Ex-area athletes in pro baseball update (Aug. 29)
MAJOR LEAGUES
Hitting
G AVG AB R H HR RBI OBP SLG
OF Kevin Kiermaier, ex-Parkland, Rays 75 .219 251 36 55 7 26 .306 .378
Pitching
ERA W-L SV IP H R ER BB SO
RHP Spencer Patton, ex-Parkland, Cubs 4.96 1-1 0 161/3 15 10 9 10 15
RHP Tanner Roark, ex-Illini, Nationals 2.99 13-7 0 1681/3 146 62 56 54 134
RHP Nick Wittgren, ex-Parkland, Marlins 3.06 4-2 0 47 40 16 16 9 39
MINOR LEAGUES
Class AA
Pitching
ERA W-L SV IP H R ER BB SO
x-LHP Tyler Jay, ex-Illini, Chattanooga (Twins) 5.79 0-0 0 14 13 10 9 5 9
Class A
Hitting
G AVG AB R H HR RBI OBP SLG
OF Ryan Nagle, ex-Illini, West Virginia (Pirates) 107 .248 383 34 95 2 41 .309 .319
Pitching
ERA W-L SV IP H R ER BB SO
RHP Drasen Johnson, ex-Illini, Asheville (Rockies) 4.30 6-4 0 981/3 119 54 47 22 57
RHP Matt Milroy, ex-Illini, High Desert (Rangers) 5.87 3-0 0 23 19 18 15 23 26
RHP Ronnie Muck, ex-Illini, Inland Empire (Angels) 3.10 0-2 3 58 49 21 20 37 53
RHP James Naile, ex-Parkland, Stockton (Athletics) 3.68 4-1 0 362/3 35 15 15 10 42
RHP Sam Thoele, ex-Parkland, Asheville (Rockies) 2.61 1-0 12 38 30 15 11 17 38
Class A Short-Season
Hitting
G AVG AB R H HR RBI OBP SLG
C Jason Goldstein, ex-Illini, Everett (Mariners) 14 .255 51 5 13 0 5 .316 .294
INF David Kerian, ex-Illini, Auburn (Nationals) 36 .150 120 7 18 1 8 .188 .242
C Chuckie Robinson, ex-Danville, Tri-City (Astros) 37 .290 131 21 38 1 14 .372 .405
SS Adam Walton, ex-Illini, Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 36 .234 107 11 25 0 9 .282 .280
Pitching
ERA W-L SV IP H R ER BB SO
RHP Cody Sedlock, ex-Illini, Aberdeen (Orioles) 3.38 0-1 0 24 15 11 9 11 25
Rookie
Pitching
ERA W-L SV IP H R ER BB SO
RHP Nick Blackburn, ex-Illini, AZL Diamondbacks (Diamondbacks) 12.27 0-0 0 32/3 5 6 5 4 2
LHP Rob McDonnell, ex-Illini, Ogden (Dodgers) 4.02 2-0 0 401/3 32 19 18 21 41
LHP J.D. Nielsen, ex-Illini, AZL Angels (Angels) 8.40 1-3 2 15 22 17 14 11 12
INDEPENDENT
Hitting
G AVG AB R H HR RBI OBP SLG
OF Willie Argo, ex-Illini, St. Paul (American Association) 68 .294 228 54 67 8 41 .408 .513
C Casey Fletcher, ex-Oakwood, ex-Illini, Joliet (Frontier League) 52 .273 150 20 41 1 23 .372 .327
Pitching
ERA W-L SV IP H R ER BB SO
LHP Corey Kimes, ex-Illini, Gateway (Frontier League) 3.83 4-5 0 982/3 94 53 42 48 64
x-disabled list
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.