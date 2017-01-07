Central's renovation plans not sporting to some

CHAMPAIGN — For longtime Maroons like John Staab — a Champaign Central High School teacher for 23 years and the high school's head baseball coach since 2002 — the passage of the $183.4 million facilities package hasn't "quite sunk in yet."

"Not only did it pass, but it passed by such a large margin. It's exciting," said Staab, who, as an educator, is thrilled about the updates on the way.

But as a coach, he has concerns.

And Thursday, he'll have the chance to voice them with Central administration.

That's the night of the first of three planned meetings between administrators, coaches, parents and student-athletes regarding where sports facilities go from here now that the referendum has passed.

The plan is to hold three separate meetings for different sports programs — baseball and tennis in Week 1, softball and soccer on Jan. 19, football and track and field on Jan. 26. Administrators will give those in attendance an overview of the district's plans, and attendees will have the chance to ask questions and share input, according to Central athletic director John Woods.

Staab expects plenty of baseball parents who will come to the 7 p.m. meeting in Central's library lecture hall with "a lot of questions and concerns" about the plan to move the Maroons' baseball facility from its longtime home at McKinley to Spalding Park.

"I've been coaching at Central since 1999, so I have a vested interest in McKinley," Staab said. "I would really like to see (the field) stay there. ... That's been the home for our alumni for forever. The first baseball game was played there in 1924. There's a lot of blood, sweat and tears that have been spilled there."

Staab and others involved in the program are also concerned about Spalding Park serving as the Maroons' future home for games, saying it doesn't feel as safe or "enticing" to spectators as McKinley.

But for now, he remains optimistic, saying, "They're spending money to make upgrades, so maybe those things will change."

Along with rebuilding Central on-site and upgrading five other Unit 4 schools, the plan OK'd by voters on Nov. 8 called for redeveloping a portion of Spalding, adjacent to Franklin Middle School, for baseball and tennis.

Soccer and softball, meanwhile, would compete on Central's campus once several properties around the school are moved or torn down.

Central girls' soccer coach Steve Whiteley said he's "curious" about how everything will come together. Currently, the Maroons practice and play games on a grass field behind Franklin, so the plan to tear down the McKinley Family YMCA and install turf fields on the new high school campus is "definitely an improvement."

"The field behind Franklin is too small in terms of the length and the ideal soccer space," Whiteley said. "We always have issues with water and over-saturation there. It can be a little rough in the summer depending on the weather, and we're basically using it year-round, so the turf is definitely going to help. We won't have to worry about field conditions.

"It's definitely exciting that we'll be on campus."

Whiteley said he's looking forward to learning more about what programs will be sharing the turf field — potentially, PE classes and the marching band — and how scheduling will work. But overall, he has few concerns about the changes.

"Based on all the proposals I've seen so far," he said, "it looks like it's going to be top-of-the-line and good for the kids."

On the football side, Maroons coach Nate Albaugh says the plan to put in a turf practice and JV field at McKinley will be "nice," but he acknowledges that not everyone is happy with the district's proposal to keep Tommy Stewart Field, at Centennial, as the shared site for varsity competition.

"It's pretty much universal that we hate playing at Centennial. We've never liked it, but this is what the district plans to do," Albaugh said. "There are cities and districts that share fields, but those are never at one of the high schools.

"If we had a centralized field, it would be different, but it's always felt like we're just going to play our games at Centennial, and that's unfortunate."