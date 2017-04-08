Saturday's prep highlights: B-H baseball walks off two times

In baseball

■ Bismarck-Henning 15, Milford 3. Hunter Keith ended the game with a walk-off grand slam off the bench (by the 10-run rule), giving Luke Steiner a complete-game victory for the Blue Devils. Tyler Schmidt and Jared Schunke had a hit and a run apiece for Milford (4-4, 1-1 Vermilion Valley).

■ Bismarck-Henning 2, Schlarman 1. Keith made it two walk-off winners for Bismarck-Henning (7-3, 2-1 VVC), singling home Brennen Douglass in the bottom of the ninth as the Blue Devils took down Schlarman in extra innings.

■ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 4-9, Watseka 0-6. Daniel Jones’ complete-game shutout with seven strikeouts gave GCMS a win in the first game of a doubleheader, and the Falcons’ lineup came out swinging in Game 2 to secure the sweep. Four players had two hits in the second game for GCMS (3-4-1), with Kyle Freehill homering and driving in two runs. Drew LaVoie had two hits of his own for Watseka (2-5) in Game 2.

■ Neoga 13-14, Tri-County 1-1. Tri-County fell behind early in the first game against Neoga, and the Titans (1-8) struggled the rest of the afternoon in losing twice to the Indians in nonconference action.

■ Oakwood 15, St. Thomas More 5. Oakwood scored early (six runs in the first two innings) and late (eight in the last two) in its big win against STM. Chase Vinson was perfect at the plate for the Comets (4-3-1), going 4 for 4 with two triples and five RBI. Skylar Bolton and Lukas Hoshauer also drove in three runs apiece. Riley Morris went 2 or 2 with two RBI for the Sabers (6-5).

■ LeRoy 8, Roanoke-Benson 5. Jacob Holoch and Nate Sammer had two hits apiece, while Sammer and Ethan Podraza drove in two runs apiece in LeRoy’s nonconference win. Sammer also got his first win this year for the Panthers (7-2).

■ Marshall 11-9, Villa Grove/Heritage 3-4. VG/H let a brief early lead slip away in Game 1 of a doubleheader, then fell behind early in Game 2 to fall twice to Marshall. Codie Baker and Jeremy Cottrell had two hits apiece for the Hawks (5-9) in the first game, and Baker and Cole Alvis finished with two RBI each in the second.

■ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 11-4, Blue Ridge 3-6. Kyle Webster struck out 10 in

5 1/3 innings to lead the Buffaloes (4-2) to a win in Game 1. Connor Steinbaugh provided the offensive punch for G-RF/C, going 2 for 3 with two RBI and three runs scored. Blue Ridge countered in Game 2, with a three-hit game from Jacob Mozingo leading the way in the win.

■ Normal West 14-5, Centennial 4-4. Normal West struck first before pulling away for a run-shortened victory in Game 1 of a Big 12 doubleheader, but Centennial wasn’t able to take advantage of doing the same in Game 2. Evan Jordan went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Chargers (0-7, 0-1 Big 12) in the first game, while Kellen Sarver and Chris Monroe had two hits each in the second.

■ Danville 10, Peoria 2. Danville took a commanding five-run lead in the third inning, with Keegan West and Jake Hensgen both coming through with two-run singles, and cruised to the Big 12 win against Peoria. Noah Nelson had two hits for the Vikings (8-3, 1-0) and got the win after striking out seven in six innings.

■ Unity 6, Carbondale 2. Unity scored all six of its runs in the final two innings, capping the win against Carbondale with five runs in the seventh. Ethan Miebach went 1 for 4 with a home run and three RBI, while Jeremy Gallivan pitched an inning of relief for the win.

■ Carterville 11, Unity 2. A seven-run deficit after three innings was too big a hole for Unity in its loss to Carterville. Alex Eisenmenger led the Rockets (7-5), going 1 for 3 with an RBI.

■ Peoria Richwoods 3-10, Urbana 2-3. Urbana’s Jacob Welbes struck out eight and gave up two hits before Richwoods struck late for an extra-innings victory in the first game of a Big 12 doubleheader en route to the sweep. Tim King led the Tigers (0-7, 0-1) in the second game, going 3 for 4.

■ Champaign Central 4-13, Peoria Notre Dame 3-3. The Maroons relied on Jake Beesley’s bat (three hits, three RBI) and Cade Sestak’s arm (struck out the side in the seventh for a save) to beat Notre Dame in the first game of a Big 12 doubleheader. Seven straight two-out hits in the sixth inning of Game 2 turned a 5-3 lead into a 13-3 victory. Marshall Thompson homered and drove in three runs in the nightcap for Central (10-2-1, 1-0).

■ Tri-Valley 7, Clinton 5. Levi Nettles went 3 for 4 with a pair of RBI, but it wasn’t enough for Clinton in its loss to Tri-Valley. Travis Osgood took the loss for the Maroons.

■ North Mac 10, Clinton 8. The Maroons (4-5) got another strong performance at the plate but couldn’t keep up with North Mac. Mac Hickman and Cameron Wetz both finished with two hits apiece for Clinton, with Nettles taking the loss.

■ Sullivan 5, Salt Fork 3. Bryce Farris and Tommy Schibur had two hits and scored two runs apiece to lead Sullivan (11-2) past Salt Fork (2-7). Dalton Rogers drove in two runs and picked up the win for the Redskins, while Payton Taylor homered and had two RBI for the Storm.

In softball

■ Normal U-High 9-16, Rantoul 6-1. Rantoul spotted Normal U-High an early lead in both games of a doubleheader and couldn’t recover in the pair of losses. The Eagles (9-5) rallied in Game 1 behind two hits apiece from Jenna Sanford, Brianna Tatar and Lexi Sherrick but fell short. Sherrick had two more hits in the second game but also took the loss.

■ LeRoy 21, Mount Pulaski 0. Nine first-inning runs was more than enough for LeRoy in its rout of Mount Pulaski. A dozen more runs for the Panthers (11-1) in the next two innings sealed the deal. Aynsleigh Defries went 2 for 2 with a triple and five RBI to pace LeRoy, while Charly Warlow won her second game of the spring with 11 strikeouts in five shutout innings

■ Maroa-Forsyth 8, Fisher 4. Fisher sent the game into extra innings with two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but four runs from Maroa-Forsyth in the top of the eighth sank the Bunnies (8-5). Karissa Fredrickson, Becca Clanton and Bailey Hadden had two hits apiece for Fisher, with Fredrickson and Hadden both going deep on solo home runs.

■ Argenta-Oreana 22, St. Thomas More 0. The Bombers spotted starting pitcher Bailey Benton 12 runs in the first inning, and the A-O junior got the win after seven strikeouts in four scoreless innings. Maggie Millington homered as part of a 2-for-4 day at the plate and drove in a team-high five runs.

■ Argenta-Oreana 5, Mahomet-Seymour 3. Haley Campbell’s two-out triple started A-O’s eighth-inning rally, and the Bombers (6-4) finished their day unbeaten, thanks to an RBI single by Lydia Hays and an RBI double from Camilyn Newbanks, who went 4 for 4 with two RBI in the win. Hays got the complete-game victory, while Mollie Spoerer had a two hits to lead the Bulldogs.

■ Mahomet-Seymour 20, St. Thomas More 2. M-S’ Ashley Wheeler benefited from a 12-run first inning and finished with three RBI of her own as the Bulldogs (4-6) split their games at STM. Carly Young scored twice for the Sabers (0-5) in the loss.

■ Oakwood 11-6, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7-2. Five players with two hits, led by Kelsey Blackford going 2 for 4 with three RBI, was enough for Oakwood to overcome a three-run home run by Cassie Oyer in its Game 1 victory against PBL. The Comets (5-4) got more timely hitting from Kylie Neuman in Game 2 — two doubles and two RBI in three at-bats — for the sweep. Oyer had another hit in Game 2 for PBL (1-7).

■ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 7-10, Blue Ridge 2-8. Whitney Harper struck out four and walked one in her complete-game victory, and G-RF/C got two hits from Hunter Howard to beat Blue Ridge in Game 1 of a nonconference doubleheader. A seven-run lead by the fourth inning let the Buffaloes (6-4) hang on for the sweep with Kasie Anderson and Lauren Glascott driving in two runs each. Haley Ester had multiple hits in both games for the Knights (4-11) but took the loss in Game 2.

■ Clinton 4, Heyworth 2. Jillian Miller had two hits and drove in two runs to lead Clinton (3-6) past Heyworth in nonconference action.

■ Danville 26, Peoria 0. Danville scored nine runs in the first inning, matched that total in the next and crushed Peoria to open Big 12 play. Five different Vikings had doubles, including Bryce Stevenson, who also got the win for Danville (3-2, 1-0).

■ Champaign Central 17-16, Schlarman 1-9. Buoyed by plenty of offense, Liv Watts and Lexi Williams picked up a win apiece for the Maroons in their doubleheader sweep.

In track and field

■ At Rantoul. Rantoul had two first-place finishers and scored 123 points to win its own boys’ invitational. Danville placed third as a team, Urbana was fourth, Monticello fifth, St. Joseph-Ogden tied for seventh and Prairie Central placed 14th to round out the area teams competing. Garet Kinnett won the 110-meter hurdles for the Eagles in 15.2 seconds, and Rantoul’s 1,600 relay also took first.

Danville got first-place finishes from Quemarii Williams (400 dash) and its 3,200 relay. Urbana had the most first-place finishes with freshman Tyler Carrel in the pole vault and both the 400 and 800 relay teams. Monticello’s Alex Helmuth won the 3,200 run, and the Sages also picked up a discus title from Nathan Harman. SJ-O’s Justin Phillips rounded out the area event winners in the 1,600.

■ At Metamora. Champaign Central’s Nicholas Jackson won the high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 4 inches at the Metamora Coed Invite and also placed third in the 300-meter hurdles in 44.93 seconds as the Maroons took ninth as a team. Chikako Barnes was the Central girls’ top finisher, placing fourth in the 400 in 1:06.17. The Maroon girls finished 12th.

■ At Belleville. Centennial’s Henoc Mondika finished third in the 400 meters in 49.72 seconds at the Norm Armstrong Invite as the Chargers’ only varsity placer.



In girls’ soccer

At Urbana Tournament

■ Herscher 2, St. Thomas More 1. Emma Blomberg scored off an Izzy Schmitt assist in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for STM (3-3-1) in the consolation championship match against Herscher. Saber goalkeeper Brianna Hopper was named to the all-tournament team.

■ Elgin St. Edward 2, Urbana 0. Urbana’s tournament run came to an end in the seventh-place match. Alexis Jones was named to the all-tournament team for the Tigers (0-6).

■ St. Thomas More 1, Elgin St. Edward 0. Hayes Murray scored the only goal of the match and the only goal STM needed in the first half to beat the Green Wave.

■ Herscher 6, Urbana 0. The young Tigers couldn’t slow down the eventual consolation champions, but held Herscher to one fewer goal than they did Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in Friday’s tourney opener.

Nontournament

■ Centennial 4, Charleston 0. Willa Olsen opened and closed Centennial’s win, scoring the Chargers’ first and last goals off assists from twin sister Gressa Olsen. Casey Lavin and Sophie Plummer also scored for Centennial (3-2) off assists from Willa Olsen.

■ Judah Christian 5, Meridian 1. Alayah Gray finished with two goals and two assists, Katie Limentato scored two goals of her own and Judah Christian routed Meridian. Regan Bollant had 11 saves for the Tribe (5-3-1) in its third straight win.



In boys’ tennis

■ At Mattoon. St. Thomas More finished sixth out of 14 teams at the Mattoon Invite, with the No. 1 doubles team of Jake Sellett and Sean Parks finishing a team-best third.

Scott Richey