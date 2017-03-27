N-G Top 10: Baseball (March 28)

The season is young, but a few teams have started to separate themselves from the pack. A look at our first rankings, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:

RK., SCHOOL REC. COMMENT

1. Champaign Central 6-0-1 Maroons had successful spring break trip to Cocoa Beach, Fla. John Staab's program welcomes in Hinsdale Central to McKinley Field on Wednesday.

2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 4-0 Panthers won three of their first four games by at least nine runs apiece. They'll hit the road to play at Oakwood on Tuesday before hosting Maroa-Forsyth on Thursday.

3. St. Joseph-Ogden 5-1 Spartans had five-game win streak snapped at Morton on Friday and will face another big-school test on Wednesday when they host Centennial.

4. Monticello 5-1 Sages, who host Blue Ridge on Tuesday, have relied on strong offensive showings so far, having scored more than 10 runs in four of their wins.

5. St. Thomas More 4-1 After solid start to season during last week's trip to Florida, Sabers play at Salt Fork on Tuesday before Schlarman visits for a Thursday game in Champaign.

6. Danville 3-2 Vikings won two games at Villa Grove/Heritage on Saturday behind the strong hitting of DeVante Hicks. Danville continues its road swing with a game Tuesday at Rantoul.

7. Mahomet-Seymour 2-1 Bulldogs, who have outscored opponents 17-1 in their two wins, begin final season of Corn Belt Conference play on Tuesday at Olympia.

8. LeRoy 3-1 Panthers have won three straight to start season ahead of Brett Egan & Co. hosting Flanagan-Cornell on Wednesday afternoon.

9. Oakwood 2-1-1 Comets have quality wins against Urbana and Tuscola, but will be tested when they host Paxton Buckley-Loda on Tuesday before Blue Ridge hits Vermilion County to face Oakwood on Wednesday.

10. Hoopeston Area 2-1 Cornjerkers knocked off Rantoul last Thursday and will have had a week to get ready before their next game, when they host Champaign Central this Thursday.