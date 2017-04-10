Monday's highlights: Kidwell sets triple jump record

In baseball

Tuscola 13, Villa Grove/Heritage 0. Andrew Erickson and Tyler Meinhold each hammered two home runs and drove in four runs as Tuscola (4-0) blanked the visiting Hawks. Erickson, Cale Sementi and Brayden VonLanken combined on a three-hitter with four strikeouts. VonLanken had a home run among his two hits.

Bismarck-Henning 12, Armstrong-Potomac 1. Chase Rademacher pitched a five-inning five-hitter, striking out four as B-H (8-3) won at home. Colton Arford and Chase Griswell each drove in three runs. Thomas Savage scored three runs for the Blue Devils. A-P's Shawn Reardon collected two hits.

Centennial 6, Clinton 2. Centennial's Corey Hall and Cameron Hedge both collected two hits for the Chargers (1-7), and Chris Monroe homered to support the three-hitter of Joel Sarver, who fanned five in six innings. The game was called due to rain after six innings. Clinton is 4-6.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7, Unity 5. Kaleb Denault drove in two runs with two outs in the bottom of sixth for PBL (7-0), which recovered from a 5-3 deficit at home. Teammate Andrew Zenner had two hits, and reliever Keaton Krumwiede picked up the win. Kyle Cooper and Zach Spencer each had two hits for Unity (7-6).

St. Joseph-Ogden 5, Oakwood 3. Jake Schlueter (2-0) scattered four hits and struck out six for the Spartans (10-2), who edged the visiting Comets (4-4-1). Closer Austin Cain earned his third save. Brant Hoveln's fourth-inning double drove in the go-ahead run for SJ-O.

Hoopeston Area 12, Schlarman 3. Logan Walder (two strikeouts) and Bailey Crose (eight strikeouts) teamed up on a one-hitter for the Cornjerkers (5-1) against the Hilltoppers in Danville. Brady Gaddis and Lucas Hofer each had two hits for the Cornjerkers.

LeRoy 7, Heyworth 4. Nate Sammer slammed a walk-off grand slam with one out in the bottom of the seventh as the Panthers (8-2) rallied for a win. Sammer had two hits, as did winning pitcher Jacob Holoch.

Blue Ridge 8, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2. Alec Lyle had a home run among his two hits, and Dane Houser had a double among his two hits as Blue Ridge (8-8) improved to 3-0 in Heart of Illinois games. Aaron Jayne yielded two hits in five innings and fanned seven. Logan Davis had two hits for GCMS (3-5-1).

Watseka 5, Kankakee Grace 0. Jaden Downs and Tim Wright each went 2 for 3 as the Warriors (3-5) held their opponent to one hit and won in Kankakee. Winning pitcher Matthew Canady struck out three in three innings.

Salt Fork 15, Westville 13. Winning pitcher Wyatt Boyer struck out seven in four innings, and Justin Arnett collected three hits as the Storm (3-8) outscored the visiting Tigers (6-6). Trey Bryant and Alec Schaumburg each had three hits for Westville, and teammate Jason Toth drove in four runs.

Decatur Lutheran 9, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2. The visiting Knights lost a game which was called due to weather with two outs in the top of the seventh inning.

Okaw Valley 6, Argenta-Oreana 2. Kyle Rigsby had two hits for the Bombers (3-3), who lost on the road.

Fieldcrest 8, Ridgeview 1. Eric Stubblefield suffered the loss for Ridgeview, which fell in Wenona.

In softball

Bismarck-Henning 16, Armstrong-Potomac 1. Kylee Watkins drove in four runs, and Grace Harris had three RBI as B-H (3-5) won at home. Lynsey McCord pitched a two-hitter. Watkins finished with three hits. A-P's Madi Gayheart socked a home run among her two hits.

Fisher 10, Monticello 2. Becca Clanton and Karissa Fredrickson each homered for the Bunnies (9-5), who won a road decision. Sydney Eichelberger pitched a complete game, striking out four and allowing no earned runs.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Blue Ridge 1. Summer Roesch walked and scored the tie-breaking run on a seventh-inning wild pitch as GCMS (4-4-1) won in Farmer City. Winning pitcher Madi Eberle pitched a two-hitter, walked no one and struck out 15. Blue Ridge's Haley Ester struck out nine in a three-hitter.

Salt Fork 3, Westville 0. Jordan Jones (4-3) pitched a four-hitter and registered her first shutout as the Class 1A 17th-ranked Storm beat the visiting Tigers. Hailey Hinter led Salt Fork with three hits. Teammates Linzi Fauver and Riley Kotcher each collected two hits. Salt Fork (4-3) is 3-0 in Vermilion Valley games.

Mahomet-Seymour 11, Centennial 0. Morgan Cheek pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out five as the Bulldogs (5-6) won at home. Mollie Spoerer led the M-S offense with three hits and four RBI.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6, Urbana 5. C.J. Nuckols had three hits, including two doubles, for PBL (2-7), which needed eight innings to win at Urbana. Emily Adwell picked up the win. Mercedes Williams homered for the Tigers (3-5), and teammate Lauren Matson had two hits.

Champaign Central 7, Cerro Gordo/Bement 2. Dallas Caldwell (four RBI) and Kam Pettigrew had triples for the visiting Maroons (4-6). Kaylee Bowers totaled three hits for Central. Winning pitcher Olivia Watts struck out seven.

Watseka 17, Kankakee Grace 0. Taylor Hotaling (7-1) fired a complete-game two-hitter, fanning six in four innings as the Warriors won on the road. Hotaling and Kennedy Bauer each had two hits.

LeRoy 5, Heyworth 4. Marissa Adams struck out 12 in 12 innings for the Class 1A 11th-ranked Panthers (12-1), who edged the Hornets. Maddison Qualls and Charly Warlow each totaled three hits for LeRoy.

Hoopeston Area 16, Schlarman 3. The Cornjerkers (3-3) posted a VVC win in Danville.

In boys' track and field

At Gibson City. Nick Schultz captured wins in the high jump and long jump and also ran on the victorious 1,600-meter relay for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, which finished second to Pontiac, 100-64, in a three-school meet. DeLand-Weldon had 12 points. GCMS' Tyler Ricks won the 800 and 1,600 events.

At Watseka. Sprinter Lance Dittrich won the 100- and 200-meter dashes for meet champion Watseka, which amassed 164 points. Hunter Lee won the high jump for the Warriors. Hoopeston Area's Trey Houmes was triumphant in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 events.

In girls' track and field

At Watseka. Katie Kidwell leaped into the school record book, soaring 35 feet, 1 1/2 inches to win the triple jump and help the Warriors win their own five-team invitational. Watseka teammate Emily Bunting won the high jump with a personal-best 5-foot effort. Bunting also won the discus, and Kidwell doubled up in the long jump and also ran on the winning 800 relay. Milford/Cissna Park sprinter Gabby Wessels won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes. The runner-up Bearcats had other running winners in Emily Duis (400), Anna Jennings (800) and Sarah Teig (1,600). Hoopeston Area's Hailey Welch won the 100 hurdles, and Watseka's Asia Benson won the shot put.

At Gibson City. The Falcons' Delanie Dykes raced to victory in the 200-, 400- and 800-meter races, leading GCMS past DeLand-Weldon 93-14.

At Mattoon. Champaign Central had 42 1/2 points and was third in a triangular behind Mt. Zion (79 1/2) and Mattoon (74).

In girls' soccer

Champaign Central 8, Mattoon 0. Ginger Tufte had a hat trick for the Maroons (3-0-1), and teammates Courtney Plattner and Payton Thompson each scored twice in the road win. Thompson also had two assists.

St. Thomas More 3, Uni High 3. The Sabers salvaged a tie, scoring the equalizer in the 79th minute of a game they trailed 2-0 at halftime. Izzy Schmitt scored twice for STM (3-3-2), and teammate Hayes Murray had two assists. Betsy Ruckman scored twice for the Illineks (3-3-2).

Mahomet-Seymour 5, Mount Zion 1. Maddie Wade scored twice for the Bulldogs (5-0), who allowed their first goal of the season on a penalty kick.

In boys' tennis

At Decatur. Cameron Trail and Samuel Arend each won in singles and doubles for Urbana, which captured every match in a 7-0 triumph over MacArthur.