Zilis: Sarver brothers making impact on Centennial baseball

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Centennial senior Kellen Sarver, right, and his younger brother, Joel Sarver, at the school in Champaign on Thursday March 30, 2017, are both catchers for the Centennial baseball team.

CHAMPAIGN — Ryan Remole expected Joel Sarver to do what a freshman catcher normally would do as the throw from the outfield came hurtling toward the plate during Wednesday's baseball game between Remole's Centennial squad and St. Joseph-Ogden.

"The tendency would have been to want to come up the line and want to receive that ball ahead of time," he said.

But Chargers coach Remole is learning early this season not to underestimate his first-year backstop. Sarver held his ground, kept his foot in front of the plate and tagged out SJ-O's Eli Place.

"Honestly, I was kind of surprised," Remole said. "He never backed down and fielded the one-hop to the plate."

Sarver didn't expect to start on varsity this season, particularly behind the plate.

That role, he thought, would belong to his brother, Illinois commit and senior Kellen Sarver.

Remole, though, had other plans. Kellen was too valuable at shortstop, where he played as a junior.

"They told me I was starting at catcher and he was starting at short(stop)," Joel said. "I was kind of shocked."

Ideally, Remole said, Kellen would be his catcher. His pop time of 1.8 — the time from the moment the ball hits the catcher's mitt to the moment it hits the glove of an infielder at second base — ranks among the best in the country. But the senior is so athletic and talented that he's of more value in the field.

"Last season, when we put him there, there were some rough spots," Remole said, "but he learned the position and now he's kind of the quarterback of the infield, and we know that we can trust him to be at the right place at the right time."

Save for one club tournament when the brothers were 12 and 14 years old, this is the first time Kellen and Joel have played together. Not that it's irregular for them to spend time with each other. Whether Kellen is out for a drive around town or hanging with friends, he's likely to have Joel beside him.

"He likes to do everything with me," Joel said. "I'm always with him."

On the field, Kellen said he only offers Joel words of advice once in awhile regarding keeping his signs hidden, pitch framing and other tidbits that come from years of playing the position. His brother, who hopes to eventually become a pitcher and infielder, does the rest.

"I've always known he had talent to play, and it's kind of weird playing with him right now, but he's definitely there competing with us," Kellen said. "He should definitely be there on the varsity level."

While Joel has shown the maturity level of a varsity player, Kellen has developed over four years into a varsity leader.

"He's just shown a tremendous level of maturity," Remole said. "He's become a guy that we trust. Not just trust, but trust completely. We expect him to do things the right way, he's going to treat his teammates the right way, we expect that he's going to treat his opponents in the right way. I have not seen him be disrespectful to anyone."

For his part, Remole said he'd be shocked if Joel didn't turn into a legitimate college-level prospect like his brother.

For now, though, Joel is focused on is one year of playing baseball with his older brother. And who knows? Maybe in four years, he'll get another chance.

"I'm just having so much fun this year playing with him," Joel said. "Maybe I'll get to see him one more year in college."

Preps coordinator Anthony Zilis can be reached at 351-5235, azilis@news-gazette.com or @adzilis on Twitter.