Advanced Prep (Week of March 27)

Each Monday, prep sports coordinator Anthony Zilis will take a look at five area events to circle on the calendar:

1. MONDAY: Champaign Central at Tuscola, baseball

Whoever pitches for Champaign Central will hope to keep speedster Dalton Hoel off the basepaths. The junior terrorized pitchers last year by leading the area with 42 stolen bases. The Maroons don’t have a ton of experience, but seniors Patrick Beckemeyer and Jake Beesley have hit well early.

2. MONDAY: St. Joseph-Ogden at Salt Fork, baseball

The two area teams that made it to state last season lost plenty of seniors, so it will be interesting to see how these two new-look lineups play out. Senior Justin Arnett earned All-Area honors for Salt Fork last season, while Mason Coon and Colton Hale lead the way for the Spartans.

3. THURSDAY: Mahomet-Seymour at Centennial, girls’ soccer

The area’s marquee girls’ soccer matchup comes early this year. This match will be loaded with stars, including returning All-Area Player of the Year Willa Olson and her twin sister, Gressa, for Centennial. Mahomet-Seymour junior Meredith Johnson-Monfort is an early-season contender for player of the year.

4. SATURDAY: Rantoul Softball Tournament

St. Joseph-Ogden comes into this tournament as the heavy favorite with an all-star lineup that includes senior Andrea Coursey and freshman phenom Bailey Dowling. Led by Megan Burton, Danville could also make a nice run in an event that includes Centennial, Mahomet-Seymour, Villa Grove/Heritage and host Rantoul.

5. SATURDAY: Champaign County girls’ track meet

Urbana had a standout day at the Illinois Top Times meet, earning eight top-eight spots including freshman Diamonasia Taylor’s win in the high jump. St. Joseph-Ogden’s Parker Francisco and Fisher’s Alayna Stalter will showdown again in the hurdles, and St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Urbana in the 4x200 is not to be missed.