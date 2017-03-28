Vikings adjust after Nelson’s injury to pick up road win

RANTOUL — Just six games into the 2017 season, Geoff Desmond already knows his team is going to have to be one that can adjust on the fly.

That’s why the Danville baseball coach was pleased with the Vikings’ ability to get knocked down, make some changes and come through with a 7-4 win over Rantoul on Tuesday night at Wabash Park.

Vikings cleanup hitter and starting left fielder Noah Nelson got Danville started with an RBI double in the first inning but pulled into second base grimacing. Nelson — who had been suffering through a recent back injury that was bothering him during practice on Monday — was pulled from the game.

Kahlar Drews filled in for Nelson, and Desmond also penciled in Jake Stipp in center field for the sophomore’s first career start. But the Vikings (4-2) didn’t miss much of a beat, taking down Rantoul (2-2) in a tight game after putting up three insurance runs in the seventh inning to widen a 4-3 gap.

“This is a good win,” Desmond said. “To have our four-hole hitter come out of the game with a back injury is something we weren’t expecting. And we had some new guys in the outfield, so it was nice to get a win without our usual lineup in there. But that’s the kind of team we’ve got to be — any time you call someone’s number they come out to play. And so far, we’ve done that with the little game time we’ve actually had.”

After Danville jumped to a 2-0 lead after two innings, Rantoul battled back with a three-run inning in the third frame. Chad Vermillion, Jared Jordahl and Josh Frerichs all drove in runs to give the Eagles a 3-2 lead.

That Rantoul lead held until the fifth inning, when Vikings starting pitcher Ernest Plummer turned on a two-out, 1-1 pitch, sending a two-run single into left field for a 4-3 edge.

Danville plated three additional runs in the top of the seventh, starting with an Andy Bunton line drive single with two strikes. The Vikings then scored on a wild pitch and a Logan Spicer sinking double down the right field foul line.

The Eagles threatened in the bottom half, loading the bases and putting up a run on a Garet Kinnett RBI groundout. Rantoul loaded the bases again, but a strikeout ended a comeback bid.

“Going into the seventh inning, it was a good game,” Eagles coach Jon Donovan said. “We just gave up a few runs. We don’t have any room to make mistakes against quality teams like Danville.”

Plummer was solid on the mound, tossing five innings while allowing four hits, three runs (two earned) and firing seven strikeouts with three walks in earning the win.

“(Plummer) kept us in the game by battling,” Desmond said. “He didn’t have his best stuff. He was wilder than he normally is, but he kept battling, kept competing and kept us in it.”

Despite the loss, Donovan was happy to see his team perform well against a talented Vikings club.

“We’re seeing improvement, which is expected, on a daily basis,” Donovan said. “I thought we made some nice defensive plays (Tuesday), which we didn’t have at Hoopeston (last Thursday). Offensively, this is the first game where we’ve been tested with an opposing pitcher that can pound the zone and hit 80-plus (miles per hour), and it showed — we had 11 strikeouts. Those numbers are going to go down as the season goes on and we see those types of pitchers on a regular basis in conference. I’m happy where we are right now. You’re never happy with a loss, but we made some plays that are going to help us as we go along.”