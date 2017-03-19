Prep preview, Week of March 20

Each Monday, prep sports coordinator Anthony Zilis will take a look at five area events to circle on the calendar:

1. ALL WEEK: Champaign Central, Centennial out-of-state trips, baseball

The Maroons and Chargers will gain the envy of every team staying in central Illinois this week. After Dom Erlinger threw the 41st no-hitter in school history, Central heads to South Carolina. Centennial kicks off the season in Florida with high expectations.

2. MONDAY: Mahomet-Seymour at Danville, baseball, 4:30 p.m.

Brooks Coetzee and Nick Hermann should help make the Bulldogs, who fell one win short of a Class 3A sectional title last season, one of the more talented diamond teams in the area this season. The Vikings bring back Devante Hicks, Noah Nelson and plenty more.

3. TUESDAY: Arcola track and field meet, 4:30 p.m.

Sullivan/Okaw Valley, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Judah Christian and Villa Grove/Heritage descend upon Arcola along with Teutopolis. ALAH distance runner Logan Hall will be a featured athlete, while pole vaulter Jadon Nuzzo is expected to lead the Redskins.

4. TUESDAY: St. Joseph-Ogden at Westville, softball, 4:30 p.m.

The Spartans will be a staple of this feature, particularly after topping Class 2A No. 1 Carterville on the road last weekend. Along with the Spartans girls' track team, this is the most likely area spring sports team to win a state title this season after nabbing a sectional title in 2016 and adding lots of talent.

5. FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Illinois Top Times Meet, track and field, at Illinois Wesleyan University

The state's best athletes will get together in Bloomington. Danville sprinter Ameia Wilson should contend for titles, as should Urbana sprinter Jyana Anderson, the Mahomet-Seymour 3,200-meter relay team and Central high jumper Nick Jackson, to name a few.