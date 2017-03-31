Friday prep highlights: Steinbaugh tosses perfect game for G-RF baseball

In baseball

■ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1, Salt Fork 0. The visiting Buffaloes managed the game's only run between the two Vermilion Valley Conference foes in the top of the fifth inning, when Conor Steinbaugh drove in Waylon Conrad with a double, and that was all the offense G-RF (2-1) needed with Steinbaugh on the mound. Steinbaugh struck out 14 and didn't allow a baserunner in throwing a perfect game against the Storm (1-5). Steinbaugh finished 2 for 3 at the plate, accounting for half of G-RF's offense, with Cole Dailey and Kyle Webster also supplying hits.

■ Monticello 6, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2. The host Sages (7-1) won their fifth straight game, scoring three runs in the bottom of the third to take a 4-2 lead after trailing 2-1. Luke Stokowski went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Monticello, while teammates Mitch Carr (2 for 2, double, RBI), Mitch Rhoades (2 for 3) and Nathan Graham (2 for 4, double) all contributed to the 12-hit output by the Sages. Cam Wittig picked up the win, striking out seven and yielding three hits in five innings. Layne Harden was 2 for 3 with a triple for the Falcons (0-1-1).

■ Tuscola 9, Shelbyville 2. The host Warriors used a six-run second inning to claim their second straight Central Illinois Conference win. Tuscola (5-4) relied on two hits from Andrew Erickson to spark its offense, while Noah Pierce tossed 31/3 shutout innings, striking out six and only giving up one hit to earn the win on the mound.

In softball

■ Hoopeston Area 17, Armstrong-Potomac 7. The visiting Cornjerkers (1-1) prevailed in a Vermilion Valley Conference game for their first win of the season. Megan Koester and Holley Hambleton each went 3 for 3 for the host Trojans (0-4).

■ Salt Fork 12, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1. The host Storm (2-1) won against the Buffaloes (4-3) in VVC action thanks to 14 hits and every player in the lineup contributing at least one hit. Kayleigh Davis went 2 for 3 with three RBI, while Cadia Sands (1 for 4, three RBI), Skyler Brewer (3 for 4), Reighan Barr (2 for 4) and Riley Kotcher (1 for 4, two RBI) all chipped in. Jordan Jones struck out four in six innings to record the win.

Matt Daniels