2A/3A boys' state track stars: Cunningham shines in relays
Fri, 05/24/2019 - 5:22pm | Colin Likas
HS Boys Track: 2A and 3A State Prelims
Photo by: Stephen Haas
Carbondale's Lamark Threadgill tries to catch Rantoul's Robert Buford in the 4x200-meter relay during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.

Preps coordinator Colin Likas offers up four area athletes who stood out Friday in Charleston:

JACK SPENCE
MONTICELLO
The senior made his third state appearance of the school year (football, wrestling) and qualified for the Class 2A long jump finals at 21 feet, 13/4 inches.

CHANDLAR IFFT
PRAIRIE CENTRAL
The senior was one of five local competitors in the Class 2A pole vault field, but the only one who advanced to Saturday’s championship by clearing 13 feet, 6 inches.

MICHAEL MBOYO
URBANA
The senior held off hard-charging Mascoutah junior Devin Wills in the Class 2A 800-meter relay as the Tigers clipped their opponents by three-hundredths of a second.

KAYON CUNNINGHAM
RANTOUL
The senior took a leg in three different Eagles relays — 400-, 800- and 1,600-meter — and all of them moved on through the Class 2A preliminaries.

-