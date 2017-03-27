Coetzee keeps trucking along despite increased attention

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Mahomet-Seymour's Brooks Coetzee(1) leads off of second base in a prep baseball game at Mahomet-Seymour High School in Mahomet on Friday, March 24, 2017. Image Gallery

MAHOMET — The arm strength, bat speed and baseball IQ of Brooks Coetzee aren't what initially stood out to Nic DiFilippo.

Those attributes have certainly caught the eye of the Mahomet-Seymour baseball coach the past few years. Along with other area high school and college coaches, as well as pro scouts.

But rather it was what Coetzee did once his first practice at Mahomet-Seymour Junior High ended — DiFilippo coaches those Bulldogs as well — that made DiFilippo take note.

"I turned around, and everyone was leaving, but he was still there cleaning up," DiFilippo said. "It's those little things that you start learning about kids when they're young. He wanted the dugout to look good. He wanted the trash to be picked up. It struck me then that he's got what you want in a ballplayer."

Coetzee, who gets back in action at 5 p.m. today when M-S plays at Olympia, hasn't stopped impressing, either, in the subsequent years. Both on and off the field.

The junior outfielder committed to Notre Dame last September, and the three-year starter for the Bulldogs — who hit .387 with two home runs and 18 RBI last season after bursting onto the scene as a freshman with a .483 average, seven home runs and 32 RBI — is already seeing the effects of life as a Division I recruit this season.

"In the first two games, he saw one fastball," DiFilippo said. "They're not going to challenge him. Against Urbana, they just decided to put him on when we had guys on first and second already to load the bases. It's hard for me to say, 'Brooks, look for a good pitch,' when he isn't really getting any."

Coetzee doesn't seem to mind, though. He's 4 for 9 (.444) with two RBI and two doubles through the Bulldogs' first three games, hitting out of the leadoff spot.

"Nobody knew who I was my freshman year," Coetzee said. "I was still trying to make a name for myself. Last year, I was hitting in the three spot, so I was seeing a lot more breaking balls. I'm still seeing curveballs on the first pitch, but I like that because I know I'm going to get everyone's best stuff."

Coetzee better get used to the different pitching repertoire he'll experience this season, too.

"He hit three breaking balls hard off the wall against Urbana," DiFilippo said. "No one is not going to know who he is this season and just throw a fastball down the middle to him."

It's all coming together

While Coetzee didn't put up the same numbers last year that he did upon making his debut with the Bulldogs in 2015, DiFilippo said Coetzee has made necessary adjustments in his swing to compensate for pitchers throwing to him differently.

"He's really showing the discipline of being able to go to all fields," DiFilippo said. "He's not a typical pull hitter. He's really grown at the plate that way.

"I tell all the guys that I've ever had play up as a freshman that a sophomore slump might happen. He did a little bit. As a freshman, they challenge you with fastballs. As a sophomore, they want to see how you hit the off-speed stuff. He's seen more than 75 percent breaking balls this season, but he's really turned into a complete hitter, driving the ball from gap top gap. He's hitting them hard and hitting them for power."

While what he does at the plate for the Bulldogs is enough to garner attention, so is what Coetzee does in the field. He played shortstop last season, but has moved into center field this spring after seeing time in left field as a freshman.

"I'm excited about it because outfield is my favorite position to play," Coetzee said. "This year, I just get to be an athlete out there."

DiFilippo is more than OK letting Coetzee's talents shine in the outfield this season.

"He's always had a stronger arm than kids his age," DiFilippo said. "In junior high, he used to stand on the wall and throw BBs to second and third base. The other team would stop what they were doing just to see Brooks take infield.

"You think you're watching a legit college or pro ball player when he throws. He doesn't have the typical central Illinois outfield arm that takes four hops to hit the cutoff man. He hits them on a line nearly every time."

Big plans for the future

Coetzee plays travel baseball for Elite Baseball Training out of Chicago. Tournaments last summer in Florida and Atlanta helped elevate his recruiting profile.

So, too, did garnering a national ranking from Perfect Game before the start of his sophomore season at M-S.

"They had him listed as the No. 1 outfielder in the state in his class," DiFilippo said. "The next day, my email blew up with college coaches wanting to know how to get a hold of him."

Coetzee visited Notre Dame last August and came away impressed with the campus, the baseball facilities and the academic component.

"It was really about fit," said Coetzee, who also considered Illinois-Chicago, Saint Louis and Iowa. "It just felt like when I was visiting there, I could see myself there."

Assured and confident on the baseball field, Coetzee already knows what he wants to major in once he arrives in South Bend, Ind.

"Pre-med," Coetzee said without hesitating. "I want to become an orthopedic surgeon and help get athletes back on the field."

Coetzee realizes every time he steps on the field this spring for the Bulldogs, he'll have to deal with added attention.

But to him, it's not a burden.

"Getting my college choice out of the way early, it lets me relax and play the game I love," Coetzee said. "The pressure's kind of been lifted. I don't really have that much feeling anymore because I don't have to impress anybody."