Zilis: Pitch-count rule changes ballgame

Mahomet-Seymour baseball coach Nic DiFilippo was shocked and a little dismayed.



It was an early-season game last year, and as the opposing hurler’s pitch count climbed, DiFilippo kept expecting him to leave the game. But at 156 pitches, the player trotted back out to the mound for the seventh inning.



“I was kind of joking but kind of serious — it was a close ballgame, and I was like, ‘You really want to beat us, don’t you?’ ” DiFilippo said. “Surprise, surprise, we won.”



This year, that type of outing won’t be possible.



Nearly two decades after overuse injuries in youth pitchers began increasing at alarming rates, the National Federation of State High Schools mandated that each state institute a pitch-count limit last summer. The IHSA last month settled on a limit of 105 pitches, along with several other guidelines for rest days and limitations on pitches thrown.



The rule will come with consequences for teams large and small. Bullpens will need to grow, schools will need to develop more arms and many coaches will have to adjust rest-day schedules. But most seem to agree that some sort of pitch count needed to be instituted.



“I think it’s a good thing,” DiFilippo said. “Any time we look at the kids’ safety, it’s a plus. The kids, obviously, need a break. They’re being overused from high school to summer to showcases to fall ball. It’s like a never-ending cycle for them.”



The implications, though, are vast.



Rising injuries



Overuse injuries in young pitchers first came into focus in the late 1990s and early 2000s. It was just in time for Dr. Robert Bane’s fellowship at the American Sports Medicine Institute in Birmingham, Ala., where the current Carle Hospital orthopedic surgeon worked with Dr. James Andrews.



Andrews is well-known for surgeries he’s performed on professional athletes across all sports, including many high-profile Tommy John surgeries on Major League Baseball pitchers. But Andrews noticed something disturbing about his clientele during Bane’s fellowship from 2001 to ’02.



Increasingly, Andrews performed surgeries on youth baseball pitchers with overuse injuries.



“That was right about the time a lot of this stuff was coming out,” Bane said. “It was something where Dr. Andrews was noticing a definite increase in injuries in particularly the young athlete population.”



The reasons for this increase in arm injuries were numerous. Year-round baseball with little reprieve had something to do with it. Athletes throwing more than 100 innings in a year upped the risk factor. Playing multiple high-stress positions like pitcher and catcher also led to injuries.



But the greatest problem was pitchers throwing when they were tired.



“There’s so much force that gets put across the elbow that if your muscles are not working, the torque that’s generated by throwing can easily tear that ligament,” Bane said, “so you’re very dependent on your muscles working properly to help with that, so throwing when you’re fatigued is a big risk factor.”



Since that time, awareness has grown and those surgeries have decreased in noticeable fashion, Bane said.



Still, the problem hasn’t been completely solved, and a pitch-count limit made sense.



Only two major league pitchers averaged more than 105 pitches last season. That’s why DiFilippo thinks the rule makes so much sense.



“You look at the major leagues, and those guys aren’t throwing over 100 pitches,” he said. “And we’re talking professional guys who are full grown.”



But the rule goes further than straight pitch-count limit.



Closer look at new rule



Depending on how many pitches are thrown, a pitcher must take a certain amount of rest under the new rule. At 76 to 105 pitches, a player can’t pitch for the next four days, and on the fifth, he’s limited to 90 pitches. At lesser amounts of pitches, the restrictions loosen but still exist.



St. Joseph-Ogden baseball coach Josh Haley routinely develops 15 to 20 pitchers per year in his program, a high number for a small school.



“Before, it was a luxury,” Haley said. “Now it’s probably a necessity.”



With fewer arms to choose from, smaller schools will feel the brunt of the new pitch-count rule.



“The ability to throw a strike is going to be huge,” Haley said. “That’s what guys are going to be looking for, ‘OK, who can pound the strike zone. So, yeah, I think it’s going to be a challenge for a lot of the smaller schools. I think it’s going to put more of an importance on developing players at the JV level and the freshman level.”



The rule also will affect how coaches utilize starting pitchers on their fourth day of rest. While some coaches previously allowed a starter an inning of work out of the bullpen on the fourth day of rest, that won’t be allowed.



And when the postseason rolls around, coaching decisions will become even more complicated. A coach often will insert a pitcher for a bullpen session before a scheduled start.



Now a player who throws in excess of 45 pitches will need at least two days of rest, although pitch-count restrictions for those who toss fewer than 105 pitches won’t exist during the postseason.



IHSA assistant executive director Sam Knox said playoff scheduling would not be affected by the new rule.



“It’s definitely going to affect how I see things in the postseason with how I use my Number 1 and my Number 2,” Champaign Central baseball coach John Staab said. “I certainly see this as a rule that will reward teams with deep staffs. Your Number 1, you’ve probably got to use him more judiciously in the postseason. I see that as maybe a change in the way the coaches will have to go about using their pitchers.”



Differing situations



Centennial baseball coach Ryan Remole thought about pulling Jeff Lindgren as he topped 100 pitches before the seventh inning of a 14-strikeout performance two years ago. But Lindgren, his teammates and Centennial’s assistant coaches urged him to keep the right-hander, who touched 90 mph that day, on the mound.



Lindgren finished the game with 116 pitches, and in the end, his arm felt fine.



To Bane, it’s no surprise some pitchers can healthily throw more than others.



“Let’s suppose you’ve got a pitcher that’s physically mature, he’s strong, he’s got good mechanics, and he’s going out there and throwing maybe 10 to 12 pitches per inning,” Bane said. “Then there’s another kid that’s maybe not quite as good, maybe mechanics aren’t quite as good, and he’s going out there throwing maybe 20, 30 pitches per inning. Well, if you’re looking at just a pitch count on that, the kid who’s going out there throwing 10 to 12 pitches per inning, taking care of business, throwing with good mechanics could safely probably throw more than the kid who’s throwing 20 to 30 per inning.”



This year, Remole won’t have to deal with that sort of decision.



“I’m sure there’s going to be a time this season when I’ve got a guy who’s pitching a very good game and he’s at 105 pitches and I don’t have much left on the bench that I’m going to be like, ‘Ugh, if we only had 10 more pitches,’ ” Remole said. “But it’s not going to be everybody facing that.”



The pitch-count rule doesn’t restrict pitchers to a perfect number of pitches because pitchers vary in mechanics, stature and durability. At the same time, it certainly doesn’t keep kids completely safe.



The guidelines the rule was derived from were never meant to be perfect. But in the end, they’re a safeguard. They protect players and coaches from themselves.



“It’s human nature, you get a kid that’s very easy and it’s very easy to get wrapped up in, ‘We can win this game with this kid,’ or, ‘This kid can do a little more,’ ” Bane said.



“I think something with the pitch count is, it’s good to have those upper limits because it does set the upper limits,” Bane added. “But you can’t forget that, probably if you had to pick the Number 1 risk factor, it’s throwing when you’re tired. Even though you may have a kid out there, and maybe he’s only at 90 pitches, if he’s throwing 20 to 30 pitches in an inning and you see him start to slow down or getting sloppier, you’ve got to pull him.”



