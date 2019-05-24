Powell, Dixon bring friendly rivalry to state distance races

Image Gallery: HS Boys Track: 2A and 3A State Prelims » more Photo by: Stephen Haas Carbondale's Lamark Threadgill tries to catch Rantoul's Robert Buford in the 4x200-meter relay during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.

CHARLESTON — Mathias Powell called it “comforting,” seeing his name listed alongside that of Garrett Dixon during Friday’s second 1,600-meter preliminary run at the Class 2A state meet.

The Mahomet-Seymour senior may not be teammates with Dixon, a senior at Monticello, but the two frequently square off in distance showcases and have a good rapport as a result.

Once the duo began its final 400 meters at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium, though, that comfort disappeared.

After a neck-and-neck battle down the backstretch, Powell snagged both the flight and overall 1-mile victory, clocking in at 4 minutes, 24.97 seconds to Dixon’s 4:25.63.

Powell and Dixon will be seeded first and second for today’s final.

“I was kind of expecting (a hard race), yeah,” Powell said. “I know he’s a very strong competitor, and he is definitely not going to give up at all.”

Dixon shared Powell’s sentiment, comparing the career trajectories of himself — the reigning 1A cross-country state runner-up — and Powell, the most recent 2A cross-country state titlist.

“We’ve both improved on our kick in the end. We never really had that, him and I,” Dixon said. “We had very similar race strategies as freshmen and sophomores, even as juniors a little bit — just kind of blazing it and holding on for dear life.

“Now we’re smarter. We know that (we’ve) just got to qualify. (Saturday’s) the big day.”

Though he was sweaty on a steamy morning, Powell otherwise looked unaffected by the strain he’d just gone through, winding up a little more than two seconds off his sectional time.

“Things have been going really well,” Powell said. “They were a little slow for a period of a few weeks ... and then I’ve started feeling better recently.”

The Villanova signee is vying for a pair of state titles this weekend versus just one. Powell’s previous two times on this stage, he only suited up for the 3,200, which he’ll do alongside Dixon on Saturday in addition to running the 1,600.

“It’s a really good challenge to do three races in two days,” Powell said. “I’ve never tried that before, but it should be exciting.”

Excited might not even cover how Dixon felt before he even booked his ticket to the 1,600 final.

That’s because, as he waited just beyond the gathering tent for his heat to begin, Dixon watched Sages sophomore Luke Sokolowski earn his own spot in the championship round.

“He’s the next prodigy of Monticello coming through,” Dixon said. “He’s a grinder, too. That’s what I love.”

Sokolowski assisted the Sages to a third-place effort at the 2018 1A state cross-country meet after dealing with a stress fracture the previous track and field campaign.

He’s finally back to full strength now, and it showed Friday with his flight runner-up result of 4:27.69.

“It’s amazing,” Sokolowski said. “I love that hard work shows. If you work hard, you can get wherever you want, as long as you’re willing to put in the work.”

Should today’s 1,600 final in 2A come down to a pair of Monticello athletes — no doubt Powell will have a say in that — Dixon is ready to do what he must.

“I’m dropping the hammer,” Dixon said. “I’m going to go out dead, I guess. I don’t really care. I’m just going out hard.”