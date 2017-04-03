Monday's highlights: Rain wipes out all but three events

PARIS, Ill. â€” Logan Spicer launched Danville baseballâ€™s lone longball Monday and drove in four runs to pace the Vikings past Paris 14-10.

Trevor Davis added three hits, three RBI and two runs scored for Danville (6-2), while Devante Hicks and Andy Bunton each drove in two runs.



VG/H softball wins. Molly Mixell and Chelsea Harrison each hit a home run and recorded three RBI for Villa Grove/Heritage on Monday in a 6-3 softball win over Marshall.



Bombers softball rolls. Lydia Hays and Maggie Millington each drove in a pair of runs Monday, leading Argenta-Oreana softball (4-2) to a 19-2 home win over Eisenhower.