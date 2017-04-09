Prep preview, Week of April 10

Each Monday, prep sports coordinator Anthony Zilis will take a look at five area events to circle on the calendar:

1. TUESDAY/THURSDAY: Champaign Central vs. Centennial, baseball, 4:30/6:30 p.m.

The crosstown rivals get two shots at each other this week, first at McKinley Field on Tuesday. Jake Beesley has led his team early in a promising season, while the Chargers are trying to rebound from a slow offensive start to a season that began with high hopes.

2. TUESDAY: Centennial at Champaign Central, girls' soccer, 4:30 p.m.

Naomi Depree is only a freshman, but the Maroons will lean on her speed, strength and technical ability this season. She'll have to be at her best Tuesday to help Central beat a Centennial defense that is led by All-Area first-teamer Casey Lavin.

3. THURSDAY: Villa Grove/Heritage at Fisher, softball, 4:30 p.m.

VG/H freshman Reagan Cheely has been punishing area pitchers in her maiden high school season, hitting six home runs in her first 39 at-bats. She'll face perhaps her stiffest test of the young season against pitcher Sydney Eichelberger and Fisher, a team that has reloaded after last year's state run.

4. THURSDAY: Centennial at Urbana, boys' tennis, 4 p.m.

Cameron Trail led an emergent Tigers team last year on his way to All-Area first-team honors, and he's back to lead Urbana as a junior. He'll face tough competition at the No. 1 singles spot against Centennial's Jared Thomas, while Charger Kevin Kim will likely meet Dylan Patel at No. 2.

5. FRIDAY: Monticello Track and Field Invitational, 4 p.m.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Johnny Muller leads the area in the 200-meter dash and long jump early during the outdoor season, while Monticello's Garrett Dixon and Alex Helmuth lead the 1,600 run scene. They'll be among those to compete at a meet that includes 13 area teams.