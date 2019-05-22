Houpt paces area contingent in 2019 IBCA all-star games

Other Related Content Houpt will suit up next at Bradley

PONTIAC — Sean Houpt’s basketball career at Danville ended at the hands of E.J. Liddell and his Belleville West teammates in a Class 4A sectional title game loss in March.

Now, Houpt and Liddell will be teammates at the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game on June 8 in Pontiac.

Houpt, who committed to Bradley earlier this month as a preferred walk-on, is on the 3A/4A South All-Star roster that also features Liddell, the Ohio State signee and two-time News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year.

Houpt is the only area boys’ basketball player who will take part in the 3A/4A game that’s set to tip off at 6 p.m. on June 8. In the 1A/2A boys’ All-Star Game that tips at 4 p.m., Cissna Park’s Christian Stadeli, Watseka’s Blake Castonguay and LeRoy’s Nick Perry will represent the North squad.

No area girls’ basketball players will play in the 3A/4A All-Star Game that starts at 2 p.m., but seven individuals will suit up for the 1A/2A girls’ All-Star Game that starts at noon.

Janiah Newell and Sydney Gouard of Schlarman, along with Kennedy Bauer and Magan Harris of Watseka and Annie Nelson from Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin will play on the North team. Kiersten Price-Wilson and Harley Barry of Tri-County will represent the South team.