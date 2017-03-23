Thursday's highlights: Ester does it all for Blue Ridge

Image Gallery: HS Softball: Oakwood vs. VG/H » more Villa Grove/Heritage's Maris Eversole(10) is met at home plate by teammates after she hit a home run in a prep softball game at Muncie Park in Muncie on Thursday, March 23, 2017.

In baseball

Springside (Pa.) Chestnut Hill Academy 10, Centennial 3. Senior Kellen Sarver garnered two hits, including a double, and drew a walk for the Chargers in their loss to a team from Philadelphia in Florida. Junior Corey Hall singled and drew a walk, and junior Brandon Olion had an RBI for the Chargers. It was a tough loss for Charger starting hurler Will Lindgren, who gave up eight earned runs and 10 hits in 41/3 innings of work. The Blue Devils were hitting right out of the box, putting four runs across in both the first and third innings.

Champaign Central 15, Chartiers-Houston (Pa.) 0. Hurler Cam Robinson struck out six batters in three innings to help the Maroons shut out a team from Pennsylvania in Cocoa Beach, Fla. Cade Sestak and Tommy Krouse both had two hits and two RBI for the Maroons (5-0).

Trinity Christian 1, Unity 0. Rocket pitcher Bobby Barnard came up short in a pitchers' duel played at Union City, Tenn. Barnard tossed a complete-game three-hitter and only gave up a single run, but the Rockets weren't able to put a run across the plate. Alex Eisenmenger was 2 for 3 for the Rockets.

Effingham 4, Mahomet-Seymour 1. Austin Biehl and Lukas Graham had the only hits for the Bulldogs in a game played at Mahomet.

Charleston 2, Tuscola 1. Cade Kresin's sacrifice fly in the top of the first sent Jaret Heath home for the Warriors' only run in a game played at Charleston. Warrior pitcher Noah Pierce took the loss in spite of giving up no earned runs over 51/3 innings in his second start of the year.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 16, Tri-Valley 3. The Panthers scored seven runs in the fourth inning and five in the fifth en route to a victory.

Watseka 7, St. Anne 2. The Warriors celebrated their opening day by clobbering the Cardinals in a game played at St. Anne. Brendan Fletcher went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI to lead the way for the Warriors.

In softball

Villa Grove/Heritage 3, Oakwood 1. Freshman Maris Eversole blasted a round-tripper to propel the Blue Devils past the Comets in a game played at Oakwood. Blue Devil hurler Jordyn Ray gave up only one unearned run in her complete-game performance. Alana Campbell was 2 for 3 from the plate for the Blue Devils. Senior Kayla Thompson and freshman Katelyn Young drilled two-baggers for the Comets.

Tuscola 4, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1. Isabelle Shelmadine went 2 for 3 and swiped three bases and Alexis Koester had an RBI single to help the Warriors down the Falcons. Madison Eberle went 2 for 3 for the Falcons.

Blue Ridge 11, Schlarman 1. Haley Ester was both the hitting and pitching star for the Knights. Ester went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and two RBI to lead the Knights (3-3) over the Hilltoppers. When she wasn't swatting hits, Ester was firing bullets to catcher Avery Fisher, striking out nine batters along the way. Olivia Isaacs smashed a two-bagger and Hannah Brackenhoff scored three runs for the Knights.

Rantoul 6, Fisher 4. Brianna Tatar belted two home runs and drove in four to pace the Eagles to victory in a game played at Rantoul. Jenna Sanford and Kristen Fauser both delivered doubles for the Eagles. The Bunnies were led by slugger Becca Clanton, who recorded a round-tripper off Rantoul hurler Lindsay Jordahl. Sydney Eichelberger also smashed a double for the Bunnies.

Meridian 14, Arcola 1. Pitcher Sydnee Shafer fired 17 first-pitch strikes in a losing cause for the Purple Riders in a game played at Arcola.

Watseka 21, St. Anne 0. The Warriors (2-1) exploded for six runs in the fifth inning and 13 tallies in the sixth in a game played at St. Anne. Magan Harris led the way offensively for the Warriors, connecting for a home run and scoring three runs of her own. Natalie Harris was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI. Warrior pitcher Taylor Hotaling kept St. Anne off the scoreboard, striking out 11 batters along the way.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 19, Tri-County 7. Sophomore Lacey Steinbaugh touched them all with a second-inning grand slam home run, propelling the Buffaloes to victory. The Buffs batted around for 12 runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by a triple from Steinbaugh. Junior Sierra Dudley earned the win for the Buffs, giving up seven runs over five innings on the mound.

In girls' soccer

Mahomet-Seymour 8, Lincoln 0. Mia Epley netted a hat trick and Meredith Johnson-Monfort added two goals and an assist as the Bulldogs (2-0) took down host Lincoln. Maddy Wade, Mikaela Antonacci and Alexa Warren each tallied one goal for M-S.