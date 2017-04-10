N-G Top 10: Baseball (April 11)

The brunt of conference play is has reached East Central Illinois, and various local teams that are standing out through the first month of the season. A look at our most recent rankings, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:

RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7-0 1 Stellar pitching from Andrew Zenner and consistent hitting throughout the lineup has Panthers unbeaten before hosting Momence on Tuesday, playing at St. Thomas More on Wednesday.

2. Champaign Central 10-2-1 3 Timely hitting, stout pitching from the likes of Dom Erlinger, Cam Robinson and Cade Sestak have Maroons riding four-game win streak into Tuesday's series opener against Centennial.

3. Monticello 9-2 4 Luke Stokowski can rake, Mitch Carr can deal and the Sages have shown they can win in almost any fashion ahead of hosting Rantoul on Tuesday to start two-game Okaw Valley series.

4. St. Joseph-Ogden 10-2 3 Brant Hoveln, Mason Coon and Colton Hale, all contributors on last year's state runner-up team, are shouldering more this season for Spartans, who start two-game series Tuesday at Unity.

5. Danville 8-3 5 Quinton Smith, DeVante Hicks and the rest of Vikings will look to continue solid start in Big 12 Conference play today at Urbana before they host the Tigers on Thursday.

6. LeRoy 8-2 6 Brett Egan on the mound usually equals wins for the Panthers, who continue Heart of Illinois Conference play on Wednesday at Ridgeview and on Friday at home against Fisher.

7. Hoopeston Area 5-1 — Weather has wreaked havoc with Cornjerkers' schedule so far, but Brayden Bouse and Lucas Hofer have contributed significantly on offense before Thursday's game against B-H.

8. Bismarck-Henning 8-3 9 Six of Blue Devils' wins have happened on a Saturday, but B-H — led by Noah Jordan, Chase Griswell and Hunter Keith — has its next game at Hoopeston Area on Thursday.

9. Sullivan 7-3 — Redskins had won four in a row ahead of Monday’s game against Warrensburg-Latham, and they get no rest in making trek to Central Illinois Conference foe Shelbyville today.

10. Georgetown-Ridge Farm 4-2 — Conor Steinbaugh coming through in the clutch has Buffaloes, who have had five games decided by two runs or fewer, feeling good before they play at Armstrong-Potomac on Wednesday.