Centennial's Sarver picks Illinois for baseball

CHAMPAIGN — Kellen Sarver started catching when he was 11 years old in Little League. That’s where he feels like he’s best suited, where he likes to play and where he has played for his various summer teams — from the Champaign Dream when he was 12 to Top Tier Baseball out of Chicago this past summer.

And that’s where the Centennial senior will play at the next level.

Sarver committed to Illinois late Thursday afternoon as a catcher and third baseman, just months after the Illini started showing more interest at the beginning of the school year.

“It was just a dream because ever since I was a little kid I just remember going to Illinois baseball games and Illinois football games and wanting to compete for them,” Sarver said. “To have an opportunity to play in my hometown is just going to be great.”

While Sarver is projected as a catcher for the Illini, it’s not necessarily where you might find the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Chargers leader this coming spring.

Sarver played shortstop and pitched for Centennial last season, and if Chargers coach Ryan Remole can find a ready replacement for graduated catcher Mikey Namoff, shortstop is where you might find Sarver again.

“It’s up in the air right now,” Remole said. “Kellen probably has the best hands on our team. If we can find somebody that can do a nice job behind the plate, we’re probably going to put that somebody else back there and keep (Sarver) over at shortstop because he’s just so very good over there on the high school level.”

Sarver took on the challenge of replacing Dylan Grady at shortstop for Centennial after the 2015 News-Gazette Player of the Year graduated and began his college career at Illinois State.

“I told coach I would be willing to work my tail off all offseason to get that starting shortstop spot, and I ended up doing well,” Sarver said.

Sarver was a second-team All-Area selection this past spring, batting .363 with 22 RBI as Centennial’s everyday shortstop while posting a 0.31 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings primarily as a reliever for the Chargers.

“He’s a total grinder,” Remole said. “He’s right there with (former Centennial, now-Illinois State sophomore pitcher) Jeff Lindgren in terms of enjoying the grind and being out there all the time trying to work to get better. It’s not a surprise to me he’s grown into a Division I caliber player at all. He’s also grown and matured considerably in the dugout.

“He’s become really a fantastic teammate, a person that’s quick to celebrate the successes of his teammates. He’s also very quick to try and pick them up when they fail. He’s really become a great teammate and great leader on the field for us.”

Success at other positions aside, moving behind the plate at Illinois would bring Sarver back into his natural strength.

“I love that I’m in every single play,” Sarver said. “I cannot take one play off at all. I like that I take control of the game and everything goes around me.”

Sarver is the fourth Class of 2017 commitment for Illinois, joining Brother Rice right-handed pitcher Ryan Kutt, Oswego East right-handed pitcher/outfielder Dylan Jones and St. Laurence left-handed pitcher/outfielder Jimmy Burnette.