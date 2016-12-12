New pitch count rules enforced for 2017 baseball

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois high school pitchers won’t be allowed to throw more than 105 pitches in a single game next season, the IHSA Board of Directors decreed Monday.

That number, Centennial coach Ryan Remole said, strikes the right balance.

“I think a 17- or 18-year-old should be able to handle 115, but what if I have a 14-year-old on varsity?” Remole said. “When you’re down in the 14-year-old range, I think 105 is probably max.”

Coaches will be tasked with counting both their pitchers’ and opposing pitchers’ counts, something Remole said he already does. After every even-numbered inning, coaches will compare pitch counts. In the case of a dispute, the numbers will be split.

What might be more difficult to measure, Remole said, are the guidelines on rest days, particularly during the regular season.

A pitcher who throws 76-105 pitches during the regular season will be required to take four days of rest, and on the fifth day he’ll only be allowed to throw 90 pitches. With different pitch counts and days of rest, pitchers are restricted to a different pitch counts.

Although coaches are required to report their pitch counts, Remole said holding an opponent to that rule may be tough.

“People don’t really know from game to game,” Remole said. “It would take homework for me to be able to know how many pitches an opponent threw (in a previous game) and to hold a colleague accountable. I don’t know how you police that.”

The IHSA’s Baseball Advisory Committee and Sports Medicine Advisory committee met over the summer and recommended a limit of 115 pitches before the board lowered that number by 10.

Remole likes the 105-pitch restriction, even though he knows that it’ll come with its minor headaches.

“I’m sure there’s going to be a time this season when I’ve got a guy that’s pitching a great game and he’s at 105 pitches and I don’t have much left off the bench, and I’m going to be like, ‘Ugh, if we only had 10 more pitches,’” Remole said. “But that’s going to be part of it. It’s not just going to be me that’s facing that. Everyone is going to be facing that."

New pitch count rules

PITCHES, REST, ELIGIBLE COUNT*

1-30, None, 90 pitches

1-30, 1 day, 105 pitches — 3rd consecutive day, 45-pitch cap; 4th time in 7 days, 45-pitch cap

31-45, None, Not eligible

31-45, 1 day, 90 pitches

31-45, 2 days, 105 pitches — 4th time in 7 days, 45-pitch cap

46-60, None, Not eligible

46-60, 1 day, Not eligible

46-60, 2 days, 60 pitches

46-60, 3 days, 75 pitches — 4th time in 7 days, 45-pitch cap

61-75, None, Not eligible

61-75, 1 day, Not eligible

61-75, 2 days, Not eligible

61-75, 3 days, 75 pitches — 3rd time in 7 days, 45-pitch cap

76-105, None, Not eligible

76-105, 1 day, Not eligible

76-105, 2 days, Not eligible

76-105, 3 days, Not eligible

76-105, 4 days, 90 pitches — 2nd time in 7 days, 90-pitch cap

*On next appearance within 7-day period