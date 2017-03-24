Friday's prep highlights: Stokowski hits for the cycle

In track and field



■ At Bloomington. The St. Thomas More girls’ team fared well at the Illinois Top Times Meet, held at the Shirk Center on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus. The 3,200-meter relay of Amy Bohlen, Morgan Cinnamon, Nakaya Hughes and Sydney McMahon won their event with a time of 10:00.68, just ahead of runner-up St. Joseph-Ogden (10:04.95). Lucy Lux-Rulon of STM added a second-place finish in the long jump at 16 feet, 10 1/2 inches and a third-place effort in the high jump (5-3). Fran Hendrickson came through with a third-place showing in the 1,600 (5:19.98) for the Sabers as well. Parker Francisco of SJ-O placed first in the 60 hurdles in 9.11, edging second-place finisher Alayna Stalter (9.18) of Fisher. Kenli Nettles from Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond placed second in the high jump (5-4) and SJ-O’s 1,600 relay was second in 4:13.30. Maddie Meyer from Argenta-Oreana in the triple jump (35-4 1/2) and Arielle Summitt from Uni High in the 800 (2:22.20) each had third-place finishes. On the boys’ side, Camden Coleman from Uni High won the 200 in 22.99, while Nick Schlutz from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley was third in the high jump (6-6) and the triple jump (42-8 1/4).

In baseball



At Cocoa Beach, Fla.

■ Champaign Central 3, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 3. Cade Sestak threw 6 2/3 innings for the Maroons (5-0-1) and didn’t allow an earned run.

■ St. Thomas More 12, Chartiers-Houston 1. The Sabers (4-1) managed to plate all 12 runs in the fourth inning, with Jake Walters driving in three runs, while Ryan Braxton and Nick Schurter each had two RBI.

At Martin, Tenn.

■ Halls 3, Unity 2. Bobby Barnard went 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI for the Rockets.

■ Obion County 3, Unity 2. Logan Flesch came through with a double for Unity (2-3).

Nontournament

■ Bismarck-Henning 8, Villa Grove/Heritage 7. Chase Griswell singled home pinch-runner Cameron Douglass for the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the host Blue Devils (1-2. Noah Jordan added two hits and two RBI as B-H rallied from a 7-1 deficit after five innings.

■ Blue Ridge 3, Mt. Pulaski 2. Caleb Trotter recorded the win for the host Knights (3-4), striking out four in 6 1/3 innings, while Alec Lyle (2 for 3, double) and Sam Duggins (1 for 3, RBI) contributed.

■ Central A&M 9, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 4. Kirk Herschberger (2 for 4, double) and Waylon Schlabach (1 for 3, two RBI) paced the Knights' offense in a road loss.

■ Lexington 7, Prairie Central 6. Lito Macias (2 for 3, two RBI) and Cooper Frambes (2 for 3, RBI) led the Hawks in a road loss.

■ Mahomet-Seymour 11, Urbana 1. Ryan Harrison hit a solo home run for M-S (2-1), while Michiel Coetzee (3 for 3, RBI) contributed two doubles. Trey King (2 for 3, RBI) and Tim King (2 for 3) led Urbana offensively.

■ Monticello 17, Westville 3. The visiting Sages rolled to their third straight win as Luke Stokowski went 4 for 4 and hit for the cycle, driving in three runs. Alex Marquartdt also chipped in for the Sages (5-1) by going 3 for 3 with three RBI. Alec Schaumburg and Jason Toth had two hits for the Tigers (2-4).

■ Morton 2, St. Joseph-Ogden 0. The visiting Spartans (5-1) suffered their first loss of the season despite Colton Hale scattering five hits and striking out six.

■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 9, Fisher 0. Andrew Zenner and Tyler Adkins combined on a four-hit shutout to lead the Panthers (3-0) at home. Cooper Johnson (1 for 4, three RBI), Dalton Coplea (2 for 4) and Cole Eshleman (2 for 4, RBI) all chipped in for PBL. Austin Henson and Chris Young each had two hits for the Bunnies.

■ Rantoul 16, Decatur Eisenhower 0. Chad Vermillion went 2 for 2 with four RBI and Josh Frerichs went 2 for 3 with three RBI to lift the host Eagles (2-1).

In softball



At Murfreesboro, Tenn.

■ Unity 5, White House (Tenn.) 1. Emma Messman (3 for 4), Hannah Rutledge (two RBI) and Haleigh Loschen (home run) carried Unity’s offense.

■ Lexington (Tenn.) 7, Unity 3. Morgan Steinman had two hits and two RBI, Jessie Spivey added two hits and Harlie Duncan drove in a run for the Rockets (5-2).

Nontournament

■ Blue Ridge 15, Mt. Pulaski 0. Haley Ester struck out 10, Avery Fisher drove in two runs and Jessie Wanserski contributed two hits to lead the host Knights (4-3).

■ Illinois Lutheran 15, Iroquois West 6. Tayler Fairley had two hits, including a triple, for IW (0-2).

■ Tuscola 13, Marshall 1. Alexis Koester (3 for 3, five RBI), Allison Clark (3 for 3, four RBI) and Isabelle Shelmadine (2 for 3) all hit home runs for the host Warriors (7-1). Morgan Day added 10 strikeouts for Tuscola in the five-inning win.

■ Watseka 4, Salt Fork 1. Taylor Hotaling struck out 12 and threw a complete game to keep Salt Fork at bay. Magan Harris led Watseka (3-1) by going 2 for 3 with a home run. Hailey Hunter drove in the lone run for Salt Fork (1-1) and Jordan Jones struck out six.

Matt Daniels

