Athletes of the Week (week of April 6)

Conor Steinbaugh

Georgetown-Ridge Farm baseball

Why he was chosen: The senior dealt with near-freezing temperatures to not only strike out 14 and throw a perfect game during the Buffaloes’ 1-0 win against Salt Fork, but he also delivered the game’s only RBI with a double.

From Steinbaugh: “I wasn’t trying to think about it too much. I knew the perfect game was going on the whole time. My fastball was moving pretty well and my curveball was also working, too. I was just trying to throw strikes.”

I need concert tickets to ... Florida Georgia Line. I just love their music.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “The Benchwarmers.” I just find it really funny.

If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be ... the Bahamas. It’s really nice there. I’ve been there once, and I would definitely go back.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... super strength so you’d be able to pick up anything or do whatever you’d like.

The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to win the lottery would be ... buy both of my parents new vehicles. They do everything for me. I wouldn’t be where I am without them.

One thing I’ve never done before but would like to try is ... skydiving. I just think it’d be super fun to jump from a plane that’s thousands of feet in the air.

My biggest pet peeve is ... when people chew with their mouths open. One of my friends does it, and I always get on him about it.

My best baseball memory was ... probably throwing the perfect game.

My most embarrassing baseball memory was ... whenever I let a ball go through my legs for an error.

Before a game ... I usually listen to music and talk with my friends on the way to the game or at it.

After a game ... my friends and I, we go over to one of our houses and play video games. Usually NBA 2K.

In five years, I see myself ... hopefully playing in the majors somewhere with some team.

Honorable mention: Cole Alvis, Villa Grove/Heritage baseball; Thomas Cook, Westville baseball; Kaleb Denault, Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball; Andrew Erickson, Tuscola baseball; Zak Hartleb, Champaign Central baseball; Brant Hoveln, St. Joseph-Ogden baseball; Hunter Lee, Watseka track and field; Cam Mustafa, Centennial track and field; Luke Stokowski, Monticello baseball; Connor Watson, Bismarck-Henning track and field

Harlie Duncan

Unity softball

Why she was chosen: The senior threw a no-hitter in a win at Oakwood and delivered two hits and two RBI, while also picking up the win in the pitcher’s circle, at Fisher.

From Duncan: “My ball was moving a lot. I get a lot of movement on my pitches, so it allows my fielders to get easy groundballs. I don’t really strike a lot out, but I try to make sure my defense has easy plays, so I know they’ve got my back.”

I need concert tickets to ... Carrie Underwood because she’s perfect.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “The Benchwarmers,” because I can quote the entire movie.

If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be ... Greece because of the mountains and the ocean. It’s super pretty.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... super speed because then I could get to places really quickly.

The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to win the lottery would be ... travel the world. I’ve been to Italy, so now I’m in love with traveling.

One thing I’ve never done before but would like to try is ... skydiving because it looks awesome.

My biggest pet peeve is ... when people are texting, and they don’t use proper grammar. I’m a perfectionist.

My best softball memory was ... winning regionals last year. That was pretty sweet.

My most embarrassing softball memory was ... this year, when we were playing Villa Grove/Heritage, I went to steal third base and I tripped over my own feet, but I still got the stolen base.

Before a game ... I goof around with my friends and try to be loose. I always eat cherry Jolly Ranchers, too. It’s a team thing we do.

After a game ... I go out to eat with my friends to either Buffalo Wild Wings or Monical’s.

In five years, I see myself ... just graduating from college. I want to go to medical school and become a pediatric oncologist. I like helping people, I love kids and oncology has really hit home. That puts everything together.

Honorable mention: Marissa Adams, LeRoy softball; Jyana Anderson, Urbana track and field; Allison Clark, Tuscola softball; Harlie Duncan, Unity softball; Parker Francisco, St. Joseph-Ogden track and field; Meredith Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour soccer; Lindsay Jordahl, Rantoul softball; Mercy Linder, Hoopeston Area softball; Kenli Nettles, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond track and field; Leslie Taylor, Monticello softball; Mary Woods, Centennial soccer