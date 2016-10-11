Cubs can't finish off Giants; Game 4 tonight
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joe Panik doubled off the wall in right-center field to drive in Brandon Crawford with the winning run in the 13th inning, and the San Francisco Giants staved off elimination yet again by outlasting the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Monday night in Game 3 of their NL Division Series.
San Francisco won its 10th straight game when facing postseason elimination, a major league record.
Panik came through against Mike Montgomery, who was pitching his fifth inning of relief.
The tough-to-eliminate Giants forced tonight’s Game 4 back at their raucous, sold-out ballpark, postponing a potential Cubs clinch party. Chicago leads the best-of-five playoff series 2-1 and will send John Lackey to the mound opposite lefty Matt Moore.
