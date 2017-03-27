On campus: Portwood nets hoops recognition

Sophomore Alex Portwood, from Milford, was named to the All-Region 24 men's basketball team. The Lincoln Land team MVP also earned a first-team selection on the Mid-West Athletic Conference team. Portwood led the 14-18 Loggers at 11.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and a 86.9 free throw percentage. In his two seasons at Lincoln Land, he amassed more than 600 points and 200 rebounds.

Redshirt senior Devin Carter, from Centennial, was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference second team. The Arkansas State sharpshooter led the Sun Belt in three-pointers made and three-point field goal percentage, as well as finishing fifth at 16.6 points per game. Earlier in the season, Carter set the program record for three-pointers in a single game and finished the season as the Red Wolves' all-time leader in threes. He is also only the third player in program history to reach 1,000 points in just two seasons.

Senior Luke Vaughn, from Centennial, earned all-league honors at the American Athletic Conference indoor track and field championships. The Memphis weightman set a program record with a toss of 59 feet, 6 inches, which was good for third in the shot put, and finished fifth with a personal-best 63-4 in the weight throw.

Senior Hannah Wascher, from Rantoul, recently earned Great Lakes Valley All-Conference second-team honors for the second consecutive season. Wascher lead Southern Indiana with seven double-doubles and 8.2 rebounds per game as well as contributing 12.5 points per game. Senior teammate Randa Harshbarger, from St. Thomas More, has been nominated for the conference's James P. Spalding Sportsmanship Award, which is given to student-athletes who "actively demonstrate exemplary sportsmanship, character and conduct during competition throughout the year." Harshbarger lead the Screaming Eagles with 3.7 assists per game.

Sophomore Kalyn Learnard, from Salt Fork, freshman Lindsey Andrews, from Bismarck-Henning, and freshman Halle McCrory, from Tuscola, have all contributed to Kankakee Community College's 17-5 start. Learnard leads the Cavaliers with a .473 batting average, 27 RBI, .730 slugging percentage and seven stolen bases. Learnard's team-high six triples led NJCAA Division II through Saturday. Andrews leads the team with nine doubles and 11 walks to go with her three home runs, .424 batting average and 1.333 OPS. McCrory has appeared in 13 games and has three home runs and a .566 slugging percentage. Kankakee travels to Danville on Wednesday for a 3 p.m. game with DACC.

Four area baseballers have made contributions to the Kaskaskia College squad. Sophomore Nick Frerichs, from Sullivan, leads the team with 26 hits, five home runs, a .677 slugging percentage and 20 RBI while hitting .400. Freshman Nick Bates, from Tuscola, has scored a team-high 20 runs and three triples to go with a .391 batting average and 1.047 OPS. Sophomore Nick Brunson, from Champaign Central, is tied for the team lead with five doubles and four stolen bases and has a .427 on-base percentage. Freshman Zach Hrvol, also from Sullivan, has made five appearances on the mound, picking up a win in 11 innings pitched. The Blue Devils finish March with a 3 p.m. game on Thursday at Rend Lake.

The Danville Area Community College softball team is off to a 11-3 start thanks to contributions from several area freshmen. Tiffany Christman, from Unity, is hitting .425 with 10 RBI. Shelby Mascari, from Oakwood, is hitting .333 with three doubles in 11 games. Lindsey Loewenstein, from Danville, is hitting .316 with 13 RBI and eight stolen bases. Phoenix LaCombe, from Bismarck-Henning, is 2-0 with a 1.75 ERA and a save in six appearances. The Jaguars will go to Lincoln College for a Saturday doubleheader starting at 3 p.m.