2016 All-Area boys' soccer Player of the Year: Danville's Caleb Griffin

DANVILLE — Caleb Griffin picked off a pass near midfield and surged forward out of his center back position during the Danville boys’ soccer team’s second match of the season, a bout with eventual sectional champion Quincy Notre Dame.

He played a pass ahead to 2015 All-State forward Ethan Norton. All the while, he followed Norton, a blazing fast striker who the defenders were forced to chase.

Norton found Griffin at the top of the penalty area, and the 6-foot-3 Griffin took a shot. The ball flew by the post, just inches away from his first goal of the season.

The play showed him something. Even as a center back, where he moved from holding midfield in the summer, he could join the attack.

“I was like, ‘Wow, that really worked,’” said Griffin, The News-Gazette’s 20th All-Area Player of the Year.

With 30 seconds left in the first half against the Raiders, he picked off another pass and once again forayed forward and found Norton, who again played a pass back.

This time, Griffin didn’t miss, finding the far-post side netting to open the scoring in a 2-1 win.

“The team expected me to be more attack-minded,” Griffin said, “and I think when I got that feeling, we started playing a lot better as a team.”

Of course, Griffin didn’t move to center back with the knowledge he’d be heavily involved in the attack. Rarely is that position one for a player with the attacking acumen he showed as a sophomore, when he earned News-Gazette All-Area first-team honors during a season in which he scored 11 goals and dished out 15 assists.

“I’ve always felt that that was his best position, but I was a little concerned about moving him out of the midfield,” said Chris Griffin, Danville’s coach and Caleb’s father. “He still had the freedom to get forward when the opportunity presented itself, but primarily his role is keeping things tight across the back. “

Playing on the last line of defense this season, Caleb Griffin upped those offensive statistics, scoring 18 goals and dishing out 11 assists. He and All-Area first-team selection Norton led an inexperienced group to a 14-4-3 overall record and a 7-2-1 mark in the Big 12 Conference.

“I can’t think of a time when a center back has received as much praise from coaches and players,” Champaign Central coach Steve Whiteley said. “His distribution is fantastic, and he has all the technical skills of a center mid. He is dangerous from set pieces and fantastic in the air. You had to gameplan and make sure everyone is aware of him in the run of play. Our guys were always tracking him and putting him under pressure when he got the ball.”

Griffin happily moved into a traditionally less glamorous position this year. After all, it was best for a defense that returned little experience in front of a goalkeeper in his first year of high school soccer.

His sacrifice wasn’t a surprise, though. The four-sport athlete has always put high school teams before his personal soccer glory.

There was a time, though, when he thought of putting his soccer career first.

Busy year-round

Griffin’s confidence in his baseball ability had rarely been lower than it was at the end of his freshman season.

He tallied just seven hits in his first full varsity season, and his batting average was below .200. Had he decided to quit baseball altogether and devote his springs to soccer, that would have been the time.

His father, though, told him to wait to make a decision until after sophomore year as to whether he’d quit baseball and specialize in soccer, as he had with Caleb’s older brother Cameron, the N-G 2014 All-Area Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year.

“Just like with Cameron, my position was, the spring after that sophomore season we can talk about it, just simply because they have their (driver’s) license,” Chris Griffin said. “Caleb has said all along that he wants to play four sports.”

High-level soccer opportunities existed for Caleb Griffin.

A coach approached Griffin at the Indiana University soccer camp when Griffin was in seventh grade and told him he should look into playing high-level club soccer. Griffin was good enough to play for almost any club in the nation, the coach told him, and plenty of those exist within a few hours’ drive of Danville.

By his freshman year, soccer coaches from Bradley, Marquette and Northern Illinois had already approached him to express possible interest in his services.

His sophomore baseball season, though, he hit .400, and chances of him leaving the sport disintegrated. Instead, he has played for the Vermilion County Soccer Club, for whom he practices a few times each week.

“In order to play a full season, I’d have to quit baseball,” Griffin said, “and I don’t want to let my team down like that.”

His love of basketball and baseball were probably enough to steer him away from making long drives to Chicago, Indianapolis, St. Louis or even Champaign multiple times per week to play for intensive academy programs.

But in field goal kicking, he truly found his passion.

Ticket to college?

Football kicking, Griffin has discovered over the years, is different from kicking a soccer ball. While plenty of carryover exists, it took a different type of practice.

While soccer ability is based on reacting to a bouncing, rolling ball and navigating around defenders, football kicking is based on replicating the same exact motion, over and over.

“His freshman year, he was simply a soccer player who was kicking a football,” Chris Griffin said. “We didn’t know exactly what we were looking for as far as the technique and the details and the nuances of it. Early on, it was just making sure that we started to learn the proper techniques. Now, more than anything, it’s refining those techniques.”

When Caleb Griffin wasn’t at camps over the last two summers, father and son would head out to the high school field during Chris Griffin’s lunch hour, and Caleb Griffin kicked, over and over. Over the winter, he practices around the house his drops, a crucial aspect of punting.

After hitting just two field goals his freshman year, he hit six as a sophomore and made the same number this season. After a summer of kicking camps following Griffin’s freshman year, the realization set in that college kicking may be in his future.

The summer after his sophomore year, he began to receive national attention after he was rated No. 14 nationally in his class at the Kohl’s Kicking Camp in Wales, Wis.

“His fast leg and tall, athletic frame give him a great chance at being a very effective specialist,” reads his profile on kohlskicking.com, which rates hundreds of top kickers. “If he continues the same path, he will be someone to keep an eye on over the upcoming year.”

Through kicking camps, football coaches from around the country began to show interest. He’s taken visits to Northern Illinois, Indiana, Louisville and Vanderbilt.

Kicking scholarships, though, are difficult to come by. While schools generally offer at least one player at each position every year, most only have one kicker and one punter on scholarship at any given time.

While Griffin has built relationships with the coaches at the schools he’s visited, none know if they’ll be able offer him a scholarship, which has complicated his recruitment process.

“They have to have a junior kicker, because if they have a junior kicker, they’re most likely going to offer a guy in the 2018 class,” Griffin said. “I have to look at that aspect of it, and when I get into contact with a school, I have to ask if they’re planning for that. I’d rather play college soccer than be a walk-on (as a football player).”

So Griffin is keeping his options open, both in terms of school and sport.

He’s opportunistic

Every so often, Griffin wonders what might have been had he completely devoted himself to soccer.

But those thoughts are quickly extinguished.

“I’ve thought about the places I could have been and the things I could be doing now as a soccer player,” he said, “but when we were up in Nashville (two weekends ago) at Vanderbilt (on a football visit), I was just sitting there thinking, ‘It’s crazy the places that kicking has taken me and my family.’ I never expected to go to some of the places we have or some of the colleges we have, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

An opportunity in college soccer still might arise if his football kicking choices become slim.

Driving back from the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches’ Association All-State banquet two weeks ago, Chris Griffin posed a hypothetical to his son. High-level club teams often play in large showcase tournaments with top teams from across the country, and Chris Griffin thought aloud about whether his son might be able to take part in one.

“He wondered what it would be like if I went to one showcase tournament,” Caleb Griffin said. “He wonders how many coaches would be interested in me after that one tournament. I’m hoping that’s a possibility in the spring, because I want to see how it is and play against the top guys at that level.”

Possibilities may arise, he hopes, to join a club team for a short time as a guest player so he can show off the skills and athleticism that have made him a force in area soccer.

Like his ability to put up offensive stats while playing center back for the good of the Vikings, Griffin may still be able to nab a soccer scholarship while hanging on to his most valued high school experiences.

“I love all of the sports,” he said. “Anyone in my family will tell you, any of my friends will tell you, everything about me is sports. Being able to play four of them in high school and being able to play with my best friends since kindergarten, there’s nothing like it. There’s not many chances for people to have the chances that I’ve had to do it.”

N-G Boys’ Soccer Players of the Year

YEAR NAME SCHOOL

2016 Caleb Griffin Danville

2015 Panos Voulgaris Urbana Uni High

2014 Cameron Griffin Danville

2013 Saul Downie Urbana

2012 Miguel Fierro Urbana

2011 J.J. Malone Blue Ridge

2010 Adam Blackman Urbana

2009 Jacob Bushue Centennial

2008 Richard Kayede Urbana

2007 Jonathan Hinds Centennial

2006 Corey Kallembach Centennial

2005 Nick Leigh Urbana

2004 Michael Marten Judah Christian

2003 Joe D’Amico Centennial

2002 Tony Cook Monticello

2001 Nic Wedig Centennial

2000 Jason Curtiss Centennial

1999 Wally Musumeci Champaign Central

1998 Kirk Strebin Danville

1997 Tavis Bones Champaign Central