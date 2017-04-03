N-G Top 10: Baseball (April 4)

Image Gallery: HS Baseball: M-S vs. Urbana » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Mahomet-Seymour's Brooks Coetzee(1) puts his hands out to catch himself as the fly ball goes by his head in center field in a prep baseball game at Mahomet-Seymour High School in Mahomet on Friday, March 24, 2017.

The weather has been unpredictable, like it always is in early April, but some usual suspects are littered up and down our rankings. A look at our most recent poll, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:



RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5-0 2 Still early, but Panthers’ pitching has only allowed 12 runs so far ahead of Tuesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference opener at Watseka.

2. St. Joseph-Ogden 8-1 3 Impressive stretch for Spartans, who defeated Centennial and then knocked off Teutopolis and Stillman Valley. Spartans are slated to host Monticello on Tuesday.

3. Champaign Central 7-2-1 1 Losses to Hinsdale Central and Sterling nothing to sneeze at as coach John Staab’s program gets a few days off before playing at Danville on Thursday to start Big 12 action.

4. Monticello 7-1 4 Sages’ chance to win at Paxton-Buckley-Loda delayed after Monday’s game washed out, but coach Chris Jones’ team faces key early-season Okaw test Tuesday at SJ-O .

5. Danville 6-2 6 Vikings, who defeated host Paris on Monday in a game that saw 24 runs scored, will carry five-game win streak into home game on Thursday against Champaign Central.

6. LeRoy 5-1 8 Monday’s Heart of Illinois Conference opener at Tremont postponed until May 4. Panthers and their five-game win streak slated to hit the field Wednesday afternoon at El-Paso Gridley.

7. St. Thomas More 5-3 5 Sabers will try to put two tough extra-inning losses to Okaw Valley on Saturday behind them when they host Rantoul on Tuesday to begin Okaw slate.

8. Mahomet-Seymour 3-3 7 Bulldogs most recently lost a doubleheader to Rochester — not the way M-S wanted to go heading into Tuesday’s Corn Belt opener at Prairie Central.

9. Bismarck-Henning 5-2 — Blue Devils will be riding five-game win streak before they tangle with Milford at home on Wednesday afternoon.

10. Oakwood 3-2-1 9 Inclement weather has postponed the last three scheduled games for the Comets, who are slated to (fingers crossed) host Seeger (Ind.) on Tuesday afternoon.