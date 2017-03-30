On campus: Canfield third on Arkansas hits list

Already the program leader with 15 career triples, redshirt senior Stephanie Canfield, from St. Joseph-Ogden, recently took sole possession of third place on the University of Arkansas softball's all-time hits list. Canfield, who suffered a season-ending injury early in the 2016 campaign, collected her 220th career hit over the weekend, leaving her just eight short of breaking the program record. Currently ranked 23rd in the latest USA Today/NFCA Coaches poll, the Razorbacks will host second-ranked Florida for a weekend series beginning Friday at 6 p.m.

In just his second collegiate start, freshman Colton Carr, from St. Joseph-Ogden, threw a seven-inning perfect game for Kankakee Community College. Following up a two-hit, 11-strikeout performance in his first career start, Carr struck out eight to lead KCC to a 10-0 victory over Queensborough. Batterymate and fellow SJ-O alum Chase Gadau drove in a run while freshman Dylan Dodd, from Bismarck-Henning, went 2 for 3 in the win. Dodd, who splits time between the outfield and the mound, picked up his first collegiate win with a one-hit shutout of Prairie State College, striking out nine and walking just one. The 18-4 Cavaliers, who are ranked 16th in the latest NJCAA Division II poll, visit Lake Land on Friday at 3 p.m.

Several area athletes turned in top-five performances at the Bill Cornell Spring Classic at Southern Illinois last weekend. In the men's javelin, McKendree junior Ryan Pearce, from Villa Grove, won the event with a throw of 157 feet, 6 inches. Eastern Illinois sophomore Clayton Turner, from Tuscola, finished second at 140-1, and teammate Colton Yeakley, a freshman from Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, took fourth at 137-0. EIU sophomore Ashton Wilson, from Arcola, went 6-6 in the high jump to take second. SIU sophomore Fraquan Gaines, from Champaign Central, finished fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 46-9, and freshman Jacob Wells, from Monticello, went 14-7 in the pole vault to take fifth for the Salukis.

EIU senior Kristen Paris, from Fisher, fished third in the 1,500 meters with a time of 4:38.42. In the 400 intermediate hurdles senior and fellow Panther Tori Master, from St. Joseph-Ogden, finished fourth in 1:06.73. In the same event, Urbana and SIU graduate Kendra Deck, who is currently an assistant coach for the Concordia (Ill.) track team, finished second in 1:04.55.

Junior Tyler Rubarts, from Paxton-Buckley-Loda, won two events for the host school at the Early Spring Opener hosted by Augustana College. In the field, Rubarts claimed a first-place finish in the long jump at 21-103/4 and a third in the triple jump at 40-6. He went on to take first in the 110 hurdles in 16.06 seconds. Competing for Monmouth College, sophomore Zane Sullens, from Prairie Central, placed fifth in the discus with a throw of 146-1.

In the women's competition, freshman Aleeka Gentzler, from Paxton-Buckley-Loda, cleared 4-7 to finish fifth in the high jump for Monmouth.