Tuesday's prep highlights: Alvis deals no-hitter as Hawks roll

In baseball

■ Unity 3, Fisher 1. Unity’s Kyle Cooper drove in a run with a double and Zach Spencer struck out seven and allowed one run over 4 2/3 innings. Dawson Purvis had two hits, struck out five and allowed two earned runs for Fisher.

■ Tuscola 14, Sullivan 4. Andrew Erickson went 3 for 5, drove in a pair of runs and allowed two runs on two hits over five innings for Tuscola. Brayden VonLanken went 2 for 2 and drove in four for the Warriors.

■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6, Oakwood 4. Luke Fitton notched a pair of hits, Cooper Johnson and Kaleb Denault each reached base three times, and Paxton-Buckley-Loda rode a five-run fifth to the win. Gavin Jarling, Hunter Phelps and Trent Hicks tallied two hits apiece for Oakwood.

■ Watseka 5, Clifton Central 4. Levi Foster drove in Nathan Ripley with a walk-off single in Watseka's win.

■ St. Thomas More 4, Salt Fork 0. STM’s Cole Jones had three hits, and Jake Walters notched eight strikeouts.

■ Villa Grove/Heritage 11, Judah Christian 0. Cole Alvis struck out 10 and threw a no-hitter for the Hawks, while Dylan Shanks and Talan Rohrer drove in two runs apiece.

■ Milford 17, St. Anne 1. The Bearcats paraded across home plate in the third inning when they scored 14 runs. Alex Barney drove in three runs, and Tyler Schmidt, Brady Marshino and Kyle McNally notched two hits apiece.

■ Decatur LSA 14, Arthur Okaw Christian 5. Trevor Beachy piled up three hits, but Decatur LSA used an eight-run third inning to set the tone.

■ Dwight 14, Cissna Park 0. The Timberwolves couldn’t manage a hit in a six-inning loss.

■ Shelbyville 1, Clinton 0. Mac Hickman gave up just three hits and one unearned run, but Logan Petersen recorded the only hit for Clinton.



In softball

■ Oakwood 7, Tri-County 1. Kerrigan Shafer allowed one run and struck out seven in a complete game. Kylie Neuman went 2 for 4 and knocked in a run for the Comets.

■ Champaign Central 5, Hoopeston Area 3. Lexi Williams recorded the win for the Maroons, while Emma Jett struck out eight for Hoopeston Area.

■ Westville 9, Urbana 0. Lauren Winter and Tiffanie Elliot drove in three runs apiece, while Morgan Myers had five strikeouts in the shutout win for Westville.

■ Watska 10, Clifton Central 0. Taylor Hotaling allowed just one hit and struck out 11 without a walk in Watseka’s five-inning win. Magan Harris racked up three hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs.

■ Milford 11, St. Anne 5. Hailey Lucht reached base four times, going 2 for 3 with a triple and two walks, and drove in three for MIlford. The Bearcats trailed, 3-0, heading into the bottom of the fifth, when they scored seven runs to take the lead for good.

■ Tuscola 12, Sullivan 5. Natalie Bates went 4 for 4 and scored twice, Ashtyn Clark went 3 for 3 with a triple and 3 RBI and Morgan Day had a triple and struck out seven. Sullivan escaped from a bases-loaded jam in the first inning with a triple play started by Mac Ruippert.

■ Fisher 11, Bismarck-Henning 0. Taylor May led off the scoring with a two-run home run in the second, and Brittney Enos (3 for 3) knocked in two runs during a nine-run fourth. Sydney Eichelberger pitched a complete game for Fisher.

■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 23, Tri-Point 1. CJ Nuckols went 5 for 5, drove in four runs, struck out seven and walked none for the Panthers, which led 19-1 after a 15-run second inning. Sindra Gerdes went 4 for 5 with four RBI and three runs, Cassie Oyer went 4 for 5 with four runs and two RBI and Kelsey Vaughn went 3 for 3 and drove in three.

■ Arcola 9, Blue Ridge 4. Faith Spelman hit a solo homer in the sixth and Taylor Spelman piled up three hits and drove in two runs to lead the Purple Riders to victory. Haley Ester went 2 for 3 and scored twice for Blue Ridge.

■ Charleston 11, Danville 3. Jazzmyn Hicks hit a home run for Danville, Megan Burton went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and Rachel Wallis also hit two doubles, but the Vikings never recovered after an early deficit.

■ Olympia 20, Mahomet-Seymour 1. Mollie Spoerer drove in a run for M-S, but Olympia took a 15-1 lead in the second inning and never looked back.

■ Herscher 13, Rantoul 0. Kristen Fauser reached on a walk, but that was the only offensive production for the Eagles.

In track and field

■ At Watseka. Hunter Lee won the 100-meter dash and 400 and took part in the winning 400 and 1,600 meter relays to lead Watseka to a win in a five-team meet. Jonathan Muller won the 200 and the long jump for Paxton-Buckley-Loda. On the girls side, Katie Kidwell won the 100 and the long jump for Watseka and teammate Emily Bunting took the discus and the high jump. Shannon Carlson won the 1,600 and Ariana Gentzler won the triple jump for PBL.

■ At Arcola. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond won both the boys’ and girls’ sides of Tuesday’s quadrangular meet. Kenli Nettles won both hurdles events and the high jump to lead the way for the ALAH girls, which scored 98 points to finish 36 clear of second-place Villa Grove/Heritage. ALAH’s Tyra Wingler swept the throws, and Arcola’s Sophia Fishel won the 200, the 800 and the long jump.

On the boys side, Eusebio Briseno won the 300-meter hurdles and Austin Romine won the 1,600 to lead the Knights to a one-point win. Tri-County’s Max Cox won both throwing events, and Mario Cortez won the 100 and the long jump for second-place Arcola.

■ At Monticello. The Monticello girls won every event in a dual with Champaign Central. Aliyah Welter took both hurdles events and the pole vault while Mattie Lieb won the 100, 200 and 400. Chloe Clark won both throwing events, Emma Helferich took the long jump and triple jump, and Alyssa McPike won the 800 and 1,600. For the Maroons, Hope Llewellyn took second in the 800 and 1,600.

On the boys side, Monticello topped the Maroons, 86-56, with Lucas Lieb winning the 100 and 200. John Miller took the 3,200 and 800 for Champaign Central.

■ At Bismarck. Connor Watson led the way for Bismarck-Henning in a 109-27 win over Oakwood, winning both hurdles events and the triple jump while Blake Reifsteck won the 100 and 200. The Blue Devils also won all four relays.

The Bismarck-Henning girls won every event, with Alyssa Bell sweeping the three jumping events and Sierra Bryant winning the 100 and 200.



In girls’ soccer

■ Centennial 8, Uni 0. Mary Woods had a goal and an assist at the half to give Centennial a 2-0 lead, and after the break, the Chargers exploded. Woods finished with a hat trick, Willa Olson notched four assists and Gressa Olson and Katie Bell scored two goals apiece. Lauren Monahan had five saves for the Illineks and Macheila Anderson had four.

■ St. Thomas More 6, Judah Christian 0. Five different players scored for St. Thomas More, which scored three goals in each half. Abby Liebach scored the opener then assisted the second. Hayes Murray finished with two goals and an assist, and Izzy Schmitt assisted on two goals for the Sabers, which out-shot the Tribe, 22-0.

Anthony Zilis