Area college update (Mar. 8): Leverenz shines for Butler

■ Junior Johnny Leverenz, from Danville, won the 800 meter run at the Big East Indoor Track Championships for Butler. After cruising to a win in the preliminary heats, Leverenz crossed the finish line in one minute, 48.81 seconds in the final. He earned All-Big East honors with the individual win and as a member of Butler’s third-place distance medley relay squad. The Bulldogs will open the outdoor season by hosting the Stan Lyons Invite on March 18.

■ Freshman Dalton Parker, from St. Joseph-Ogden, and junior Ross Learnard, from Salt Fork, have both come out of the bullpen for Purdue. Parker has pitched 11 2/3 innings in three appearances, giving up just four hits and no runs while striking out 12 and earning two saves. Learnard, who is a Parkland graduate, has thrown three innings in two appearances, giving up a run and five hits. The 5-5 Boilermakers travel to Northridge, Calif., to take on Cal State Northridge in a four-game series starting Friday.

■ Junior Nick Stokowski, from Monticello, has started nine games at first base for Central Michigan. Stokowski is hitting .273 in the Chippewas’ first 10 games with a home run and four RBI and an .814 OPS while sporting a 1.000 fielding percentage. Central Michigan wraps up its Florida trip with a weekend series against Central Florida.

■ Junior Ryan Pearce, from Villa Grove, earned Second Team All-Great Lakes Valley Conference honors at the conference indoor track meet. The McKendree University weightman finished second in the shot put with a NCAA Division II Provisional Standard throw of 53-41/4. He was a winner of the GLVC James R. Spalding Sportsmanship Award for the Bearcats men’s program. Pearce will next compete at the NCAA Division II Championships on March 9-11 in Birmingham, Ala.

■ Junior Vaughn Gentzler, from Paxton-Buckley-Loda, was a member of the Monmouth College men’s indoor track team that won its 18th consecutive Midwest Conference championship. He earned All-MVC honors with a second-place finish in the 60 hurdles with a personal-best time of 8.31, just .03 seconds behind the winning time.

■ Senior Alex Stupek, from Argenta-Oreana, continues her assault on the Missouri-St. Louis softball program record books. Earlier in the season, Stupek became the program leader in runs scored and is eight hits away from setting the program record. She is also nearing program records in home runs, total bases and RBI. Stupek recently earned Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week honors with her performance at the Arkansas-Monticello 8-State Classic where she hit .550 with an 1.691 OPS in six games. Missouri-St. Louis opens its conference schedule at home against Illinois-Springfield on March 18, beginning at noon.

■ Sophomore Taylor Edwards, from Arcola, has made seven starts for Illinois. Leading the pitching staff with six wins and a 2.10 ERA, Edwards has given up 38 hits in 40 innings. Through Monday, Edwards is tied for fourth in the Big Ten in wins, sixth in ERA and tied for eighth with 9 batters struck out looking. The 12-7 Illini are off until Wednesday when they host Northern Illinois in a doubleheader at Eichelberger Field starting at 5 p.m.