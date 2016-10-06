Monticello, Champaign Central to add Hall of Fame inductees

Champaign Central and Monticello will add to their school’s respective athletic Hall of Fame classes later this month.

First up is Monticello, where the Sages will induct three individuals on Friday night as part of the school’s homecoming festivities. The Sages (6-0) host St. Thomas More (5-1) at 7 p.m. in a key Okaw Valley Conference game.

Amy Huisinga, a 1989 graduate, Scott Phelps, a 2006 graduate, and the 3,200-meter boys’ track and field relay team from 2006 that consisted of Keith Butler, Andrew Colbert, Phelps and Brent Rhodes all will be honored.

This year’s class increases the total number in the Monticello Hall of Fame to 47 individuals and one team.

Huisinga played three sports at Monticello, becoming a two-time state qualifier in golf, the school’s only female state qualifier in the sport until 2013.

She also earned three letters in softball, winning team MVP honors her junior and senior year, and three more letters in basketball.

Phelps, the two-time News-Gazette Track Athlete of the Year in 2005 and 2006, holds school records in the 400-meter dash (48.97 seconds) and 800 (1 minute, 55.47 seconds) and was a nine-time all-state selection in cross- country and track and field during his career at Monticello before he went on to run at Illinois.

Butler, Colbert, Phelps and Rhodes helped the Sages’ 3,200 relay clock a time of 7:53.69 at the 2006 Class A state meet, a state record that still stands. The group also set records in that event that year at the Indoor Top Times Meet (8:00.15), essentially the indoor state meet, and the N-G Honor Roll meet (8:01.03). Both those marks still stand.

At Champaign Central, the Maroons will induct Alex Dye, a 2004 graduate, Jordan Lee, a 2006 graduate, and Liz Fraker, a 1999 graduate.

The induction ceremony is slated for Oct. 15 at the Round Barn Centre in Champaign, with a social hour at 4:30 p.m., a dinner at 6 and the ceremony at 7. Tickets are $35, and the school will accept RSVPs through Friday.

Dye played golf, basketball and baseball with the Maroons, helping the golf team to an eighth-place finish at the 2002 Class AA state tournament and then a 10th-place finish two years later.

He earned all-conference honors in basketball and baseball at Central before he played college baseball first at Kankakee Community College and then at Dayton.

Lee finished his basketball career at Central as the fourth all-time leading scorer in school history with 1,335 points, leading Central to Big 12 titles in 2005 and 2006 along with regional titles in 2004 and 2006.

A three-year starter at Central, Lee led the Maroons in scoring each season along with earning first-team All-Big 12 accolades.

Fraker was a four-year tennis standout with the Maroons. She and doubles partner Nicole Griglione teamed up to finish second in the state in 1997 and 1998, with the duo finishing its final two seasons with a 56-3 doubles record.

Fraker was a four-time team MVP with the Maroons before playing in college at Illinois.

