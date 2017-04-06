Thursday's prep highlights: Trenkle’s walk-off double leads Panthers to victory

In baseball

■ Tuscola 6, Clinton 0. Noah Pierce belted a home run and drove in two runs to propel the Warriors to victory in a game played at Tuscola. Andrew Erickson handcuffed the Maroons, firing shutout ball over six innings of work. Closer Cole Thomas came in from the bullpen to set the side down in order in the seventh inning to get the save. Wesley Conn and Mac Hickman had the Maroons’ two hits.

■ Villa Grove/Heritage 10, Hutsonville/Palestine 0. Codie Baker singled, doubled, tripled and stole two bases to lead the Hawks to victory. Hawk hurler Evan Wilson gave up three scattered hits as he pitched a complete game shutout, striking out six batters along the way. The Hawks exploded for four runs in the first inning and never looked back.

■ Sullivan 8, St. Teresa 5. Tommy Schibur went 2 for 4 with five RBI, Brett Tuttle crossed the plate three times, and Gavin Sullivan and Caleb Crowe both scored a pair of runs for the Redskins.

In softball

■ Urbana 16, Central 5. The Tigers scored early and often en route to an 11-run victory in a game played at Wisegarver Park in Champaign. Junior Madeline Sanders, sophomore Erin Wright and junior Shaianna Feller each had three hits, with Sanders and Wright going deep for the visitors. Tigers pitcher Raeven Russell scattered five hits to notch her first varsity win. Dallas Caldwell had a two-run bomb for the Maroons.

■ Pontiac 6, Mahomet-Seymour 2. Pitcher Morgan Cheek struck out five batters in a losing cause for the Bulldogs in a game played at Pontiac.

■ Tuscola 7, Clinton 3. Morgan Day posted a solo home run, Claire Ring went 2 for 2 and Abbey Walsh contributed a pair of doubles in a game played at Tuscola. The Maroons’ Aspen Taylor had two hits, including a two RBI triple.

■ Stewardson-Strasburg 11, Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 1. The Knights (6-1) fell for the first time this season. Reagan Miller went 2 for 3, slammed a double and scored the Knights’ only run.

■ LeRoy 7, Midwest Central 6. Skielyr Trenkle went for 4 for 4, but her final at-bat was the most important in a game played at LeRoy. Trenkle’s walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning sent the Panthers (9-1) to victory. Senior Maddison Qualls led off the inning with a double and bounded home on Trenkle’s game-winning hit.

In girls’ soccer

■ Uni High 7, Monticello 0. Sophomore Betsy Ruckman delivered a pair of goals, with one in each half, to help the Illineks (3-2-1) clobber the Sages in a match played at Monticello. Freshman Anna Ondrejckova kicked off the Illineks’ scoring with a goal off a feed from sophomore Betsy Ruckman. Juniors teammates Kathryn Dullerud and Saahithi Maturi quickly followed with goals of their own for Uni. Junior Michelle Kim and sophomore Macheila Anderson also scored goals for the Illineks.

■ Centennial 8, Urbana 0. Gressa Olson had a hat trick, Willa Olson and Mary Woods both scored two goals and Felicite Mufata put through one goal to help the Chargers clobber the Tigers.

■ Peoria Notre Dame 7, Danville 1. Peoria Notre Dame scored all seven of their goals in the first half. Midfielder Lauren Ellis blasted an unassisted goal in the second half for the Vikings. Goalie Mary Emma York had six saves for Danville.

Tim Mitchell