Saturday's highlights: SJ-O's Witruk hits for cycle

In baseball

■ Westville 5-1, LeRoy 1-13. The host Tigers opened a doubleheader victorious behind four two-hit innings from Trey Bryant. Anthony Gass drove in a pair of runs in the win. The Panthers bounced back behind two three-run innings and a six-run frame.

■ Clinton 13, Heyworth 3. Mac Hickman drove in a pair of runs to lead the host Maroons (1-0) to a season-opening triumph.

■ Tri-Valley 7-2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6-3. The Vikings walked off in 10 innings in the opener at Downs, but the Buffaloes got revenge in Game 2. Conor Steinbaugh had two doubles in the nightcap for G-RF, while Kyle Webster got the pitching win with five innings of two-hit ball.

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 5, Marmion Academy 2. Colton Hale nabbed the win on the mound as the Spartans used a four-run first inning to roll to victory.

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 20, West Central 1. The Spartans tallied 10 second-inning runs en route to a five-frame triumph. Hale recorded three hits and four RBI for SJ-O (3-0).

■ Blue Ridge 9-1, Hoopeston Area 8-11. Caleb Trotter’s two-out single drove in the winning run and capped a five-run rally in the seventh inning as the Knights walked off in Game 1. Johnny Walder paced the Cornjerker offense with three hits and four RBI. In Game 2, Hoopeston Area’s Lucas Hofer drove in two runs for the victors.

■ Tuscola 10, Shawnee 2. Lucas Kresin was a perfect 3 for 3 and drove in three runs to push the Warriors to victory in Carbondale.

■ Tuscola 7, Cobden 1. Jaret Heath and Andrew Erickson each carded two hits and two RBI as the Warriors picked up the win.

■ Mattoon 9-5, Danville 8-1. The Vikings were swept in a doubleheader despite two RBI from Logan Spicer in Game 2.



In softball

■ Argenta-Oreana 4, Unity 3. Lydia Hays pitched a complete-game four-hitter to pace the Bombers at home. Four different A-O hitters had an RBI apiece in a balanced offensive effort. Chasey Edenburn recorded two RBI for the Rockets.

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 7, Carterville 1. Zoey Witruk notched 11 strikeouts while allowing just two hits as the Spartans overcame the state’s top-ranked Class 2A team. Bailey Dowling drove in three runs, scored four more and had four hits for SJ-O, while Andrea Coursey recorded two hits and three RBI.

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 13, Goreville 7. The Spartans (3-0) scored at least once in every inning to roll past Goreville. Logan Frerichs and Katelyn Burch each drove in three runs.

■ LeRoy 5-12, Cerro Gordo 0-1. Marissa Adams tossed a complete-game two-hitter with 11 strikeouts to lead the Panthers to a Game 1 triumph. Skielyr Trenkle added a two-run homer. In Game 2, Danielle Hanshew drove in three runs and Trenkle hit another longball as LeRoy finished the game in five innings.

■ Clinton 8, Fisher 7. Zoie Polen recorded a pair of RBI, Aspyn Taylor and Ryty Dupont-Barlow each notched three hits and the host Maroons walked off with a run in the seventh inning. Bailey Hadden drove in three runs for the Bunnies.

■ Tuscola 18, Benton 0. Morgan Day tossed a complete-game six-hitter with eight strikeouts as the Warriors used a nine-run final inning to overwhelm Benton. Day supported herself in a major way at the plate, hitting for the cycle with five knocks and six RBI.

■ Trico 5, Tuscola 4. Natalie Bates recorded three hits for the Warriors in a losing effort.



In girls’ soccer

■ St. Teresa 5, Danville 2. Dahaila Escobedo and Joah Howland each recorded a goal, but the Vikings finished fourth in the St. Teresa Tournament. Goaltender Mary Emma York recorded eight saves.

■ St. Thomas More 1, Morton 1. Izzy Schmitt recorded a first-half goal, but the host Sabers had to settle for their third tie against Morton in as many seasons.



In boys’ track & field

■ At Champaign. Danville’s Quemarii Williams won the 400-meter dash (51.34 seconds) and Viking Phillip Hall added a victory in the 800 (1 minute, 59.33 seconds) to pace their team to third at the Gene Armer Invitational at the UI Armory. The Vikings also received a runner-up display from Michael Moreman in the 3,200 (10:02.65).

Blue Ridge posted two second-place finishes in the field. Tyler Carrel earned second in the pole vault (14 feet), and Mitchell Morrow was runner-up in the long jump (21-31/2).

Rantoul had the second-place unit in the 800 relay as well.



In girls’ track & field

■ In Champaign. Urbana’s Olivia Rosenstein recorded a win in the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 23.45 seconds) to lift the Tigers to fourth place at the Gene Armer Invitational at the UI Armory. Diamonasia Taylor placed runner-up in the high jump at 5 feet, 6 inches for Urbana, while Jyana Anderson took second in the 200 (25.80).

Danville placed fifth in the team standings on the power of a 200 dash win from Ameia Wilson (25.50). Wilson also carded third place in the 60 dash (7.76), while Shanice Garbutt (5:12.68 in the 1,600) and Chian Scott (11:58.66 in the 3,200) both helped the Vikings with third-place displays. Danville’s 1,600 relay grabbed second as well.

Mahomet-Seymour was led by a third-place finish from Mara Pletcher in the pole vault (11 feet), and Schlarman’s Sarah Craig took fourth in the same event (11 feet). St. Thomas More’s Lucy Lux-Rulon placed fourth in the high jump (5-4).