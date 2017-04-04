Tuesday's prep highlights: STM’s Lux-Rulon shines on track

In baseball

■ Arthur Okaw Christian 14, Kankakee Grace 0. Michael Miller, Blake Rocke and Peyton Trier combined on a no-hitter for AOC, while Darrin Beech had two hits and four RBI.

■ Blue Ridge 11, Fieldcrest 1. The host Knights (5-7) rattled off 15 hits en route to a five-inning Heart of Illinois Conference triumph. Landon Magenheimer (3 for 4, RBI, two stolen bases), Aaron Jayne (3 for 4, RBI), Alec Lyle (2 for 4, three RBI) and Sam Duggins (2 for 3, RBI) led the way in the batter’s box. Lyle garnered the win, only giving up three hits and striking out three in five innings of work.

■ Champaign Central 4, Danville 0. The host Maroons pushed across three runs in the third inning to take control of a nonconference game, and that was all the offense the Maroons’ pitching needed. Dom Erlinger threw 5 1/3 shutout innings to improve to 3-1 on the season, while relievers Marshall Thompson and Zak Hartleb kept Danville’s offense in check the rest of the way. Tommy Krouse and Cade Sestak collected two hits apiece for the Maroons (8-2-1). Caleb Griffin paced Danville (6-3) with two hits.

■ Clinton 4, St. Teresa 0. The visiting Maroons won in Central Illinois Conference play as Jake Wade threw a two-hit shutout, struck out eight and added an RBI double for Clinton (4-2). Mac Hickman (3 for 4, RBI) and Matthew Overton (2 for 3) also added to Clinton’s offensive output.

■ Hoopeston Area 9, Attica (Ind.) 2. Lucas Hofer went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Logan Walder was 1 for 2 with an RBI to help the Cornjerkers (3-1) to a home win. Brady Gaddis earned the win for Hoopeston Area, yielding three hits and striking out three in three innings.

■ Mahomet-Seymour 1, Prairie Central 0. In a Corn Belt pitcher’s duel, Mahomet-Seymour’s Isaac Bushue threw a two-hit shutout and struck out nine, while Prairie Central’s Clifton Slagel suffered the loss despite throwing a complete game, striking out nine and giving up five hits. Austin Biehl went 2 for 2 and scored the game’s only run for M-S (4-3), with Nick Herrmann supplying the RBI.

■ Momence 4, Cissna Park 1. John Nowaczyk recorded the only hit for the visiting Timberwolves (1-5) in a Sangamon Valley Conference setback.

■ Mount Zion 6, Centennial 2. The visiting Chargers committed five errors and after trimming their deficit to 2-1 in the top of the fifth inning, gave up three runs in the bottom half of the inning to stymie any chances of a late comeback. Evan Jordan (1 for 3) had a double for Centennial (0-5), while teammate Cameron Hedge drove in the other run for the Chargers.

■ Rantoul 12, St. Thomas More 1. Nolan Roseman had two hits and drove in four runs for the visiting Eagles in the Okaw Valley Conference opener for both teams. Hayden Cargo added two RBI and John Frerichs chipped in two hits for Rantoul (4-3). Cole Jones had two hits for the Sabers (5-4).

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 3, Monticello 1. The host Spartans won their fourth straight game and snapped a five-game win streak for the Sages in the OVC opener for both teams. Mason Coon struck out 12 in five no-hit innings for SJ-O (9-1), while Austin Cain recorded his second save of the season. Drew Coursey had the lone hit for the Spartans, an RBI single that was part of SJ-O’s three-run third inning. Mitch Carr was the tough-luck loser for the Sages (7-2), striking out seven in five innings.

■ South Newton (Ind.) 2, Milford 1. Alex Barney, Klaytin Hunsinger and Ty Clark each had a hit for the visiting Bearcats (3-3), who led 1-0 until South Newton scored both of its runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

■ Sullivan 10, Meridian 0. Brett Tuttle struck out seven en route to a two-hit shutout in five innings for the host Redskins (4-3) in CIC action. Tommy Schibur, Zach Sowers and Bryce Farris all came through with two RBI apiece for Sullivan.

■ Tuscola 10, Central A&M 1. Andrew Erickson drove in four runs on two hits and Noah Pierce only allowed one hit while striking out nine in five innings of work as the host Warriors (7-6) stayed unbeaten in CIC play. Pierce added two RBI, while Dalton Hoel (2 for 3, two RBI) and Brayden VonLanken (2 for 3, RBI) also chipped in.

■ Unity 10, LeRoy 0. Zach Spencer hit two home runs and drove in four runs to spark the Rockets' offense, helping the hosts to a six-inning victory. Keaton Eckstein (2 for 4, three RBI), Kyle Cooper (2 for 3, three runs scored) and Sam Billman (1 for 3, two RBI) also played key roles for Unity (5-4), which had scored 10 runs in its previous four games combined before facing the Panthers (5-2). Bobby Barnard struck out six in 3 2/3 innings.

■ Villa Grove/Heritage 3, Decatur Lutheran 2. The host Hawks won in walk-off fashion when Jeremy Cottrell drove in Manny Crafton in the bottom of the eighth inning. Codie Baker went 1 for 4 with an RBI, while Cole Alvis, Evan Wilson and Noah Reinhart combined on a two-hitter for Villa Grove/Heritage (4-6).

■ Westville 15, North Vermillion (Ind.) 0. Dalton Dalbey and Trey Bryant combined on a five-inning no-hitter to lead the host Tigers — who scored at least three runs in every inning — in their fourth straight win, this one in five innings. Daleby tossed four innings of no-hit ball, striking out four, and Bryant struck out two in his inning of relief. Jason Toth went 2 for 4 with four RBI and Westville (6-4) also relied on two RBI from Beau Prater and Anthony Gass.



In softball

■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 13, Champaign Central 2. Reagan Miller (3 for 4, four RBI) fell a home run shy of the cycle as the visiting Knights (6-0) cruised to a five-inning victory. Mycaela Miller (3 for 3, three RBI) and Taylor Powell (3 for 4, three RBI) contributed significantly for ALAH. Dallas Caldwell hit a solo home run for the Maroons.

■ Fieldcrest 12, Blue Ridge 1. The Knights (4-8) gave up five runs apiece in the fourth and sixth innings to fall in Heart of Illinois Conference action. Haley Ester struck out three.

■ Fisher 9, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3. Sydney Eichelberger went 1 for 2 with two RBI and three runs scored to lift the visiting Bunnies (7-4) in HOIC play. Brittney Enos added two hits and Becca Clanton hit a home run for Fisher. Maci Bielfeldt hit a home run and Dani Eckerty had two hits for the Falcons (1-4).

■ LeRoy 14, Armstrong-Potomac 4. Marissa Adams won her fifth game of the season as the visiting Panthers (8-1) earned the nonconference victory. Holley Hambleton went 2 for 3 with an RBI for A-P (1-5).

■ Mahomet-Seymour 5, Prairie Central 3. Allison Nofziger and Layne Acree each went 3 for 3 in the first two spots of the batting order for the host Bulldogs (3-4), with the next three hitters — Mollie Spoerer, Madi Scott and London Acree (2 for 2) — each driving in a run. Morgan Cheek threw a complete game for M-S, striking out four. Hannah Conlisk went 3 for 4 with an RBI to lead Prairie Central.

■ North Vermillion (Ind.) 2, Westville 1. The host Tigers lost in 11 innings, despite outhitting North Vermillion 8-2. Megan Myers threw all 11 innings for Westville (3-2), striking out eight.

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 9, Monticello 0. The visiting Spartans prevailed in Okaw Valley Conference play thanks to a four-hit shutout from Tori Witruk, who struck out three Sages (5-5-1), and four RBI from Katelyn Burch (2 for 4), who provided a bases-clearing double in the fifth inning to give the Spartans (9-0) a 6-0 lead.

■ Seeger (Ind.) 8, Oakwood 1. Kelsey Blackford was 2 for 3 while Katelyn Young and Kerrigan Shafer each had a double, but that was all the offense the host Comets (2-4) could muster.

■ South Newton (Ind.) 13, Milford 12. The visiting Bearcats used a six-run sixth inning to take an 11-6 lead, only to see it slip away when South Newton plated six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Cyandra Bennett (2 for 4, three RBI) and Brittney Bailey (2 for 3, two RBI) each had two doubles to pace Milford (5-1).

■ Tuscola 14, Central A&M 3. The host Warriors (12-1) won their 11th straight game as Alexis Koester (2 for 3, three RBI), Natalie Bates (two hits, two RBI) and Abbey Walsh (3 for 3) led the way.

■ Unity 20, St. Thomas More 0. Harlie Duncan and Morgan Steinman combined for a four-inning no-hitter against the Sabers (0-2) as the host Rockets (10-2) won their fifth straight game. Elyce Knudsen led the offense in the OVC opener for both teams, hitting two inside the park home runs and driving in five runs. Jalyn Powell added two doubles and Lauren Wendling came through with two RBI.

■ Urbana 11, Tri-County 7. Maddie Sanders came through with two hits and four RBI as the host Tigers overcame an early 6-1 deficit. Mercedes Williams added two RBI for Urbana.

■ Watseka 12, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2. Natalie Harris went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBI to lead the Warriors (5-1), while Summer Cramer (4 for 4), Cassie Peters (2 for 3) and Magan Harris (1 for 2) all had two RBI. CJ Nuckols had a double and an RBI for the Panthers (1-5).

■ Williamsville 10, Argenta-Oreana 5. Tatiana Garcia and Camilyn Newbanks each had two hits for the Bombers (4-3), while Haley Perkins had two RBI.

In track and field

■ At Arcola. Hunter Woodard won both the shot put — with a toss of 47 feet, 10 inches — and the discus (132-9 1/2) to help the Tuscola’ boys’ team win a triangular. Tyler Seip was a part of two first-place finishes, winning the long jump (20-5) and being part of the 800-meter relay team that won in 1 minute, 36.40 seconds. Max Branigan won the 100 (11.61) and the 200 (24.19) for Salt Fork, which finished second, while anchoring the 400 relay (45.94) that placed first. On the girls’ side, Tuscola easily won the triangular, paced by three athletes who won two events. Emma Henderson took first in the 400 (1:05.33) and the 800 (2:31.94), while McKinlee Miller swept the hurdles’ races, winning the 100 (17.90) and 300 (52.98). Kaiya Clodfelder added to the Warriors’ success by winning the long jump (15-9 1/2) and triple jump (33-1).

■ At Paxton. Lucy Lux-Rulon won three events and Morgan Cinnamon won two events for St. Thomas More, but host Paxton-Buckley-Loda edged the Sabers in the team standings during the nine-school meet, compiling 97 points compared to 96 by the runner-up Sabers. Lux-Rulon placed first in the 100-meter hurdles (16.06 seconds), the long jump (17 feet, 5 1/2 inches) and the high jump (5-0). Cinnamon swept the 1,600 (6:01.52) and the 3,200 (12:36.63). Alexis Johnson was the only first-place finisher for PBL, winning the triple jump (29-10 3/4). Capria Brown from Schlarman also won two events: the 200 (27.22) and the 400 (1:03.51). On the boys’ side, the host Panthers placed first in the nine-school meet with 148 points. Watseka was second with 137. Jonathan Muller led PBL by winning three events — the 200 (23.26), the long jump (22-10 3/4) and the triple jump (41-4 1/2). Dakota Stevens of Milford/Cissna Park swept the 110 hurdles (15.88) and the 300 hurdles (42.16), while Bobby Kapolnek of St. Thomas More won the 400 (53.70) and the 800 (2:09.68).



In girls’ soccer

■ Champaign Central 9, Peoria Manual 1. The host Maroons (2-0) received two goals apiece from Faith Llewellyn, Payton Thompson and Beth Born in a convincing Big 12 win.

■ Danville 7, Peoria 0. Playing for the first time in two weeks, the host Vikings had little difficulty in Big 12 action, with Kayla Liggett and Lauren Ellis each registering two goals. Danville (2-3) also received one goal and two assists from Dahaila Escobedo.



In boys’ tennis

■ At Normal. The visiting Chargers knocked off Normal West 8-1, with Jared Thomas at No. 1 singles, Thomas Scaggs at No. 3 singles and Randy Janson at No. 6 singles winning in straight sets.

■ At Urbana. The host Tigers defeated Peoria 5-0, but lost to Peoria Richwoods 4-1. In the win against Peoria, Ivan Mineyev didn’t lose a game en route to a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles. Dylan Patel won the lone point for the Tigers against Richwoods when he won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 2 singles.

Matt Daniels