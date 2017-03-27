Monday's highlights: Unity's Duncan tosses no-hitter

Image Gallery: HS Baseball: Tuscola vs. Central » more Tuscola's Lucas Kresin (6) slides in under a tag attempt by Central's Tommy Krouse(13) in a prep baseball game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Monday, March 27, 2017.

In baseball

Champaign Central 5, Tuscola 3. Zak Hartleb hit a home run and retired all three batters he faced in the seventh inning to preserve the win for the Maroons (6-0-1) at Tuscola. Cam Robinson, Marshall Thompson and Hartleb combined on a one-hitter, the only base-knock coming from Brayden VonLanken). Thompson had three of the Maroons' 12 hits. Finishing with two hits apiece for the visitors were Hartleb, Robinson and Jake Beesley.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8, Milford 0. Pitchers Cooper Johnson, Kaleb Denault and Mitch St. Peter teamed up for a two-hit shutout and nine strikeouts (three by each pitcher) as PBL won on the road. Denault and Luis Rodriguez each drove in two runs. Denault stole two bases.

Arthur Okaw Christian 10, Judah Christian 6. Sean Mast had two hits and drove in three runs as AOC opened its season with a win in Champaign. Three AOC pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts. Judah's Sam Harris had three hits, and teammate Cole Hettmansberger had two hits.

Westville 14, Tri-County 3. Connor Holden, Dylan Riggleman and Jason Toth all collected two hits as the Tigers won on the road. Dalton Dalbey picked up the pitching win.

In softball

Monticello 8, LeRoy 3. Delaney Hilderbrandt hit a home run to back the five-hit pithing of Leslie Taylor, who struck out five in her seven-inning stint for the Sages (3-3). Camryn Menacher drove in three runs for Monticello. LeRoy's Payton Risinger collected two hits.

Milford 8, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5. Cyandra Bennett had four hits and Milford teammates Hailey Lucht and Jakki Mowrey each had three as the Bearcats edged the visiting Panthers. PBL's Cassidi Nuckols had three hits.

Unity 11, Oakwood 2. Harlie Duncan fired a seven-inning no-hitter as the Rockets won in Muncie. Lauren Wendling had four hits, Duncan had three hits and Jalyn Powell hammered a home run. Katelyn Young drove in both of the Comets' runs.

Rantoul 10, Bismarck-Henning 0. Lindsay Jordahl pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out six and walking no one in the five-inning win at Wabash Park. She also had two hits. Teammate Jenna Sanford was 4 for 4. B-H's Grace Harris had both of her team's hits.

Westville 14, Blue Ridge 1. Krista Smith had two hits and reached base all four times she batted as the Tigers overpowered the visiting Knights. Teammate Madison Brown also had two hits while another Tiger, Daphne Williamson, drove in two runs. Megan Myers earned the pitching win. Blue Ridge is 4-4.

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 7, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. The Broncos were held to one hit by Calla Roney, a single by freshman Shelby Strack, and struck out 16 times in a nonconference loss at home. C G/B's Kadelyn Daily struck out 11 and walked one.

Fisher 22, Schlarman 2. The Bunnies posted a win by the 10-run rule in Danville.