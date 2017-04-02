Advanced Prep (Week of April 3)

1. MONDAY: St. Thomas More at Centennial, boys’ tennis, 4 p.m.

The boys’ tennis season kicks off with a match featuring two teams that will have to rebuild a bit after losing some top talent from last year. Centennial sophomore Jared Thomas should be one of the area’s strongest players this season, while the Sabers might rely on All-Area senior JP Ridge at the top.

2. TUESDAY: Urbana co-ed quadrangular track meet, 4 p.m.

The girls’ side could be a spectacle when Danville, Monticello and Rantoul visit Urbana. Urbana’s Jyana Anderson and Ayana Kelley-Weatherspoon will try to contend with Danville star Ameia Wilson in the sprints, while the Tigers’ talented distance group will face off against Viking Shanice Garbutt.

3. THURSDAY: Danville at Champaign Central, baseball, 4:30 p.m.

Champaign Central lost a ton of talent, but inexperience hasn’t held it back. Pitchers Dom Erlinger, Cade Sestak and Cam Robinson have given the Maroons plenty thus far. Devante Hicks, Noah Nelson and Caleb Griffin are some of Danville’s best.

4. THURSDAY: Unity at St. Joseph-Ogden, softball, 4:30 p.m.

Likely starting pitcher Harlie Duncan will have a monster of a lineup to face when the Rockets head out to St. Joseph-Ogden, the favorite to win the Class 2A state title this year. Unity, though, has started the season strong with an 9-2 record, and an upset over the Spartans could jumpstart a big season.

5. SATURDAY: Urbana girls’ soccer tournament, all day

St. Thomas More returns to the Urbana Tournament after taking second place a year ago. Standout forward Caroline Geubelle has graduated, but junior Izzy Schmitt is a star in the making as a creative player out of the midfield. Urbana will hope to improve from last year’s eighth-place finish.