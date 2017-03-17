Friday's highlights: Unity's Steinman tosses one-hitter

Image Gallery: HS Baseball: Salt Fork vs. Unity » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Unity's Connor Hyde(4) looks back at Salt Fork's Matthew Wrzosek(3) as Hyde gets caught in a pickle between first and second base during a prep baseball game at Unity in Tolono on Thursday, Mach 16, 2017.

In baseball

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 22, Armstrong-Potomac 5. Mason Coon notched two doubles and five RBI for the Spartans, who scored 15 runs in the second inning alone to romp past the Redskins. Colton Hale added two doubles and three RBI for SJ-O in its home opener, while Marty Wright recorded the pitching win with six strikeouts over two innings.



■ Danville 16, Bismarck-Henning 6. Ernest Plummer recorded a double and a triple among three hits and drove in five runs as the Vikings cruised past the visiting Blue Devils on the power of an eight-run fourth inning. Jake Hensgen notched three RBI for Danville. Wyatt Edwards (3 for 3, two RBI) and Wade Edwards (3 for 4, three RBI) led B-H.



■ Westville 10, Blue Ridge 6. Jason Toth launched a home run and had three RBI for the visiting Tigers in a game called after six innings due to darkness. Dalton Dalby went 4 for 4 with two RBI and two stolen bases for Westville (1-0). Alec Lyle had a home run and three steals for the Knights (1-1).



■ Marshall 18, Tri-County 2. The Titans’ season opener did not go according to plan as Tri-County lost at home.



In softball

■ Unity 10, Blue Ridge 0. Morgan Steinman tossed a complete-game one-hitter for the visiting Rockets, recording five strikeouts in seven innings of work. Lauren Wendling drove in two runs for Unity to pace its offense. Brianna Wallace recorded the Knights’ only hit.



■ Rantoul 9, Westville 3. Hannah Shepherd and Logan Andrews each drove in two runs for the Eagles in a home win. Brianna Tatar recorded three hits for Rantoul, while Tiffanie Elliot had two hits and knocked in a pair of runs for the Tigers.



■ St. Joseph-Ogden 14, Nashville 7. Emmy Graver and Bailey Dowling each posted three hits and two RBI to lead the Spartans (1-0) on the road. All of Dowling’s knocks went for extra bases, with two triples and a double. Katelyn Burch and Hannah Dukeman both went deep for SJ-O.



In girls’ soccer

■ Mt. Zion 1, Danville 0. The Vikings opened their stay in the Decatur St. Teresa Tournament with a shutout setback.