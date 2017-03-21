Prep roundup: Carr tosses no-hitter for Sages

In baseball

■ Unity 10, Westville 2. Clayton Cheesman drove in one of the Tigers’ two runs, but the Rockets scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back.

■ Champaign Central 20, Ambassador Christian (W. Va.) 1. Anthony Schreiber smashed three hits, Jake Beesley crossed the plate three times and Cade Sestak delivered three RBI to help the Maroons (3-0) win in Cocoa Beach, Fla.

■ Oakwood 17, Urbana 7. Hunter Phelps slammed a pair of doubles, drove in four runs and struck out four batters on the mound to lead the Comets to victory. Daniel Wachtel drove in three runs for the Tigers.

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 7, Tuscola 3. Cody Kern gave up only two hits over four innings of work to help the Spartans top the host Warriors. Marty Wright and Brant Hoveln both went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBI for the Spartans. Brayden VonLanken had two hits for the Warriors.

■ Rantoul 21, Schlarman 4, The Eagles put together a 12-run fifth inning en route to a 17-run victory. Garet Kinnett was 2 for 2 with three RBI, while J.T. Jones and Luke Jones each had four RBI for Rantoul.

■ Mahomet-Seymour 6, Clinton 0. Isaac Bushue earned the win for the Bulldogs, surrendering no runs on three hits and striking out seven in five innings.

■ Monticello 12, Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 0. Mitch Carr pitched a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts as the Sages shut out the host Knights. Marcus Vanausdoll struck out six for the Knights.

■ Villa Grove/Heritage 11, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Lucas Charles, Chase Hutchinson and Cody Patterson each hit doubles to lead the Hawks to a road win. Nick Cannon swiped a base for the Trojans.

■ Milford 2, Clifton Central 1. Tyler Buhrmester came up big in the season opener for the Bearcats, tossing six no-hit innings and fanning seven before Kyle McNally struck out two in the seventh. Buhrmester helped his own cause with a solo home run.

■ Neoga 10, Sullivan 3. Brett Tuttle doubled and stole a base for the Redskins in a losing cause.



In softball



■ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 13, Centennial 2. The Falcons erupted for three runs in the third inning and nine in the fourth to cruise past the Chargers. Kylie Lafi took the loss for the Chargers.

■ Tuscola 9, Monticello 2. Morgan Day smashed a pair of doubles, Carissa Denny had two RBI and Abbey Walsh scored two runs to lead the Warriors.

■ Unity 9, Villa Grove/Heritage 8. Emma Messman had three hits and scored two runs and Lauren Wendling, Harlie Duncan and Morgan Steinman each had two RBI to help Unity win in eight innings. Reagan Cheely belted three home runs and had six RBI for the Blue Devils.

■ Rantoul 14, Blue Ridge 5. Jenna Sanford went 3 for 3 and Brianna Tatar blasted a home run to pace the Eagles to victory in a game played at Rantoul. Jessie Wanserski smashed three hits for the Knights.

■ Central A&M 10, Arcola 0. Purple Rider pitcher Sydnee Shafer managed 19 first-pitch strikes in a losing cause.

■ Salt Fork 13, Tri-County 1. Storm hurler Jordan Jones struck out 11 batters and gave up only one walk and one hit in the circle. Storm hitters Hailey Hunter and Reighan Barr both hit home runs, while Jones added three hits and two RBI at the plate. Taylor Bennett scored the only run for Tri-County with a solo home run.

In track and field



■ At Arcola. Laine Cameron won the 300-meter hurdles to help Sullivan/Okaw Valley finish second behind Teutopolis in a six-school meet.

Hannah Wallen captured the 400 and the long jump, Makenna Green won the 1,600, Megan Fifer took first in the 100 hurdles and Tyra Wingler won the discus competition for third-place Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.

Sprinter London Pelmore won the 200-meter dash for fourth-place Judah Christian.

Sophia Fishel finished in first during the 800 for sixth-place Arcola.

■ At Arcola. Luke Bowman triumphed in the 200-meter dash, Mason Harner won the 110 hurdles, Josh Ernst won the discus and Austin Schmohe took the shot put to pace Sullivan/Okaw Valley to victory in a six-school meet.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond was the runner up in the team standings, led by Justin Laughlin’s triumph in the 800 and Austin Romine’s victory in both the 1,600 and 3,200. Eusabio Briseno added a win for ALAH in the 300 hurdles and Mitchell Bernius claimed a title in the triple jump.

Fourth-place Arcola was paced by Mario Cortez’s win in the 100, Luke Spencer’s victory in the high jump and Tony Salinas’ win in the long jump.

Gage Knoll won the 400 for Villa Grove/Heritage to help them earn fifth.



In girls’ soccer



■ Mahomet-Seymour 5, Warrensburg-Latham 0. Meredith Johnson-Monfort had a hat trick to lead the Bulldogs past the Cardinals. Mikaela Antonacci and Mackenzie Moore also scored for M-S.

