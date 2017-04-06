Area college update (April 6): Carter performing well for Wildcats

■ Senior Destiny Carter, from Danville, was the top-finishing collegian in the 200-meter at the Florida Relays. Carter run a personal-best 22.92 seconds, finishing behind Jamaican Olympian Veronica Campbell and Canadian Olympian Crystal Emmanuel. She was also a member of the Kentucky 1,600 relay team that posted the second-fastest time in program history and the 400 relay that placed fourth on the Wildcats’ all-time list. Through March, Carter sits second in the 200 and fifth in the 100 in Division I. Kentucky, which was ranked second in the last USTFCCCA Women’s Track & Field poll, will participate in the Tennessee Relays at Knoxville, Tenn., beginning Thursday.



■ Senior Morgan Young, from Mahomet-Seymour, currently holds the best mark in Division III in the discus. The Carthage thrower established the mark with a toss of 157 feet, four inches at the Carroll Pioneer Invitational, out-throwing her closest competitor by almost 16 feet. Young also took second in the shot put. The Lady Reds hit the road to compete in the Wheaton College Invitational on Saturday.



■ Senior Erin Weaver, from Tuscola, was named to the 2016-17 Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Winter All-Academic team. Majoring in Psychology/Neuroscience at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, Weaver appeared in 26 games with four starts for the 17-10 Duhawks, averaging 4.7 points per game on 51.4 percent shooting from the floor. Honorees must maintain a 3.5 or better grade point average and have competed on a varsity team.



■ Area track and field was well represented at the Big Blue Classic hosted by Eastern Illinois. In the women’s division, Illinois State sophomore Amanda McClain, from Sullivan, was a triple winner, bringing home firsts in the 200 and long jump, as well as being a member of the winning 1,600 relay team. Tuscola and Illinois State graduate Rachael Brewer had the top time in the 5,000 while finishing fourth in the 800 was EIU senior Kristen Davis, from Fisher, who also finished fifth in the 1,600. Lincoln College freshman Carissa Tinsley, from Ridgeview, took forth in the javelin and Illini sophomore Emone Davis, from Danville finished fifth in the 100 and ran the opening leg of Illinois’ second-place 400 relay team.



■ Junior Cole Taylor, from Salt Fork, has started each of Illinois-Springfield’s first 27 games. Taylor leads the team with a .407 batting average, 36 runs, 46 hits, 11 doubles, a .451 on-base percentage and .796 slugging percentage. He also is in the top 10 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference in several categories, including leading the conference in hits. The 15-12 Prairie Stars host league foe Lewis with doubleheaders on both Friday and Saturday starting at noon.



■ Both Tanner McLain, a senior from Rantoul, and Isaiah Robles, a freshman from Armstrong-Potomac, have contributed to Olivet Nazarene’s 16-12 start. McLain has spent time in both the infield and outfield as well as a designated hitter, is hitting .351 in 23 starts with six doubles and a .974 OPS. Robles has a 3.00 ERA and has held opposing hitters to a .182 batting average in his first seven appearances. The Tigers travel to South Bend, Ind. to face Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference opponent Indiana-South Bend for a three-game series starting Friday at 5 p.m.