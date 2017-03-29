Wednesday's prep highlights: Witruk sisters combine for no-hitter

In baseball

■ Oakwood 11, Blue Ridge 1. Chase Vinson and Lukas Hoshauer each had two hits for the Comets (3-2-1), who were triumphant at home. Vinson pitched all five innings, allowing four singles, walking no one and striking out one.

■ Fisher 11, Armstrong-Potomac 1. Kyle Burke and Jacob Horsch each collected two hits for the Bunnies, who scored six first-inning runs and beat the visiting Trojans. Horsch had three RBI, and Dylan Baker drove in two runs. Zach Griffith pitched a complete game, fanning nine in five innings.

■ Iroquois West 2, Momence 0. Tony Gielczewski and Clayton Thorne drove in runs as Iroquois West (1-4) won in Momence. Will Clark (1-2) pitched the distance, yielding four hits, walking two and striking out seven.

■ Charleston 14, Urbana 7. Levi Coffey drove in three runs, and teammate Trae King scored three runs for the Tigers, who dropped a nonconference decision.

■ Hinsdale Central 4, Champaign Central 3. Jake Beesley drove in two runs for the Maroons (6-1-1), who held a 3-0 lead after three innings.



In softball

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 12, Bismarck-Henning 0. Sisters Zoey and Tori Witruk teamed up for a no-hitter as the Spartans (5-0) won at home. Zoey Witruk (4-0) fanned 10 batters in four innings. Andrea Coursey and Bailey Dowling hit home runs for SJ-O. Coursey had three hits and drove in four runs. Teammates contributing two hits apiece were Kenzie Pence, Allie Place and Tori Witruk.

■ Rantoul 9, Charleston 8. The Eagles scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the come-from-behind win at Wabash Park. Lindsay Jordahl had three hits and three RBI for Rantoul. She also pitched a complete game, walking four and striking out three. Teammates with two hits apiece were Jenna Sanford, Brianna Tatar and Alexis Turner. Charleston had scored twice in the top of the seventh to break a 6-6 deadlock.

■ Fisher 11, Armstrong-Potomac 1. Sydney Eichelberger pitched a three-hitter and was backed by an errorless defense, as the Bunnies (6-2) were victorious by the 10-run rule win at home. Karissa Fredrickson collected three hits and drove in three runs for Fisher, which received two hits from Sidney Hood and a solo home run from Becca Clanton. A-P’s lone run came on a homer by Holley Hambleton, her third of the season.

■ Oakwood 7, Blue Ridge 5. Paiton Frerichs, Katelyn Turner, Aubrey Wells and Katelyn Young all had two hits for the Comets, who scored four runs in the first inning and edged the Knights in Muncie. Kylie Neuman struck out seven and earned the win. Josie Grammer belted a solo home run for Blue Ridge (4-6), and teammate Jessie Wanserski had two hits as did Kaitlyn Zeigler.

■ Tuscola 8, Paris 1. Sparked by a grand slam from Abbey Walsh, the Warriors handed the Tigers their first loss of the season. Teammates Morgan Day (who struck out 11 in earning the win on a three-hitter) and Isabelle Shelmadine also homered. Day’s three-hit performance also included two doubles.

■ Monticello 10, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. Makenzie Reedy and Makayla Reedy each had two hits and knocked in two runs as the Sages blanked the visiting Panthers. Pitcher Leslie Taylor allowed one hit in five innings and struck out eight.

■ Cerro Gordo/Bement 15, Tri-County 2. Hannah Foran had four hits and Kadelyn Daily struck out seven in her six-inning four-hitter as the visiting Broncos won. Daily had three hits as did teammates Karly Jones and Aubrey Wright. Grace Kile had two hits for Tri-County.

■ Villa Grove/Heritage 6, Argenta-Oreana 5. Reagan Cheely collected three hits and scattered six hits in 5 2/3 innings as the Blue Devils won in Argenta. The Bombers’ Lydia Hays had three RBI and pitched a complete game, walking no one and striking out six. Bailey Benton had three hits for A-O.

■ Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 16, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 2. Shelby Frederick, Logan Kauffman, Mycaela Miller, Janette Comstock, Nisa Asghar and Kirsten Corum all had at least two hits for ALAH. Lacey Steinbaugh and Hayley Hardin drove in runs for G-RF/C.

■ Shelbyville/Stewardson-Strasburg 7, Clinton 2. Olivia Sanders pitched a complete game for the visiting Maroons and struck out two in the nonconference loss.

■ Cumberland 13, Arcola 1. The Purple Riders were held to four hits in a loss at home.



In boys’ tennis

■ Mattoon 5 Urbana 4. The Tigers won four singles matches, but were swept in doubles and lost the dual meet. The Tigers’ winners, all in straight sets, were underclassmen Dylan Patel, Samuel Arend, Jakob Arend and Ivan Mineyev.



In boys’ basketball

■ North 138, South 133. In an all-star basketball game for seniors at Warrensburg-Latham, Monticello’s Isiah Florey scored eight points for the winning North team. Argenta-Oreana’s JaColby Boston had eight points for the South.