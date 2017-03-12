Advanced Prep (Week of Mar. 12)

1. MONDAY: Big 12 Indoor Girls’ Conference Track Meet, 4 p.m.

Sprinters are the featured athletes on area Big 12 teams. Central sophomore Keygan Pettigrew should be a star in the 400 meter, while Ameia Wilson will want more this season after finishing just out of the state finals in the 100. Jyana Anderson stars for Urbana in the 100 and 200. Thrower Faith Ayodele returns for Centennial.

2. WEDNESDAY: ALAH at Tuscola baseball, 4:30 p.m.

Tuscola juniors Andrew Erickson and Dalton Hoel should be two of the area’s rising stars this season after earning all-area second team honors last season and leading the Warriors to a regional crown. Marcus Vanausdoll led the area in hitting with a .561 average last season for Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.

3. THURSDAY: Champaign Central at Uni High girls’ soccer, 4:30 p.m.

The Maroons bring back all-area first-team midfielder Payton Thompson and second-teamers Faith Llewellyn and Courtney Plattner for their senior seasons, so the Maroons should be well-equipped to be one of the top teams in the area. Kathryn Dullerud returns to help lead Uni High.

4. SATURDAY: St. Joseph-Ogden at Carterville softball, 10 a.m.

The top two softball teams in Class 2A according to the Illinois Coaches Association meet on Saturday morning for a marquee matchup. All-Area first-teamers Andrea Coursey and Emmy Graver return, and they’ll be joined by star pitcher Tori Witruk, who tore her ACL last season, and freshman Bailey Dowling, an Alabama commit.

5. SATURDAY: Charleston Boys’ Track Invite, all day

Eighteen area teams will head to Eastern Illinois for a massive indoor track meet. Keep an eye on Mahomet-Seymour senior Andrew Walmer and the Bulldogs’ distance crew this season. All-Staters Steven Migut of Unity and Jonathan Muller of Paxton-Buckley-Loda return with hopes of contending for state titles.