Monday's highlights: Coursey's big day paces SJ-O softball

In baseball

Champaign Central 11, Cedar Creek (N.J.) 1. Jake Beesley had three hits and scored three runs while teammate Zak Hartleb had three hits as the Maroons (2-0) were victorious in Cocoa Beach, Fla. Winning pitcher Cam Robinson struck out four batters in 3 2/3 innings. Cade Sestak pitched the final 2 1/3 innings.

Paris 7, Westville 0. Dalton Dalbey's double was the lone hit for Westville (2-2) in a loss at Paris.

Tri-Valley 9, Argenta-Oreana 1. The Bombers suffered a loss in Downs.

In softball

Monticello 5, Argenta-Oreana 4. Leslie Taylor, Hannah Oberheim and Delaney Hilderbrandt all went 3 for 3 for the Sages, who scored the first five runs and held on for a win at home. All of Taylor's hits went for extra bases. Oberheim had two extra-base hits. Winning pitcher Taylor fanned five in 6 1/3 innings. Reliever Miranda Fogal finished by striking out both Bombers she faced. Camilyn Newbanks went 4 for 4 for A-O (2-1).

St. Joseph-Ogden 13, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Freshman Bailey Dowling hit a solo home run in the first inning, the lone run the Spartans (4-0) would need in their home opener. Andrea Coursey hit a grand slam, drove in six runs and stole two bases. SJ-O teammate Allie Place had two hits. Spartan pitchers Zoey Witruk and Hannah Lewis combined on a one-hitter.

Fisher 16, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 4. Allie Jacobs' two-run home run in the first inning highlighted a 10-run inning for the Bunnies, who won at home. Karissa Fredrickson had three hits and Fisher teammate Brittney Enos drove in four runs. PBL's Kelsey Vaughn homered.

Olympia 19, Clinton 15. Rodjahnae Dupont-Barlow hammered a grand slam home run and recorded seven RBI, and Ryty Dupont-Barlow added a solo shot for Clinton, which lost at home. Olivia Sanders pounded five hits for the Maroons.

Tuscola 12, Villa Grove/Heritage 0. Abbey Walsh slugged a three-run homer and was one of three Warriors with two hits in a shutout on the road. Other two-hit performers for Tuscola were Claire Ring, Alexis Koester and Isabelle Shelmadine. Winning pitcher Morgan Day fired a two-hitter, walking one and fanning 12.

Blue Ridge 13, St. Teresa 3. Josie Grammer had three hits and knocked in five runs as Blue Ridge (2-1) won at home. Teammate Avery Fisher also collected three hits. Knights ending with two hits were Hannah Brackenhoff, Olivia Isaacs and Natalie Tharp. Haley Ester (2-1) scattered seven hits in her complete-game pitching performance.

Rantoul 10, Schlarman 0. Brianna Tatar had three hits, two of which were doubles, and Kristen Fauser belted two triples as the Eagles won at home. Jenna Sanford also had two hits. Lindsay Jordahl picked up the win, allowing one hit, walking no one and striking out eight in four innings.

Tri-County 16, Armstrong-Potomac 11. In a slugfest, A-P's Holley Hambleton hammered two home runs, including a grand slam, in a loss at home. She also stole two bases. Madi Gayheart had two hits and stole one base.

Shelbyville 8, Arcola 0. Taylor Spelman, Sydnee Shafer and Nikita Mellor had hits for Arcola, which dropped a nonconference decision on the road.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 5, Paris 4. Hunter Howard's eighth-inning sacrifice fly drove in what proved to be the winning run as the Buffaloes prevailed in Paris. Howard, Sierra Dudley, Kasie Anderson and Whitney Harper all had at least two hits. Harper pitched a complete game, striking out two. Kylie Johnson's sixth-inning triple knocked in three runs, lifting G-RF/C to a 4-3 lead.

In girls' soccer

Mount Zion 2, Danville 1. Dahaila Escobedo'sunassisted goal accounted for the lone tally for the visiting Vikings (1-3). Goalie Mary Emma York had six saves.

Mattoon 6, Monticello 1. The Sages, who got their first shot in the game's 54th minute, fell behind 6-0 in a nonconference loss at Mattoon.