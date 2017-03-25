Saturday's prep highlights: Taylor nets meet-record high jump

In track and field

■ At Bloomington. Area athletes captured three first-place medals Saturday in Class 2A competition at the Illinois Top Times Indoor Meet, held at the Shirk Center on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus. Area representatives finished as the state runner-up in three other events.

Two area champions were from Urbana: freshman Tyler Carrel in the pole vault (14 feet, 3 inches), which he won by 4 inches, and freshman Diamonasia Taylor in the high jump (meet-record 5-8), which she won by 2 inches. Taylor was also sixth in the long jump. Monticello junior pole vaulter Aliyah Welter cleared 12-3 to win her specialty.

Champaign Central high jumper Nicholas Jackson (6-5) was a runner-up, as were relay teams from Urbana and Mahomet-Seymour. Urbana’s 800-meter foursome of Payton Borich, Evan Brown, Carrel and Justice Carter was second, as was the M-S 3,200 foursome of Colin Balbach, Brandon Bretz, Grant Brown and Evan Burge.

Rantoul had medal-winning efforts from the same four runners in two relays. Jaden Adkins, Taveous Bell, Raul Castillo and Nick Cole ran fifth in the 1,600 and eighth in the 800. Individually, Castillo placed eighth in the open 800.

In the boys’ 3,200 run, four of the top eight finishers were from the area. M-S teammates Brian Butcher and Gabe Pommier were third and sixth, respectively. Monticello runners Alex Helmuth and Garrett Dixon were fifth and seventh, respectively.

Area athletes also fared well in the girls’ pole vault. In addition to winner Welter, Unity teammates Taylor Millsap and Nicole Bagwell were fourth and eighth, respectively. M-S’ Mara Pletcher finished sixth.

Urbana teammates Olivia Rosenstein and Libby Cultra were two-event placers, ending side-by-side (fifth and sixth, respectively) in the 1,600. Cultra was fourth in the 3,200 and Rosenstein was eighth in the 800. Unity’s Jordan Harmon took third in the 3,200.

Clinton’s Madi Filkin broke her own school record in the Class 2A 60-meter hurdles (10.01). Teammate Payne Turney set a school record, too, placing seventh in the 800 finals (2:21.04). Another Clinton athlete, high jumper Austin Rauch, tied for seventh.

Other area boys’ medalists included M-S’ Bretz (seventh in the 200) and Ben Craw (eighth in the 1,600), Unity’s Dawson Kaiser (eighth in the 800) and Urbana’s Christian Phillips (eighth in the 60). Among girls, Rantoul’s Akalah Spinks was sixth in the 60 and Urbana’s Jyana Anderson was third in the 200. Anderson helped the Tigers’ 800 relay to fifth, joining Kynzee Boastick, Shelby Burgin and Lanaeja Carter.

In the 3A meet, Danville sophomore Ameia Wilson was a three-event placer. She took second in the 200 meters (25.50), third in the 60 dash (7.71) and sixth in the long jump (17-83/4). On the boys’ side, the Vikings’ top placer was junior Phillip Hall (sixth in the 800 at 1:59.06).

Centennial’s lone representative, senior Henoc Mondika was seventh in the 400 meters.



In baseball

■ Danville 16-20, Villa Grove/Heritage 2-2. Devante Hicks was 8 for 8 in a doubleheader at Broadlands, hitting a single, double and triple in each game. Noah Nelson was 5 for 8 overall and earned the Game 2 victory, fanning eight in four innings. First-game winner Jake Hensgen homered in the nightcap along with Nelson, Logan Spicer and Caleb Cordes.

■ Clinton 3-9, Ridgeview 2-1. Mac Hickman and Jake Wade produced two hits in each game as Clinton swept visiting Ridgeview. Wesley Conn scored four runs for the day, including the walk-off winner in the bottom of the seventh in Game 1.

■ Oakwood 11, Tuscola 9. Winning pitcher Chase Vinson had three hits for the Comets (2-1-1), as did teammate Lukas Hoshauer. Oakwood held on against the visiting Warriors in a game they led 11-3 in the sixth inning. Hoshauer had three RBI. Tuscola’s Andrew Erickson had two hits.

■ Bismarck-Henning 6-7, Watseka 3-6. The Blue Devils rallied twice, overcoming a 6-1 deficit in the opener and a 3-0 deficit in Game 2. Wyatt Edwards, Wade Edwards and Hunter Keith all had two hits in the first game. Chase Rademacher and Colton Arford finished with two hits apiece in the second game. Watseka’s Drew LaVoie had a double and a homer in Game 1.

In softball

■ Unity 9, Huntland (Tenn.) 1. Haleigh Loschen and Lauren Wendling each drove in three runs for Unity, which scored eight runs in the opening inning and overpowered its Tennessee foe in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Harlie Duncan earned the win. One of Wendling’s two hits was a home run.

■ Unity 12, Central Magnet (Tenn.) 4. Homers by Loschen, Jessie Spivey and Emma Messman (all of whom totaled three RBI) sent the Rockets to a win, with Duncan picking up her second win of the day.

■ Mahomet-Seymour 15, Champaign Central 1. The Bulldogs (1-1) scored nine first-inning runs and winning pitcher Ashley Wheeler made it hold as M-S held the Maroons to four hits.

■ Taylorville 11, Mahomet-Seymour 0. The Bulldogs were held to one hit in their loss to the opponent which won the round-robin event after beating Central.

■ Effingham St. Anthony 10, Sullivan 5. The Redskins lost the first game to the eventual champion in their own round-robin event.

■ Sullivan 10, Mulberry Grove 3. The Redskins salvaged a split for the day to finish in second place in their tournament.

■ Milford 5, Iroquois West 1. Lily Habing collected four hits and Cyandra Bennett had two as Milford (3-0) topped the Raiders. Winning pitcher Brittney Bailey pitched a seven-inning two-hitter, striking out 11.

■ Westville 12, Centennial 1. The Tigers earned a road victory in Champaign.