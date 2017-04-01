Saturday's highlights: SJ-O, Urbana lead at Champaign County Meet

Image Gallery: 2017 Champaign County Girls' Track » more Photo by: Holly Hart 2017 Champaign County Girl's Track Meet, Saturday, April 1, 2017, hosted by Urbana High School.

In baseball

Rantoul Tournament

■ Rantoul 4, Urbana 1. John Frerichs and Luke Jones had two hits for the Eagles while pitchers Chad Vermillion and Hayden Cargo combined for a three-hitter at home. Urbana’s Luke Stephens had a double and walked twice.

■ Westville 5, Urbana 2. Alec Schaumburg and Clayton Cheesman each drove in two runs for Westville. Pitchers Trey Bryant, Dalton Dalbey and Cheesman teamed up on a two-hitter. Dalbey earned the win. Andrew Ellis scored both runs for Urbana (0-5).

■ Westville 4, Rantoul 1. Thomas Cook knocked in two runs as the Tigers (5-4) won the championship over the host Eagles (3-3) in the round-robin event at Wabash Park. Connor Holden pitched a complete-game five-hitter. Frerichs had the Eagles’ RBI.



Teutopolis Tournament

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 4, Stillman Valley 2. Jake Schlueter (1-0) allowed three hits and fanned three in a win over a Stillman Valley program seeking its third consecutive 20-win season. Marty Wright, Brant Hoveln and Eli Place all had two hits.

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 1, Teutopolis 0. Colton Hale (2-1) allowed two hits and registered 12 strikeouts for the Spartans (8-1) in their shutout win. Hoveln’s first-inning single drove in the lone run.



LeRoy Tournament

■ LeRoy 5, Decatur Lutheran 4. Gabe Bennett had three hits and Ethan Podraza notched the win for the Panthers.

■ LeRoy 11, Illini Central 1. In the championship game, Jacob Holoch had three hits and three RBI as the Panthers (5-1) prevailed by the 10-run rule. Will Dooley earned the win.



St. Anthony Tournament

■ Sullivan 12, Cumberland 1. Bryce Farris had three hits and four RBI as the Redskins earned a win by the 10-run rule.

■ St. Anthony 14, Sullivan 1. Farris collected two of his team’s five hits as the Redskins suffered a loss by the 10-run rule in their second game.



Tuscola Tournament

■ Tuscola 6, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3. Haden Cothron yielded two hits in five innings as the Warriors (6-4) knocked off the visiting Falcons (0-2-1). GCMS’ Kyle Freehill had two hits.

■ Prairie Central 8, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1. Seth Reed fired a complete-game five-hitter (two by Alec Johnson) as the Hawks moved into the title game. PC’s Billy Printz had two hits.

■ Prairie Central 11, Tuscola 4. Colton Strohl was 4 for 4 as the Hawks won the championship game. Dalton Hoel registered two hits for Tuscola (6-5).



Nontournament

■ Blue Ridge 8-3, Villa Grove/Heritage 4-11. In Game 1, Caleb Trotter (2-1) scattered five hits — all singles — and allowed no earned runs in six innings as Blue Ridge (4-7) won at home. Alec Lyle homered and drove in three runs. In Game 2, Talan Rohrer had nine strikeouts in four innings as VG/H (3-6) secured a split.

■ Sterling 3-1, Champaign Central 0-8. After the Maroons (7-2-1) were blanked on the road in the opener, Cam Robinson and Marshall Thompson combined on a four-hitter in the second game as Central earned a split. Jake Beesley had three runs batted in and Jake Cochrane stroked three hits.

■ Okaw Valley 6-11, St. Thomas More 5-7. Nick Schurter pitched six innings, striking out five and walking one, but didn’t get a decision in the eight-inning opening-game loss. Cole Jones had two hits for the Sabers (5-3). In the nightcap, which also required eight innings, Riley Morris, Jacob Richard and Mike Lamb all had at least two hits for STM.

■ Danville 6, Salt Fork 1. Quentin Smith had two hits and pitched six innings to earn the win, striking out five and walking no one as the Vikings won at home. Teammates with two hits were Caleb Cordes and DeVante Hicks.

■ Marshall 3-1, Unity 0-5. Keaton Eckstein homered and pitcher Jon Fisher struck out eight in a four-hitter as the Rockets (4-4) won the second game at home. In the first game, Unity was held to one hit.

■ Bismarck-Henning 11-22, Cissna Park 2-4. The Blue Devils (5-2) stole 17 bases in the opener, four each by Wade Edwards and Noah Jordan, each of whom had two hits. Wade Edwards earned the win. Hunter Keith was the winner in Game 2. Chase Rademacher was 5 for 5. Wyatt Edwards had six RBI and Wade Edwards had four RBI. Tanner Benoit had two hits for CP (1-4) in the second game.



In softball

Rantoul Tournament

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 9, Villa Grove/Heritage 8. Tori Witruk (11 strikeouts in six innings) and the Spartans slipped past the Blue Devils despite home runs by Reagan Cheely (grand slam) and Aliya Holloman. SJ-O’s Bailey Dowling hammered two home runs among her three hits and drove in five runs. Kenzie Pence also stroked three hits for the Spartans.

■ Danville 4, Villa Grove/Heritage 3. The Vikings pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh to edge VG/H. Holloman had the only VG/H hit. Danville’s Kelsey Wendell had two hits and two RBI.

■ Pontiac 7, Centennial 1. The Chargers lost their tournament opener to the Indians.

■ Villa Grove/Heritage 9, Centennial 1. Alana Campbell had two hits and Jordyn Ray pitched a five-inning four-hitter as VG/H (4-7) prevailed. Julia Le had two hits for the Chargers (0-5).

■ Mahomet-Seymour 14, Centennial 1. Ashley Wheeler pitched a four-hitter for the Bulldogs.

■ Bradley-Bourbonnais 10, Danville 2. The Vikings were thrust into the consolation bracket with a first-round loss.

■ Danville 10, Mahomet-Seymour 1. In the fifth-place game, the Vikings (2-2) topped M-S.

■ Rantoul 8, Mahomet-Seymour 0. Brianna Tatar launched a home run as the Eagles advanced into the semifinals with a shutout at Wabash Park. Tatar had two hits. Lindsay Jordahl and Lexi Sherrick teamed up on a five-inning three-hitter. M-S fell to 2-5.

■ Rantoul 9, Pontiac 4. Sherrick and Mackenzie Taticek had three hits apiece for the Eagles, who scored six seventh-inning runs to move into the championship game. One of Sherrick’s hits was a home run. Winner Jordahl struck out five in seven innings.

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 8, Bradley-Bourbonnais 5. Zoey Witruk scattered six hits in the semifinals for SJ-O.

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 6, Rantoul 0. SJ-O (8-0), the state’s top-ranked Class 2A team, blanked the Eagles (8-3) in the championship game behind Zoey Witruk, who struck out seven and walked no one in seven innings. Dowling and Hannah Dukeman (two hits, four RBI) swatted home runs for the Spartans. Rantoul’s Logan Andrews, Kristen Fauser and Jordahl all finished with two hits.



LeRoy Tournament

■ LeRoy 5, Central A&M 2. Charly Warlow earned her first career win, allowing two hits in six innings while striking out five. Kelly Smith belted a double and homer for the Panthers.

■ Central A&M 5, Salt Fork 4. Jordan Jones allowed three hits, but the Storm lost in the bottom of the seventh on a walk-off grand slam. Hailey Hunter and Riley Kotcher each had two hits for the Storm.

■ LeRoy 6, Salt Fork 1. In the championship game, Marissa Adams struck out 14 in seven innings, yielding three hits. Payton Risinger contributed three hits. Skielyr Trenkle had a double and home run for LeRoy (7-1). Hunter had the Salt Fork RBI.



Springfield Tournament

■ Monticello 7, New Berlin 2. Carly Wichus belted three doubles and Leslie Taylor had a double among her two hits in the Sages’ victory. Taylor fanned five batters in five innings.

■ Midwest Central 4, Monticello 3. Makayla Reedy collected three hits for Monticello, which never led.

■ Monticello 0, Tri-City 0. Taylor scattered three hits in three innings for the Sages (5-4-1) in a game called by darkness in the fourth.



Nontournament

■ Hoopeston Area 14-11, Urbana 9-12. Mercy Linder collected three hits, including a three-run homer, as the Cornjerkers (2-2) won the first game of a twin bill in Urbana. Teammate Olivia Montez had two hits in each game. Urbana captured the second-game win by one run thanks to a grand slam by Erin Wright and three hits from Nyah James, including the game-winning double in the bottom of the eighth. The Tigers’ Mercedes Williams hit a two-run homer in Game 1.

■ Unity 9, Fisher 6. Chasey Edenburn (three RBI) and Emma Messman hit home runs as the visiting Rockets (9-2) topped the Bunnies (6-4). Harlie Duncan picked up the win and had two hits, as did Messman. Karissa Fredrickson homered and totaled two hits for the Bunnies.

■ Tuscola 5, Shelbyville 0. The Warriors (11-1) held the Rams scoreless on a day coach Lenny Sementi earned his 350th career victory.

■ Sullivan 12, MacArthur 1. Jordan Bassett hit a two-run homer for the Redskins, who won in Decatur.

■ Argenta-Oreana 7, Blue Ridge 2. Lydia Hays struck out three and walked no one in her complete-game win. Mikayla Kirkland had three hits for the Bombers (3-2). Blue Ridge’s Hannah Brackenhoff and Jessie Wanserski each had two hits for the Knights (4-7).

■ Armstrong-Potomac 25, St. Thomas More 10. Holley Hambleton, Madi Gayheart, Megan Koester and Tessa Van Ostrand all collected two hits as A-P (1-4) broke into the win column in Champaign.



In girls’ soccer

■ Mahomet-Seymour 4, Herscher 0. The Bulldogs (3-0) posted their third shutout in a win at home. Meredith Johnson-Monfort scored the lone first-half goal. Sarah Hohenstein registered four saves. Cassidi Collins collected two assists.

■ Champaign Central 6, Monticello 2. Payton Thompson and Naomi DuPree each had two goals and an assist as the Maroons topped the visiting Sages. Central’s Faith Llewellyn totaled two assists. Mia Maupin scored twice for Monticello.

■ Dunlap 2, Centennial 0. Jordan DeLuce had three saves for the Chargers, who were shut out at home in a game that was tied at 0 at halftime.

■ Metamora 2, St. Thomas More 0. The Sabers (2-1-1) were shut out in a road match.



In girls’ track and field

■ At Urbana. St. Joseph-Ogden’s Parker Francisco was the lone individual double winner at the Champaign County Meet, prevailing in the 100-meter hurdles and the triple jump. SJ-O won five events, as did Urbana. The Tigers used the same four runners to capture both the 400 and 800 relays. The Urbana runners were Jyana Anderson (also the open 200 winner), Diamonasia Taylor (also the high jump winner), Shyanee Bufford and Ayana Kelley-Weatherspoon. Urbana’s Lanaeja Carter won the discus. SJ-O’s other victors were Frankie Izard (100 meters), Hanna Atwood (pole vault) and the 1,600 relay foursome of Sam Mabry, Zea Maroon, Abbey Mizer and Rylee Sjuts. Mahomet-Seymour winners were Kaitlin Lewis (800), Megan Churm (3,200) and Sylvia Byron (300 hurdles). St. Thomas More teammates Lucy Rux-Rulon (high jump) and Marguerite Hendrickson (400) were champions along with the Sabers’ 3,200 relay unit of Morgan Saunders, Morgan Cinnamon, Fran Hendrickson and Marguerite Hendrickson. The other area winners were Uni High’s Arielle Summitt (1,600) and Centennial’s Faith Ayodele (shot put).



In boys’ track and field

■ At Springfield. Centennial’s Henoc Mondika and Cam Mustafa were individual winners in the Springfield Open. Mondika won the 400 meters (50.12) and Mustafa captured the 110 hurdles (16.33).