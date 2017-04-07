Friday's prep highlights: Egan sets record in LeRoy victory

In baseball

■ Cerro Gordo/Bement 6, Judah Christian 3. The visiting Broncos (1-3) received two RBI from Dawson Swaim and two hits from Ian Calhoun to win in Champaign. Max Berry and Nick Stone each drove in a run for the Tribe (0-3).

■ Danville 2, Covington (Ind.) 1. Quinton Smith drove in both of Danville’s runs and struck out eight for the host Vikings (7-3).

■ El Paso-Gridley 10, Fisher 1. Zach Griffith had three strikeouts for the Bunnies (1-5-1) in a home Heart of Illinois Conference loss.

■ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 3, Bismarck-Henning 2. Conor Steinbaugh hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Buffaloes (3-1) against the Blue Devils (5-3) in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Steinbaugh also picked up the win, throwing a complete game and striking out 10.

■ Hoopeston Area 10, Westville 3. Lucas Hofer (2 for 4) drove in three runs, while Max Conn (3 for 4), Brayden Bouse (1 for 4) and Ryan Drayer (1 for 4) each drove in two runs for the visiting Cornjerkers (4-1) in VVC play.

■ LeRoy 10, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Brett Egan tossed a one-hit shutout against the Falcons (1-4-1), striking out 10, for the host Panthers (6-2) and set the school career wins record in the HOIC win. Nick Perry and Nate Sammer each had two RBI.

■ Milford 13, Oakwood 5. Tyler Buhrmester (4 for 5, three RBI), Brady Marshino (1 for 5, three RBI) and Klaytin Hunsinger (3 for 5, two RBI) led the Bearcats (4-3) in a VVC road win. The Comets (3-3-1) received a home run and two RBI from Chase Vinson.

■ Momence 11, Cissna Park 10. Chris Kaeb went 3 for 5 with two RBI and Jake Tarro had two RBI for the host Timberwolves (1-6).

■ Monticello 16, St. Teresa 3. Alek Bundy (4 for 4, RBI), Luke Stokowski (2 for 4, two RBI) and Jacob Pokorny (1 for 4, three RBI, home run) paced the visiting Sages (9-2).

■ Oblong 5, Villa Grove/Heritage 2. Codie Baker and Lucas Charles each had two hits and Jeremy Cottrell drove in both runs for the visiting Hawks (5-7).

■ Okaw Valley 12, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. Shandon Herschberger and Marcus Vanausdoll both had two hits, including a double, for the host Knights a five-inning loss.

■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 17, Watseka 0. Andrew Zenner struck out 11 in throwing a one-hit shutout during the host Panthers’ five-inning Sangamon Valley Conference win. Zenner helped himself out at the plate for the unbeaten Panthers (6-0) with three RBI.

■ Salt Fork 17, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Caleb Fauver (3 for 3, three RBI) and Gage Romack (2 for 4, three RBI) sparked the host Storm (2-6) against the Trojans (0-4).

■ St. Thomas More 5, Rantoul 2. Riley Morris contributed two hits and two RBI for the visiting Sabers (6-4) in an Okaw Valley Conference win. JT Jones had two hits for the Eagles (4-4).

■ Sullivan 10, Schlarman 2. Brett Tuttle went 2 for 3 with three RBI to pace the Redskins (6-3) in Tuscola.

■ Tri-County 8, Hutsonville 4. Austin Cummings and Blake Lee each had two RBI for the visiting Titans (1-6).

■ Unity 7, Centralia 5. Sam Billman drilled a home run, one of his three hits, and added two RBI for the visiting Rockets (6-4). Ethan Miebach hit a home run, while Kyle Cooper had two RBI.

In softball

■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 21, Okaw Valley 12. Reagan Miller (5 for 5, four RBI), Mycaela Miller (3 for 4, three RBI) and Taylor Powell all hit home runs for the host Knights (7-1), while Macy Hollingsworth (2 for 4) and Marissa Herschberger (2 for 4) each had two RBI.

■ Bismarck-Henning 17, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 4. Grace Harris, Kylee Watkins, Ellie Hawkins and Hailey Johnson all hit home runs for the visiting Blue Devils (1-5) in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Taylor Stal had two RBI for the Buffaloes (4-4).

■ Fisher 4, El Paso-Gridley 1. The host Bunnies won their second straight Heart of Illinois Conference game behind two hits and two RBI from Bailey Hadden, while Shelbee Owens had the other two RBI for Fisher (8-4).

■ LeRoy 10, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Shaylee Clow and Megan Williams both hit a home run for the host Panthers (10-1)

■ Meridian 8, Argenta-Oreana 2. Tatiana Garcia hit a home run and drove in both runs for A-O (4-4) in a home loss.

■ Mount Zion 7, Monticello 6. The visiting Sages rallied from a 6-3 deficit in the seventh to tie the game and force extra innings before losing in eight innings. Makayla Reedy paced Monticello (5-6-1) with two hits and three RBI.

■ Oakwood 8, Milford 5. The host Comets (3-4) overcame a 5-0 deficit before they even had their first chance to bat, relying on grand slam from Kerrigan Shafer, to knock off the Bearcats (5-2) in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Brittney Bailey hit a two-run home for the Bearcats.

■ Salt Fork 16, Armstrong-Potomac 4. Kayleigh Davis had two hits, including a three-run home run, and had four RBI for the Storm (3-3), while Jordan Jones drove in four runs and struck out three. Hayley Hambleton went 2 for 2 with an RBI for the Trojans (1-6).

■ Rantoul 18, St. Thomas More 0. Haley Billings (2 for 3, two RBI), Alexis Turner (2 for 2, two RBI) and Kristen Fauser (two RBI) led the way for the host Eagles (9-3).

■ Watseka 12, Urbana 0. Taylor Hotaling struck out 16 in throwing a six-inning no-hitter for Watseka (6-1) against the Tigers (3-5). Magan Harris went 3 for 4 with a home run and five RBI and Madison Bauer went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBI.



In track and field

■ At Centralia. Christen Hutchison placed third in the discus with a toss of 103 feet, 3 inches and Emma Wise was third in the high jump at 4-9 as the Centennial girls' team placed seventh at the 11-team Annie's Invitational.

■ At Gibson City. Jonathan Muller won the long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 5 inches and Garret Bachtold won the pole vault (13-0) to help Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys claim the team title at the 12-team Falcon Invitational. Trey Houmes of Hoopeston Area swept the 1,600-meter run (4 minutes, 49.87 seconds) and the 3,200 (10:11.59).



In girls’ soccer

■ Champaign Central 2, Peoria Richwoods 2. Naomi DePree scored both goals for the Maroons (2-0-1) in a home match.

■ Mahomet-Seymour 8, Bloomington 0. Meredith Johnson-Monfort scored two goals and notched an assist for the Bulldogs (4-0) as they recorded their fourth straight shutout.



In boys’ tennis

■ At Champaign. St. Thomas More defeated Marian Catholic 7-2 at Atkins Tennis Center, with Sean Parks and Lucas Tay each registering a win in singles and teaming up for a win at No. 2 doubles.