Tate: Chalk up Cubs' win as greatest

Video: Cubs fans party like it's 1908 » more Videographer: John Dixon Photo editor John Dixon spent Wednesday night and early Thursday morning with Cubs fans — in a rowdy campus bar and on Green Street where chaos ruled — documenting the Cubs' historic win over the Indians.

Cease the arguments. There’s no doubt.

Wednesday night’s epic 8-7 triumph by the Cubs is undeniably the “greatest baseball game ever played.” Period.

Actually, there have been thousands of comparable extra-inning thrillers over the decades. But with a century-plus buildup of Cubs frustration, nothing quite stacks up with this World Series Game 7.

In my now-85 years, I’ve never witnessed a sporting event that brought so much joy to so many people. It reminds of the end of World War II.

I get teary-eyed when I realize what it would have meant to Grandma Mattie or Ecus or Aritis if they had lived to see it.

Even before TV existed, they lived from one Cubs game to the next.



This one rises above the rest

Sure, there have been lots of memorable contests. Jack Morris outdueled Atlanta’s John Smoltz in 1991, but no 1-0 game has the swings of a 15-run slugfest.

Carlton Fisk’s 12th-inning foul-pole homer in 1975 is unforgettable, but that was Game 6, and Cincinnati’s Big Red Machine defeated Boston in Game 7.

How many people actually saw Pirate Bill Mazeroski’s walk-off homer that felled the Yankees in 1960? TV sports was in its infancy. On Wednesday, upward of 40 million tuned in, giving Fox a whopping overnight rating of 25.2. Cubs fandom, which covers the Midwest like ice-age glaciers, helped baseball outdraw the previously unchallenged NFL.

No, I haven’t forgotten the 2011 Cardinals, who squeaked into a wild-card slot. Cardinals fans have a special place for David Freese’s heroics. But his 11th-inning homer in Game 6 was merely a setup for the Game 7 win against Texas. Besides, like the Yankees, the Cardinals have won too often for any victory to carry the weight that this one does for Chicago ... a city that has enjoyed NFL, NBA and NHL titles without completely losing its mind.

What was Maddon thinking?

Cleveland didn’t blow this series. While the Indians grabbed a 3-1 lead on the arms of Corey Kluber and the bullpen, that staff entered the last three games under short-rest stress.

Kluber fanned nine in a 15-strikeout defeat of the Cubs on Oct. 25. He fanned six in six innings Saturday. But going again on three days rest, he had no strikeouts Wednesday. He tried to be Madison Bumgarner, but he wasn’t.

Meanwhile, the Cubs had their best three pitchers primed and ready, and oddsmakers made them distinct favorites in all three games.

If revered skipper Joe Maddon hadn’t engaged in a classic case of overmanaging, the last two in Cleveland would never have been close. Why, for heaven’s sake, remove 2016’s stingiest pitcher, Kyle Hendricks, on Wednesday when he was mowing them down? In fact, if the ump hadn’t missed an obvious third strike, Hendricks would have gone 1-2-3 in the fifth.

With Tuesday’s unnecessary overuse of Aroldis Chapman as background, Maddon would have joined Steve Bartman in the Cubs’ Hall of Infamy if they had lost.



Cubs are legit next year, too

Don’t get me wrong. Maddon is the right manager for this extraordinary team. And this isn’t a one-year wonder.

Kyle Schwarber could awaken from a six-month hibernation and he’d hit. Jon Lester has the biggest mental block in sports and wins nevertheless. If the Nationals offered Bryce Harper for Kris Bryant,

Theo Epstein would laugh at them. Javier Baez could be a professional magician. Hendricks practically snoozes between pitches.

And look how young they are.

Compared to the arch-rival Cardinals, the Cubs have more speed, better defense and superior pitching. Speed kills. Defense wins. Pitching rules.

Maddon has two tasks: Don’t screw them up, and don’t yank starters when they’re cruising.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.