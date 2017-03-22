Wednesday's prep highlights: Smith celebrates birthday with 1st win

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Bismarck-Henning's Ryan Soderstrom(9) gets up after colliding with SJ-O's catcher Brant Hoveln at the plate in a prep baseball game at BHHS in Bismarck on Wednesday, March22, 2017.

In baseball

St. Joseph-Ogden 14, Bismarck-Henning 1. Behind the pitching of senior right-hander Marty Wright, the Spartans (5-0) made short work of the Blue Devils, winning by the 10-run rule in five innings on the road. Senior Colton Hale led SJ-O with three hits. The Spartans increased a 3-0 lead with an eight-run third-inning uprising.

Martin County (Fla.) 15, Centennial 4. Isaiah Jackson, Chris Monroe and Evan Jordan all collected two hits for Centennial, which committed 10 errors and lost in Stuart, Fla.

Champaign Central 7, Palm Bay (Fla.) 0. Dom Erlinger struck out seven batters as he ran his school-record scoreless streak to 38 innings, dating back to 2016. Cade Sestak pitched a scoreless final inning to preserve the shutout. Patrick Beckemeyer tripled and scored two runs for the Maroons (4-0) in the game at Cocoa Beach, Fla.

Tuscola 13, Blue Ridge 0. Cade Kresin and Haden Cothron combined on a four-hitter as the Warriors (3-2) won in Farmer City. Kresin, who struck out four in three innings, had two hits as did Cale Sementi.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 18, Heyworth 7. Andrew Zenner drove in four runs, Cole Eshleman had three hits and Cooper Johnson picked up the win as the Panthers unleashed a strong offensive attack, putting up 11 first-inning runs on the road.

MIlford 12, Iroquois West 0. Tyler Buhrmester was 2 for 2, including a home run, and drove in six runs as the Bearcats won in Gilman. Teammate Tyler Schmidt was 3 for 3. Winning pitcher Brady Marshino struck out six in 32/3 innings. IW's Clayton Thorne had two of the Raiders' three hits.

Florida Prep 15, St. Thomas More 5. Alec Blomberg had two hits and drove in two runs for the Sabers, who lost in Melbourne, Fla.

Cissna Park 9, St. Anne 7. Cissna Park (1-1) scored twice in the eighth to earn a win. Reliever Austin Kregel pitched the final five innings and earned the win. Kregel struck out four batters.

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 12. Arcola 2. The visiting Purple Riders dropped a nonconference decision.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 20, St. Teresa 13. Shandon Herschberger was 6 for 6 as ALAH topped St. Teresa in Decatur. Winning pitcher Lucas Otto, Marcus Vanausdoll and Will Cohan all registered three hits. Otto fanned six batters in four innings.

Sullivan 14, Villa Grove/Heritage 4. Brett Tuttle was 4 for 4 and pitched a complete game as the Redskins won on the road. He fashioned a five-inning six-hitter, walking four and striking out one. Jeremy Cottrell had a triple and Codie Baker a double for VG/H.

Oakwood 11, Fisher 11. Oakwood scored twice in the top of the seventh and umpires called the game due to darkness before the eighth inning could start at Fisher. Kyle Burke and Dylan Baker each had three hits for the Bunnies. Chase Vinson had four RBI for the Comets.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6, Clifton Central 6. Nathan Garard and Nick Tabor each had two hits for GCMS, which scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to salvage a tie in a home game called due to darkness.

In softball

Tuscola 15, Blue Ridge 5. Morgan Day slugged a three-run shot in the opening inning, and Alexis Koester also slammed a three-run homer as the Warriors (5-1) won in Farmer City. Abbey Walsh (three hits) also homered for Tuscola. Ashton Smith pitched a complete game and picked up the victory, her first at the varsity level coming on her 16th birthday. Haley Ester had two hits for Blue Ridge (2-3).

Fisher 14, Oakwood 5. Becca Clanton clubbed four hits, including a solo home run and two doubles, as Fisher overpowered the visiting Comets. Teammates Taylor May and Sidney Hood each finished with two hits. Reliever Brittney Enos earned the win. Kelsey Blackford was 2 for 3 with a double in Oakwood's opener.

Milford 15, Tri-Point 0. Kaylee Warren pitched a four-inning one-hitter, fanning seven, as the Bearcats won in Cullom. Jakki Mowrey had three hits for Milford.

Meridian 10, Monticello 8. Makayla Reedy was 4 for 4 and drove in three runs and Makenzie Reedy collected two hits and two RBI for the Sages, who couldn't keep a 6-0 lead at home and lost in eight innings. Makenzie Reedy's two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning created an 8-8 deadlock.

Watseka 7, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2. Taylor Hotaling (1-1) struck out 10 in her seven-inning four-hitter and earned the win when her teammates broke a 2-2 tie with a five-run seventh inning on the road. GCMS' Dani Eckerty was 2 for 3.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 6, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 5. Macy Hollingsworth picked up the win for ALAH, which pushed across the tiebreaking winning run in the bottom of the sixth. Sierra Dudley had two hits for G-RF/C.

Maroa-Forsyth 11, Rantoul 1. Jenna Sanford had two hits for the Eagles, who fell behind 8-1 when the Trojans scored seven runs in the third inning.

Villa Grove/Heritage 20, Urbana 10. The Blue Devils doubled the score on the visiting Tigers and picked up their first victory of the season.

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 14, Arcola 0. The Purple Riders were held to three hits and shut out in a nonconference game on the road.