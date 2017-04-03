Tate: Cardinals strike first in thriller

Photo by: The News-Gazette St. Louis Cardinals' Randal Grichuk, left, celebrates after hitting a walk-off single as Jose Martinez, right, comes in to score the winning run to defeat the Chicago Cubs, 4-3, in a baseball game Sunday, April 2, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

As I meandered through the grocery store early Sunday, a half-day prior to the first pitch, blue Cubs caps and Redbirds jerseys were already heralding the start of the season.

My own cap drew multiple greetings of "Go Cardinals."

Here we are, located roughly equidistant between the two ballparks, and there's nothing locally that brings our antagonisms to the forefront like Cubs vs. Cards ... about to run through April, May, June, July, August and September. That's six l-o-n-g months and 162 games of bitter conflict ... between the fans.

The players play. Some, like Jason Heyward and Dexter Fowler, have friends on both sides. Meanwhile, the fans bicker. Wives chirp at husbands. Grandsons mock the old man.

Incredible atmosphere

Sunday night's opener in St. Louis was a carnival, a baseball Mardi Gras.

It carried a feeling of excitement, like seventh-game atmosphere. This is a baseball city (without NFL and NBA franchises), and it was starved for good weather (67 degrees) and some diamond action.

It'll be similarly wild when the champions host the Dodgers next Monday night, but remember: Chicago's metropolitan area encompasses 9.5 million people (OK, a portion of those are White Sox fans), while St. Louis itself numbers fewer than 320,000 and the metro area, counting both sides of the river, comes to 2.85 million. Topping 3 million in attendance for the 20th time last year, the Cardinals outdrew the Cubs by 200,000 and the Yankees by 400,000.

Just as Champaign-Urbana is a national leader in the percentage of denizens who eat out, St. Louis has no challenger in per-capita baseball attendance. It's the culture.

Block-long lines smothered Busch Stadium long before the gates opened at 5:15 p.m. for the 7:35 start. The crowd, later listed at 47,566, was in place more than an hour early, ready for the pageantry ... the majestic Clydesdales, the introduction of Cardinal royalty (Ozzie, Gibby and the gang) and finally the teams. The fans were primed to cheer for Yadier Molina and boo Jason Heyward. And they did. Furthermore, they were watched by ESPN's largest first-game TV audience (3,707,000).

Nice start for hosts

Cardinal fans embrace their tradition, and it literally pours through the stands for a team that has participated in 125 postseason games since 2000, more than any other team by far.

If the Cubs are now better, if this has all the earmarks of a North Side dynasty, there'll be no concession speeches from the likely losers. Even with the absence of Alex Reyes — a chilling blow for a team that seemingly loses a starter every year — the Cardinals figure to be slightly better than the 2016 team that missed a wild-card slot by a single game. They could win 85 to 90 games, even as the Cubs set their sights on 100.

And to the satisfaction of the home forces, the Redbirds won 4-3 Sunday via two late blasts by Randal Grichuk, an outfielder whose inconsistencies caused Mike Matheny to bat him eighth. The Redbirds have several returning mystery men like him — Kolten Wong, Jedd Gyorko, Jhonny Peralta, Matt Adams — of whom they don't really know what to expect.

North Siders keep pushing

This was a tiny snapshot, exposing the singular Cub weakness, which is the bullpen. They wouldn't be displaying a World Series trophy if Aroldis Chapman hadn't dropped by late last season with his 100-mph plus fastball before returning to the Yankees. Each of four Cub relievers showed vulnerabilities Sunday following Jon Lester's gritty five-inning effort.

Short-term, the Cubs will dip deep into their coffers if that problem persists. Late-inning collapses can have a demoralizing effect, regardless of the associated talent. Theo Epstein has the cash and will see that this is shored up, even if it means trading some of his exquisite young prospects.

Long-term, the main concern confronting Epstein will be coming to contractual agreements with so many stars. Kyle Hendricks, who performed in 2016 like the second-best pitcher in the league (based on his 2.10 ERA), earns $760,500 compared to $35.5 million that the Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw receives. And Kyle Schwarber, batting leadoff in Joe Maddon's most brilliant move yet, is worth a lot more than $565,500.

But that's down the road. For now, with center fielder Albert Almora Jr. aching to crack this athletic lineup, Maddon offers Central Division rivals two basic choices: Close your eyes for the lashings, or look on bravely. These Cubs are too packed to think they'll stop at one.

Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.