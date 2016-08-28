Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Ex-area athletes in pro baseball update (Aug. 29)
Ex-area athletes in pro baseball update (Aug. 29)

Sun, 08/28/2016 - 11:36pm | Troy Gentle

MAJOR LEAGUES
Hitting
    G    AVG    AB    R    H    HR    RBI    OBP    SLG
OF Kevin Kiermaier, ex-Parkland, Rays    75    .219    251    36    55    7    26    .306    .378

Pitching
    ERA    W-L    SV    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO
RHP Spencer Patton, ex-Parkland, Cubs    4.96    1-1    0    161/3    15    10    9    10    15
RHP Tanner Roark, ex-Illini, Nationals    2.99    13-7    0    1681/3    146    62    56    54    134
RHP Nick Wittgren, ex-Parkland, Marlins    3.06    4-2    0    47    40    16    16    9    39

 

MINOR LEAGUES
Class AA
Pitching
    ERA    W-L    SV    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO
x-LHP Tyler Jay, ex-Illini, Chattanooga (Twins)    5.79    0-0    0    14    13    10    9    5    9

Class A
Hitting
    G    AVG    AB    R    H    HR    RBI    OBP    SLG
OF Ryan Nagle, ex-Illini, West Virginia (Pirates)    107    .248    383    34    95    2    41    .309    .319

Pitching
    ERA    W-L    SV    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO
RHP Drasen Johnson, ex-Illini,  Asheville (Rockies)    4.30    6-4    0    981/3    119    54    47    22    57
RHP Matt Milroy, ex-Illini, High Desert (Rangers)    5.87    3-0    0    23    19    18    15    23    26
RHP Ronnie Muck, ex-Illini, Inland Empire (Angels)    3.10    0-2    3    58    49    21    20    37    53
RHP James Naile, ex-Parkland, Stockton (Athletics)    3.68    4-1    0    362/3    35    15    15    10    42
RHP Sam Thoele, ex-Parkland, Asheville (Rockies)    2.61    1-0    12    38    30    15    11    17    38

Class A Short-Season
Hitting
    G    AVG    AB    R    H    HR    RBI    OBP    SLG
C Jason Goldstein, ex-Illini, Everett (Mariners)    14    .255    51    5    13    0    5    .316    .294
INF David Kerian, ex-Illini, Auburn (Nationals)    36    .150    120    7    18    1    8    .188    .242
C Chuckie Robinson, ex-Danville, Tri-City (Astros)    37    .290    131    21    38    1    14    .372    .405
SS Adam Walton, ex-Illini, Hillsboro (Diamondbacks)    36    .234    107    11    25    0    9    .282    .280

Pitching
    ERA    W-L    SV    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO
RHP Cody Sedlock, ex-Illini, Aberdeen (Orioles)    3.38    0-1    0    24    15    11    9    11    25

Rookie
Pitching
    ERA    W-L    SV    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO
RHP Nick Blackburn, ex-Illini, AZL Diamondbacks (Diamondbacks)    12.27    0-0    0    32/3    5    6    5    4    2
LHP Rob McDonnell, ex-Illini, Ogden (Dodgers)    4.02    2-0    0    401/3    32    19    18    21    41
LHP J.D. Nielsen, ex-Illini, AZL Angels (Angels)    8.40    1-3    2    15    22    17    14    11    12

 

INDEPENDENT
Hitting
    G    AVG    AB    R    H    HR    RBI    OBP    SLG
OF Willie Argo, ex-Illini, St. Paul (American Association)    68    .294    228    54    67    8    41    .408    .513
C Casey Fletcher, ex-Oakwood, ex-Illini, Joliet (Frontier League)    52    .273    150    20    41    1    23    .372    .327

Pitching
    ERA    W-L    SV    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO
LHP Corey Kimes, ex-Illini, Gateway (Frontier League)    3.83    4-5    0    982/3    94    53    42    48    64

x-disabled list

