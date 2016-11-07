Tate: Rough past has sweet ending for Cubs fans

Video: Cubbie Conversation, Nov. 7, 2016 » more Videographer: The News-Gazette It's been 108 years in the making — the Cubs are World Series champions — and J.J. Lockwood says Cubbie fans should keep the celebration going all year long.

“Wait ‘til next year!”

East of Memorial Stadium, the four words best chronicling the past life of a beleaguered Cubs fan are scrolled across the bottom of Brian Silverman’s tombstone.

He wasn’t even a North Sider, having moved from the West Side into White Sox territory before taking his legal practice to Champaign-Urbana.

His story is one of millions related to the quasi-religious experience of supporting a habitual loser. We now have sons carrying radios to sit alongside deceased fathers for last Wednesday’s Game 7 ... 100-year-old grandmothers catching the fever ... principals recognizing a 65-degree “snow day” ... families crying together ... an estimated 5 million people showing up for a celebration that was essentially overwrought smothering.

It’s good that one of life’s defining moments overshadowed, however briefly, Chicago’s rampant gun violence and the ugliest election in modern history.



Cubs fans: You earned this

Why? Why would anyone want to be part of Friday’s mass confusion?

When did Cubs baseball assume the tribal experience of European soccer? What, pray tell (and for decades, prayers didn’t help), has kept this fan base perking throughout a century-plus of futility ... five previous division winners in 1984, 1989, 2003, 2007 and 2008 bowing out short of the World Series?

In 71 seasons following 1945, this snakebit franchise had 50 non-winning seasons until, at long last, finding euphoria.

Frustrations were seemingly unending. And what’s so special about Wrigley Field when ...

— Parking is atrocious.

— For decades of afternoon-only play (night game limits remained even after lights belatedly arrived in 1988), anyone heading back south had to battle rush-hour Loop traffic.

— When Illinois played a football game there against Northwestern in 2010, media accommodations were cramped and the electrical outlets squawked when penetrated.

— Whereas other ballparks have softened their walls out of respect for outfielders, the summer ivy covers rock-hard bricks.



Some of the down times

It wasn’t always a party atmosphere. From the late 1940s until the early 1980s, highlighted at one low point by the idiotic “college of coaches,” Cubs fans were mostly in hibernation.

Erstwhile manager Lee Elia, now 79, will never live down his profanity-laced rant early in the 1983 season, when attendance was less than half of this year’s 3.2 million.

Portions of the Elia outburst (for the real thing, check YouTube) went something like this:

“I hope we get (expletive) hotter than (expletive) just to stuff it up those 3,000 (expletive) people that showed up. If they are the real (expletive) Cub fans, they can kiss my (expletive) right down town, and you can print it ... for the (expletive) nickle-dime people that show up. The (expletive) don’t even work. That’s why they’re at the (expletive) game. Let ‘em go out and get a job and learn what it’s like to make a living. Eighty-five percent of the (expletive) world is working. The other 15 percent come out here. It’s a (expletive) playground for these (expletive).”



Next year is finally here

That was Cubs baseball when Dallas Green started rebuilding toward the 1984 revival.

This was a period when WGN-TV (WGN stands for World’s Greatest Newspaper, and the Tribune Company bought the Cubs in 1981) carried all the Cubs games, thus drawing millions of Midwestern TV watchers who had few alternatives. WGN was a key to attracting fans as sports television blossomed.

Another key was Harry Caray, attracting fans with his seventh-inning stretch and beer-guzzling reputation. An elder Caray became a caricature of the cheerleader who charmed Cardinals audiences for 25 years through 1969, but this ageless wonder caught on like wildfire after an 11-year tour with the White Sox.

Whatever the reasons, psychologists will have a field day explaining why people care about grown men playing a kid’s game ... why diehards like Silverman weren’t turned off long ago by so many vacant Octobers.

If there were 5 million in celebration, there must be 10 million reasons.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.