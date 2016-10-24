Tate: Cubs look set for great present, future

Video: Cubs Farm Family » more Videographer: John Dixon The entire family that runs Gooding Farms, near Sheldon, are lifelong Chicago Cubs fans.

Cubs fans are baring their souls and investing tears — plus family savings, if you purchase via Stubhub — into their erstwhile Lovables this week.

The push is unlike anything Chicago’s White Sox, Bears, Bulls and Blackhawks have known.

When 40,000 stand and plead for a Lester-Hendricks strikeout with no runners aboard in the second inning, you know something historic is unfolding. Grandma is engaged. So are Uncle Jim and Tiny Tim. Cubs interest is so overwhelming that they doubled the TV viewership of a Bears-Packers game Thursday, even though some folks couldn’t get Fox Sports 1.

But relax, gang. This isn’t a one-year wonder like the 2005 White Sox. The Cubs are the best team now and should maintain playoff level for coming seasons.

So if Cleveland’s card sharks keep drawing straights and flushes, if the Indians triumph in the seven-game showdown, it’s the luck of the draw. A short series can be unpredictable.

My point is that this is not a one-and-done quest.

Not when Joe Maddon can keep penciling in an infield that is young, adept and power-packed.

Not when Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks and Jake Arrieta are in their prime. Not when closer Aroldis Chapman can routinely top 100 mph.



Talent all around the infield

Remind Ben Zobrist, the All-Star second sacker in the all-Cubs foursome, to leave his infield glove at home next spring. Tell Kris Bryant and Javier Baez that they won’t need their outfield mitts.

OK, maybe they should bring them along. The regulars will need an occasional rest along the way, and especially in September when the pennant is clinched. But Maddon doesn’t have to tinker anymore.

He has an infield for the ages. They’re magicians around second base, and MVP candidates on the corners. All you might ask is that those four reduce their 505 strikeouts.

— Based on youth and power, third sacker Bryant may be the most valuable asset in baseball’s marketplace. His WAR rating — wins above replacement — is tops in the National League at 7.7. He hit 39 home runs and led the NL with 121 runs scored. He did it for $652,000 and won’t be a free agent until 2022.

— Oldest of the quartet at 27, Anthony Rizzo logged 32 home runs and 109 RBI (second best in the NL). He signed a seven-year deal that goes through 2022. Stalwart first basemen Joey Votto, Freddie Freeman and Paul Goldschmidt outhit his .292 average, but he is comfortable in that distinguished grouping.

— In defensive WAR ratings, Addison Russell is No. 2 and Baez is No. 5 in the National League. They are extremely athletic and display unusual pop for middle infielders, and Baez plays with a flair that brings back memories of 10-time All-Star Ryne Sandberg at second base.



Same for the outfield, too

Best advice for the Cubs: sign Dexter Fowler. Don’t let him get away. He gets on base nearly four times out of 10 (.393). He solves the demanding center field and leadoff positions. He put the Cubs over the top when he returned this season so, whatever it takes, do it.

Left field is set with Zobrist. Willson Contreras and Kyle Schwarber would be available if they aren’t catching. Among others, Jorge Soler has power, and hot-hitting Dominican Eloy Jimenez may be only a year or two away. That’s a wealth of sluggers.

The problem is right field if Jason Heyward, who’ll draw $23 million per year through 2023, can’t locate his batting eye. One of our modern sabermetrics states “no qualified hitter in baseball made softer contact,” listing him as baseball’s fourth-worst hitter. Maddon is already benching him against some lefthanders in the playoffs, reminding that defense is not the most essential aspect of his position.



Pitching is, well, great

That leaves pitching, which is the most important (and, up to now, consistent) of North Side assets. All five starters stayed healthy and effective this year, producing high strikeouts and low hits-walks at a level that probably can’t be matched every season. If Lester doesn’t get the 2016 Cy Young award, it should probably go to Hendricks (Saturday’s shutdown of the Dodgers was a masterpiece, and his 2.13 ERA in 2016 was by far the best in baseball; no AL pitcher was under 3.00).

So, yes, the Cubs have turned a corner and are displaying all the qualities necessary to close it out at Wrigley Field this weekend. But if they fall short, the push will grow even stronger, the financial backing will swell and the talent level is sufficient to remind of the Atlanta Braves from 1991-2005 (14 straight division titles).

Call the commish. Break up the Cubs!



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.